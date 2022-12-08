ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida lawmaker behind ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill resigns after federal indictment for money laundering

By Alex Woodward
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LwizZ_0jcPHJuV00

After a federal grand jury indicted Florida state Representative Joseph Harding on felony counts of wire fraud and money laundering, the Republican behind legislation derided by opponents as the “Don’t Say Gay” law has resigned from office, effective immediately.

Mr Harding, who gained national attention this year as a chief sponsor of a bill signed into law by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis , is accused of defrauding the Small Business Administration to illegally obtain Covid-19 -related federal loans.

In a statement on 8 December announcing his resignation, Mr Harding said that while he cannot discuss the details of the allegation, “there will be a time when I can tell my story in detail, and I will.”

“For now, let me reassure my constituents and the taxpayers that I repaid every penny of the loan I obtained, and I have done my best to cooperate fully with all authorities,” he added. “That is all I will say for now, and I will communicate any additional details of my legal matter through my attorney.”

The federal indictment alleges that Mr Harding fraudulently applied for federal disaster loans using the names of dormant businesses, then created false bank statements for a dormant business as supporting documentation for a fraudulent loan application. The crimes were allegedly committed between 1 December 2020 and 1 March 2021.

Federal prosecutors allege that Mr Harding “fraudulently obtained and attempted to obtain more than $150,000 in funds … to which he was not entitled.”

Mr Harding was first elected to office in 2020 and was re-elected this year.

The “Parental Rights in Education” bill that Mr Harding ushered through Florida legislature broadly prohibits “classroom instruction” on issues related to “sexual orientation or gender identity” in kindergarten through third grade or “in a manner that is not age appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards” in other grades.

The measure attracted widespread criticism in Florida and elsewhere, with opponents arguing that the law’s broad scope could effectively block discussion of LGBT + people, history and events from state schools, and be weaponised against students, staff and their families under threat from potential lawsuits against school districts over perceived violations.

A warrant for Mr Harding’s arrest was issued on 6 December, according to court documents reviewed by The Independent. He was released on bond.

Mr Harding’s trial is scheduled for 11 January 2023.

If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison for wire fraud, 10 years for money laundering, and five years for making false statements.

The Justice Department has stressed that the indictment is merely an allegation from a grand jury and not evidence of guilt.

