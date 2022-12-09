ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercer County, NJ

1 dead, 2 seriously injured in Morris County house fire

RANDOLPH TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – One person is dead and two others were seriously injured following a house fire Saturday morning in Morris County, according to Meghan Knab, a spokesperson for the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office. The residential fire was reported at around 7:30 a.m. on Cypress...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Trenton Branch NAACP to Host 2nd Annual Holiday Soiree

With the season already underway, now’s the perfect time to start getting into the holiday spirit! If you’re looking for a reason to celebrate and want to support a fantastic cause along the way, the Trenton Branch NAACP’s Holiday Soiree is the perfect place to start. On...
Camden County Health Department Issues “Code Blue”

(Gloucester Township, NJ) – Commissioner Virginia Betteridge, liaison to the Camden County Department of Health and Human Services, advises municipalities that the region will be under a Code Blue Advisory Friday evening into the morning of Saturday, Dec 10. The Health Officer has issued the Code Blue advisory for...
CAMDEN, NJ
Happy Holidays! This South Jersey Town Is Offering FREE Parking Through Jan 1

For anyone visiting Camden New Jersey during the holidays, here's one less thing you have to worry about: paying for parking!. Camden Parking Authority is offering FREE metered parking to Camden visitors and residents from Monday, Dec 12 - Jan 1, 2023. Call it a Christmas gift during the holiday season! It's all in an effort to promote visitors to come shop and see the sites.
CAMDEN, NJ
The Must-Try Holiday Cocktails Throughout Mercer County, NJ

'Tis the season to drink fun, festive cocktails. I love a theme, so when it's the holidays it's fun to indulge in holiday-ish drinks. Over the next few weeks family and friends will be gathering throughout the Mercer County area to have some holiday fun so I figured I'd put together a little guide for you as to where you can find some festive cocktails.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
Princeton, NJ
