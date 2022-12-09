Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football lands commitment from long snapper Marco OrtizThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
You Can See Wild Horses and Bison in this Florida PreserveL. CaneGainesville, FL
Artificial Intelligence to Take Over (at least part of) The UF Campus with New AI Center Designed by Students.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Fiction: I Thought My Mother Was Too Poor To Buy Me A Graduation Present, But She Surprised MeDspeakerAlachua, FL
Keystone Heights man arrested for grand theft auto, drug possession, deputies sayZoey FieldsKeystone Heights, FL
Related
Prediction: Florida Gators set to land elite in-state running back
The buzz is growing. And quickly. Following a big weekend of visitors, the Florida Gators are believed to be close to adding multiple commitments. Fueling that fire was Pittsburg (California) elite quarterback prospect and Florida pledge Jaden Rashada, who seemed to hint about multiple ...
WCJB
Russell Report: Can the Gator’s end their football season with a bowl win over Oregon State?
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida’s bowl game is this weekend against a good and motivated Oregon State team and certainly the Gators would like to end a tough year with a win. But win or lose, the most important time coming up is the offseason. Recruiting. The transfer portal. Roster management. Talent acquisition. Get used to these buzz words because doing these things right is vital to how well a program will do. There is no question coach Billy Napier has a lot of work to do to get the Gators truly competitive again and that work starts now.
WCJB
Florida women’s basketball team rallies to beat Miami in overtime
CORAL GABLES, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida women’s basketball team packed up their six-game winning streak and took a road trip to Coral Gables to take on their final in-state opponent of their non-conference schedule. The Gators (10-1) won their seventh game in a row by overcoming a 10-point...
Independent Florida Alligator
Rickards leads Gators to win over Hurricanes in overtime thriller
Clinging onto a three-point lead late in overtime, the Florida Gators needed a stop to extend their win streak to eight games and defeat the Miami Hurricanes. Florida senior guard KK Deans took on Miami’s leading scorer, guard Haley Cavinder, and sent back her 3-point attempt with a game-sealing block as the seconds ticked away. Cavinder threw up one more desperation shot as the clock expired, but it fell short.
Florida LS Marco Ortiz Announces Transfer
Long snapper Marco Ortiz is the second Florida player to find a new team through the transfer portal this postseason.
WCJB
Gators say they’ll be ready for Las Vegas Bowl
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -For the final time in 2022, it’s Game Week for the Gator football team. Since learning their team would be playing in the Las Vegas Bowl against Oregon State, Gator Nation has been skeptical that the team would be ready. But inside the football building, the players have a positive attitude.
Gator Country
Banks says the Florida Gators are #1 in his recruitment following his visit
This was the last weekend the Florida Gators coaching staff will host official visits before they head out to the Las Vegas Bowl, but it was a huge weekend of visitors. Louisville defensive line transfer Caleb Banks (6-7, 265, Southfield, Michigan) was on campus and enjoyed being around everyone. “It’s...
Gator Country
Jones still has the Florida Gators on top following his visit to UF
This weekend the Florida Gators coaching staff had two of their top remaining offensive line targets in town as it’s a position the staff still needs players at in the class. Offensive lineman Caden Jones (6-8, 305, New Orleans, LA. De La Salle) was on campus and was able...
Gator Country
Jackson says he knows Florida is the spot for him
The Florida Gators had several of their commits in town this weekend to help recruit others but also to sure up their commitment status with the Gators. Defensive back commit Ja’Keem Jackson (6-1, 180, Kissimmee, FL. Osceola) was on campus and the Gators made sure to show him that Gainesville is the place for him.
Atmore Advance
Chiefs fall to Hawthorne in 1R state title game
Northview fell 13-2 to Hawthorne in the FHSAA Class 1R state championship game tonight at Gene Cox Stadium. Both teams put together stellar defenses in a close game. Hawthorne led 6-2 at halftime, and scored more than halfway in the third. The Chiefs never gave up, fighting to the end....
WCJB
Hawthorne claims first state football title in program history, beats Northview for 1A-Rural crown, 13-2
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Hawthorne Hornets busted out the Swat Team on Saturday to become state champions for the first time. Hawthorne utilized its strengths: A punishing rushing attack and a bone-crushing defense to knock off previously undefeated Northview, 13-2 to earn the Class 1A-Rural state title at Gene Cox Stadium in Tallahassee. The Hornets completed a perfect season at 12-0 and got it done after two straight losses in state finals.
floridahsfootball.com
First Baptist uses strong defensive effort to stifle Trinity Catholic to win Class 1S State Championship
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Undersized in a lot of ways meant didn’t get in the way for the First Baptist Academy Lions out of Naples. And being a projected underdog in this matchup against Trinity Catholic (Ocala) who had played some really solid teams including two that went on to play for state championships this weekend in Tallahassee did not faze the Lions at all.
WCJB
What’s Growing On: Florida Citrus On The Decline
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida holiday citrus sale is under way and this year there were some concerns as to the availability of certain citrus fruits. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture National Agricultural Statistics Service, the annual production of Florida grapefruit from 2022 has declined by 92% since 2004; due to the arrival of the plant bacteria huanglongbing (HLB), also known as citrus greening. The decrease in Florida tangerine production for the same period is down 89%.
guidetogreatergainesville.com
Southern Tide Rolling into Butler Enterprises
The Coastal Lifestyle Brand Extends Florida Footprint. Southern Tide, the leader in premium coastal lifestyle apparel, has partnered with Butler Enterprises to add a popup location at 3597 SW 32nd Court, Suite 20. Since 2006, Southern Tide has become a southern staple offering coastal apparel options for men, women, and youth outfitting.
WCJB
Gainesville Health and Fitness: Exercising with a partner part two
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Working out with a friend can be better than by yourself. On this weeks Gainesville Health and Fitness, learn three new supersets.
WCJB
College of Central Florida will hold a Farm Share drive-through food distribution
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Representative Yvonne Hayes Hinson will host a Farm Share drive-through food distribution on Friday. This is in partnership with former Ocala representative Joe Harding, Ocala city councilman Ire Bethea and the College of Central Florida. The event will take place at the College of Central...
WCJB
NASA’s Orion spacecraft successfully splashes down in the Pacific
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - NASA’s most recent lunar mission is making a splash as it takes its “final” step today. The Artemis 1 mission comes to a close with the successful splashdown of the Orion spacecraft. This unmanned mission was a test flight that spent 25 and...
WCJB
Ocala CEP highlights the Country Club of Ocala
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a lavish country club in Ocala. Our friends at the weekly buzz tell us more about the Country Club of Ocala.
WCJB
Conflict over Dogwood Village proposal reaches breaking point
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Frustration is boiling in Gainesville over the concentration of affordable housing complexes. “We don’t need nothing that’s gonna perpetuate a cycle and having people that are living off of the system,” said East Gainesville Ernest Brockington. Alachua County Commissioner Ken Cornell told me...
WCJB
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County commissioners have a special meeting set for Tuesday morning. At 9:30, they’ll discuss the controversial ability housing proposal for an apartment complex called Dogwood Village. Employee compensation and behavior health diagnosis are also on the agenda. Thursday morning, Gainesville city commissioners discuss boosting...
Comments / 0