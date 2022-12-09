ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stafford Township, NJ

SoJO 104.9

Dazzling Christmas Lights Display in Collingswood, NJ

You might need your sunglasses when paying a visit this to this festive house in Collingswood. During the holidays, we live for festive, over-the-top Christmas displays. The more lights and decorations the better. This home and business in Collingswood is BEYOND bright!. There are plenty of Santas and snowmen all...
COLLINGSWOOD, NJ
SoJO 104.9

Wolves Will Literally Lick Your Face At Awesome Wolf Rescue In Jackson, NJ

Everybody had a favorite animal growing up. Do you remember what yours was?. Ever since I was little, I was always drawn to wolves. I think it's because my mom was such a big Kevin Costner fan, so I watched "Dances With Wolves" way more times than any kid should have. It is funny, though, because I was afraid of the wolf scene from Disney's "Beauty And The Beast." So, I was afraid of animated wolves but fascinated by real ones, go figure.
JACKSON, NJ
SoJO 104.9

What Do Disney, South Jersey, And Christmas Pajamas Have In Common?

It's time to fess up, South Jersey. I've figured it all out!. This is the time of year when everyone starts posting all of the wonderful festivities they're doing with their close family and friends. The holiday season is the epitome of oversharing on social media; tell me I'm wrong. People post EVERYTHING. All decorated for Christmas? Shared it. Kids got their pictures taken with Santa? Shared it. Baked cookies for the first time this season? Shared it.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
SoJO 104.9

Best Spots in Atlantic City, NJ to Party

South Jersey, and particularly the Jersey Shore, has a history of knowing how to party. Back in the day, the Jersey Shore boasted clubs for every taste. Even though most of the clubs that dotted the shoreline are gone, we still have some great places right here, where adults can go and kick back and release the stress of the week. We have something for everyone.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
SoJO 104.9

Go Back In Time To Dickens Village Inside Macy’s In Philadelphia, PA

"It's the most wonderful time of the year." That's what all the songs say about Christmastime, right?. It's so true! I LOVE this time of year in South Jersey. There's always so much to do and see. A lot of towns put on Christmas parades, there are pop-up holiday-themed bars and restaurants in both Atlantic City and Philly, and there's always a fun holiday-adventure to be had every single weekend.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
SoJO 104.9

Atlantic City Police are a Blessing to Those in Need

Wintertime is just about upon us, and soon we'll see the temperatures in our area begin to drop. For those who are homeless, it's a brutal existence. The officers of the Atlantic City Police Department know all too well the challenges these people face. They meet these people on the streets every day, and see firsthand, the sad reality of homelessness in our region.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
SoJO 104.9

SoJO 104.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey.

