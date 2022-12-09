Read full article on original website
Chronicle
Republican State Senator Calls for Reversal of 2021 Change in Washington’s ‘Three Strikes’ Law
State Sen. Lynda Wilson, R-Vancouver, released a statement this week demanding a 2021 change in state law be reversed, arguing the change will allow a Clark County child-murderer to go free. “At a time when the statewide annual murder count is at an all-time high and aggravated assaults in Washington...
New legislators prepare for 68th Legislative Assembly
There are two newly elected Native American legislators joining the state House of Representatives.
Recreational marijuana use will be legal in 21 states after ballot measures pass
Advocates for marijuana liberalization saw mixed results as legalization ballot measures were counted Tuesday, with Maryland and Missouri voters approving recreational use for adults but Arkansas, South Dakota and North Dakota rejecting the proposal. Maryland and Missouri will bring the list of states where recreational marijuana use is legal to 21. Maryland’s referendum passed easily, with nearly two-thirds of voters in favor. In more conservative Missouri, the measure received 53 percent. ...
Did the Supreme Court flip the House by refusing to enforce the Voting Rights Act?
The Republicans have won a narrow majority in the House of Representatives. Depending on the outcome in the two seats that have not yet been called, a swing of between three and five seats would have left the House in Democratic hands. The Republicans can thank five of the six...
Arkansas senators make up 2 of 37 votes against Respect for Marriage Act in Senate debate
ARKANSAS. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, November 16, 2022, Arkansas senators said they oppose the advancement of the Respect for Marriage Act that Senate is looking to pass as early as November 17, 2022. The act states that the federal government must recognize a marriage between two people regardless of sex, race, or ethnicity of the couple.
KVUE
Texas lawmaker files resolution to place constitutional amendment protecting abortion on ballot
AUSTIN, Texas — On Tuesday, Texas State Rep. James Talarico filed a resolution proposing a constitutional amendment addressing reproductive care. The resolution would limit the Texas Legislature's ability to pass laws prohibiting abortion, with an amendment to the state constitution. HJR 56 was submitted on Nov. 29 and states...
Oregon lawmakers reconsider 2019 limits on state senator who told police to ‘send bachelors’ when rounding up Republicans
An Oregon state senator who cautioned authorities to “send bachelors and come heavily armed” in 2019, when Gov. Kate Brown hinted she would force Republicans back to the Capitol if they walked out, may be getting a reprieve from lawmakers’ restrictions. Oregon Senate lawmakers will meet Monday...
U.S. Supreme Court could entrench power of Kansas, Missouri lawmakers to gerrymander
The U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments over the independent legislature theory. “It’s a horrifying theory,” said Missouri state Rep. Peter Merideth, a St. Louis Democrat.
Buck cosponsors gun bill to create voluntary do-not-sell list
Should the federal government create a list so people can voluntarily agree to be blocked from buying guns? That's a bill the U.S. House of Representatives is debating — with support from a Colorado congressman.
Boebert on Congress, LGBTQ comments, red flag law
U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert joined Colorado Point of View this week for a wide-ranging exclusive interview on her priorities for the next Congress, her past LGBTQ comments and the state's red flag law.
U.S. Senator Considers Defunding Police Who Don’t Enforce Gun Laws
Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) said the Senate should consider defunding police departments in states that don’t implement gun laws in the wake of the Colorado Springs shooting.Murphy condemned the actions of some Colorado counties that have declared their status as “Second Amendment sanctuaries” to CNN’s Dana Bash on Sunday, arguing they were circumventing state and federal laws. More than half of the state’s counties passed some form of the resolution after Colorado Gov. Jared Polis signed a “red flag” law in 2019, which allowed police to temporarily take away the guns of those who may pose a risk to society. The...
Senators introduce bill for permanent sale of E15 fuel
A bipartisan group of 12 senators including those from all three Siouxland states has introduced legislation that would allow for the permanent sale of E15 year-round.
EXPLAINER: How Supreme Court case could alter US House seats
Partisan gerrymandering is back before the U.S. Supreme Court in a case stemming from the latest attempt by North Carolina’s Republican-led legislature to draw U.S. House districts favoring GOP candidates. The question justices will consider Wednesday is whether state courts can rely on their state constitutions — as the...
The Supreme Court Will Consider A 'Dangerous' Theory That Could Break American Democracy
The independent state legislature theory is “historically implausible,” “antithetical” to the Constitution and rooted in an “utterly discredited” and “phony” historical document.
SEE IT: Texas Gov. Abbott joins list of GOP governors banning TikTok on state devices
Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) followed the lead Wednesday of Republican governors across the country who are banning the social media app TikTok.
Sheridan Media
Wyoming Abortion Law Heading To State Supreme Court
A Wyoming law banning abortion in most cases, that was blocked by a judge earlier this year, will be addressed by the State Supreme Court. The law banning abortion in most cases briefly took effect in late July, but Judge Melissa Owens of Teton County issued orders suspending the law while the lawsuit proceeds, finding the law would harm pregnant women and their doctors and that constitutional questions need to be answered.
Illinois crime bill negotiator Sen. Scott Bennett dies at 45
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois Sen. Scott Bennett, a key legislative negotiator in clarifying the landmark SAFE-T Act criminal justice overhaul which takes effect Jan. 1, died on Friday. He was 45. A state senator since 2015, Bennett died from complications of a large brain tumor, according to his...
U.S. Senate confirms Jerry Blackwell as Minnesota federal judge
The U.S. Senate confirmed Jerry Blackwell as Minnesota’s newest federal judge on Wednesday. The bipartisan vote to confirm Blackwell was 51-43. Blackwell was nominated to the position by president Joe Biden.
