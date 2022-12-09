ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Idaho State Journal

Recreational marijuana use will be legal in 21 states after ballot measures pass

Advocates for marijuana liberalization saw mixed results as legalization ballot measures were counted Tuesday, with Maryland and Missouri voters approving recreational use for adults but Arkansas, South Dakota and North Dakota rejecting the proposal. Maryland and Missouri will bring the list of states where recreational marijuana use is legal to 21. Maryland’s referendum passed easily, with nearly two-thirds of voters in favor. In more conservative Missouri, the measure received 53 percent. ...
MISSOURI STATE
TheDailyBeast

U.S. Senator Considers Defunding Police Who Don’t Enforce Gun Laws

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) said the Senate should consider defunding police departments in states that don’t implement gun laws in the wake of the Colorado Springs shooting.Murphy condemned the actions of some Colorado counties that have declared their status as “Second Amendment sanctuaries” to CNN’s Dana Bash on Sunday, arguing they were circumventing state and federal laws. More than half of the state’s counties passed some form of the resolution after Colorado Gov. Jared Polis signed a “red flag” law in 2019, which allowed police to temporarily take away the guns of those who may pose a risk to society. The...
COLORADO STATE
Sheridan Media

Wyoming Abortion Law Heading To State Supreme Court

A Wyoming law banning abortion in most cases, that was blocked by a judge earlier this year, will be addressed by the State Supreme Court. The law banning abortion in most cases briefly took effect in late July, but Judge Melissa Owens of Teton County issued orders suspending the law while the lawsuit proceeds, finding the law would harm pregnant women and their doctors and that constitutional questions need to be answered.
WYOMING STATE

