How to Give Your Pokemon a Title in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
Learn how to add a special Title to your Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.
Cult of Mac
Squishy physics makes JellyCar Worlds like no other driving game
It’s a car made of jelly! It’s JellyCar Worlds, which challenges players to drive a squishy vehicle through a variety of convoluted levels. The game, which hit Apple Arcade on Friday, marks the return of a classic game from the original creator. JellyCar Worlds provides a silly driving...
Gizmodo
The Best Gifts for Dungeons & Dragons Players
The fantasy tabletop roleplaying game Dungeons & Dragons is nearly 50 years old, but it’s experiencing the biggest boom in its history, with millions of old players returning to the table, and new ones picking up polyhedral dice for the very first time. That means lots of new products—both from the game’s publisher, Hasbro-owned Wizards of the Coast, and from more licensees than you can shake a wand of wonder at.
This Pokemon Scarlet and Violet glitch turns Slowbro into a relentless stalker
You'll never escape Slowbro if you encounter this oddly terrifying bug
ComicBook
Yu-Gi-Oh Cosplay Conjures One of Yugi's Favorite Monsters
The Yu-Gi-Oh franchise is running at a steady clip these days even after the passing of the series' original creator, and one magical cosplay is ready to duel with the Dark Magician Girl! Original franchise creator Kazuki Takahashi has left a huge legacy behind as not only has the original run of the series become one of the most popular action franchises of all time, but each of its sequels and spin-offs that have launched in the years since have gone on to find their own relative success among anime and manga fans. That's before even factoring in the trading card game.
We Tried Netflix’s New Trivia Game “Triviaverse” and It’s Perfect for a Quick Hit of Fun
There’s a reason people love games like Jeopardy! or Trivial Pursuit: it’s fun to put all the random trivia and interesting facts you’ve accumulated over the years to use, and there’s a sense of satisfaction to be gained when answering questions about obscure topics correctly. Experts even say that playing trivia games not only exercises the brain’s frontal cortex and keeps it agile, but also offers a satisfying dopamine rush to the brain.
Best Beat Saber Tips and Tricks
The best way to Beat Saber is through repetition and there are some hidden tricks and features that can you get the practice you need without wearing you down to the bone.
Engadget
Atari revives unreleased arcade game that was too damn hard for 1982 players
Atari is reviving Akka Arrh, a 1982 arcade game canceled because test audiences found it too difficult. For the wave shooter’s remake, the publisher is teaming up with developer Jeff Minter, whose psychedelic, synthwave style seems an ideal fit for what Atari describes as “a fever dream in the best way possible.” The remake will be released on PC, PS5 and PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and Atari VCS in early 2023.
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Losing Critically-Acclaimed Game Alongside 10 Other Games
Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers across Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X are losing 11 games on December 15 in one of the biggest waves of departures in the history of the subscription service. Included in this near dozen games are some fairly notable ones, including a critically-acclaimed RPG. More specifically, Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age is leaving the subscription service on December 15. As you may know, the Xbox One version of the game boasts an impressive 92 on Metacritic.
The Nintendo DS Game That Takes The Longest To Beat
The Nintendo DS remains one of Nintendo's best-selling consoles of all time, and it's not too hard to see why the system achieved such success. The little dual-screened handheld absolutely excels at leaning into the quick and casual gaming market, offering all manner of high-quality experiences. Whether it's popping in to get a single Power Star in "Super Mario 64 DS" or making a bite to eat in "Cooking Mama," the DS has a ton of titles that work well for short bursts of gaming on the go.
All Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Let's Go Evolutions
Learn which monsters in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet must evolve through the games' Let's Go function.
Gizmodo
Dragon Age: Absolution Gives BioWare's Franchise a Vitality Boost
Ever since 2009, BioWare’s Dragon Age franchise has managed to carve out its own space in the fantasy genre. As much as the RPG series cribs from the classics to inform its own universe, there’s a unique flair that gives it an identity all its own. Even though the series has been, game wise, on ice since Dragon Age Inquisition was put to rest with 2015's “Trespasser” expansion, the demand for the franchise to return hasn’t really wavered in any meaningful way.
Gizmodo
Musk, the Anti-Censorship Crusader, Allegedly Shadowbanned an Account Tracking His Private Jet
The owner of a Twitter account that’s spent the past two years tracking billionaire Elon Musk’s flight location says his account is being “shadow banned.” That accusation comes despite recent public assurances from Musk that he wasn’t taking action against the account. The account’s owner,...
Collider
The Top Winter 2023 Anime to Add to Your Watchlist
Once January hits, life gets pretty slow. All the big holidays have passed, it’s cold and a little dreary, and you may or may not have a little time off of work that leaves you sitting at home bored and wishing for an escape. Well, lucky you, friend, because January starts the winter anime season, and there are plenty of great series coming out to fill your time and take you on a number of journeys right from the comfort of your couch.
Xbox Game Pass gets this popular Star Wars game tomorrow
If you like Star Wars and subscribe to Xbox Game Pass then you're about to get a lot of fun unlocked
Forspoken demo accidentally revealed by PlayStation
The demo will apparently be announced on December 10
Gizmodo
Kit Harington Says Jon Snow Is Having a Really Bad Time, Actually
Snow, the working title of the Jon Snow-centered Game of Thrones spin-off coming from HBO, is already getting a lot of attention. George R.R. Martin confirmed on his blog that the series was happening in June 2022, saying that it was star Kit Harington himself that brought the idea to him. Over the weekend, at the Game of Thrones convention in Los Angeles, Harington remained pretty tight-lipped about the details of the spinoff, which has not yet started production, but he did talk a lot about his character’s mindset at the end of the 2019 finale, according to Entertainment Weekly.
game-news24.com
First Pokemon Scarlet and Violet TCG cards showcase Terastallization, other new mechanics, and more
Although the initial surge of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet fans started to fade after the official release, the first collection of Scarlet and Violet card is being released officially. This includes our first thorough look at the different versions of a different card, marking the return of that mechanic after the 2003 Ruby and Sapphire series.
ComicBook
Attack on Titan Is About to Come to Life on the Oculus Like Never Before
Attack on Titan is moving into its final days, and it seems the hit series is rolling out a few big projects to celebrate the anime's end. With the show slated to return to air next year, all eyes are on Eren as his violent journey promises to close soon. His finale will bring the Survey Corps together in a final push to save the world. And thanks to a new announcement, we have learned Attack on Titan is about to come to life like never before.
Life is Strange studio announces action RPG Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden
It releases on Steam in 2023.
