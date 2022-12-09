Read full article on original website
Former Trenton mayor endorses longtime assemblyman for Mercer County executive
Something “just galled” former Trenton Mayor Doug Palmer when he learned that Mercer County Executive Brian Hughes would announce that he would run for a sixth term. “I’m like is there no one that is going to stand up?” he asked. So Palmer began to explore...
Unanswered questions at Princeton University about student death
PRINCETON — Students at Princeton University are concerned they have not been told the full story of what led to the death of Misrach Ewunetie, whose body was found behind a campus tennis court in October. The 21-year-old student was last seen in the early morning hours of Oct....
This Will Be The Hottest Bar in Mercer County on New Year’s Eve
The holidays are coming to a close and the last plan on the agenda is New Year's Eve. Whether you love the holiday or hate it, you’re most likely going to need some plans, and Cooper’s is the place to be to ring in 2023. Cooper’s Riverview in...
5-term N.J. mayor no longer eyeing county exec job, endorses a challenger
Doug Palmer’s public flirtation with running for Mercer County executive is over. The five-time Trenton mayor, who retired to private life and consulting in 2010, burst back onto the Mercer political landscape last month with comments that he was considering challenging incumbent, and fellow Democrat, Brian Hughes.
Gov. Murphy forms task force to address New Jersey’s teacher shortage problem
Districts all over the state have been dealing with this issue over the last few years.
This town gets the most snow of any other in NJ
Winter in New Jersey can be tricky to predict – as anyone surprised by a sudden blizzard can tell you. Some winters it seems like you’re getting hit by a snowstorm every other day, and other winters it’s 55 and sunny as you walk the Jersey Shore!
New Jersey board member faces blowback after decrying a poster about sexuality in an elementary school
Northern Burlington Board of Education member Angela Reading faced backlash from activists who claimed her Facebook post against sexual school curriculum was anti-LGBTQ+.
Religious leaders in Middlesex County to stand with Muslim community after series of hateful acts
"Places of worship must be respected and treated as safe sanctuaries," Dr. Atif Nazir of Islamic Circle of North America's Council for Social Justice said.
Former state Republican chairman set to join N.J. Senate — and a governor’s bid may be next
The former chairman of the state Republican Party — and a possible future candidate for governor — is now set to become New Jersey’s newest state lawmaker. Doug Steinhardt was chosen by local Republicans on Saturday to fill a vacant state Senate seat in one of the Garden State’s most conservative areas.
‘Stay True’ — NJ high school senior launches apparel brand
A senior at Robbinsville High School is the brain behind a local apparel brand that's encouraging everyone to "stay true" to their beliefs and values. Planning to attend college in the fall, 17-year-old Christian Wright also intends to keep his brand in production and open it up to a new campus of customers.
wrnjradio.com
1 dead, 2 seriously injured in Morris County house fire
RANDOLPH TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – One person is dead and two others were seriously injured following a house fire Saturday morning in Morris County, according to Meghan Knab, a spokesperson for the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office. The residential fire was reported at around 7:30 a.m. on Cypress...
Family affair: Prosecutor says family faces charges related to bank robbery in Franklin Township
Authorities say the robbery happened on Aug. 22 at a bank on Route 27 in Franklin Township.
Stolen statue returned to Trenton, NJ’s ‘Angel Island’
TRENTON — The stolen the Angel of Faith statuer returned to its podium in front of three churches at the city's holiday celebration on Wednesday. The 500 pound bronze statue was cut at the ankles and taken from its podium at Perry and Warren streets in the early hours of May 3.
trentondaily.com
Trenton Branch NAACP to Host 2nd Annual Holiday Soiree
With the season already underway, now’s the perfect time to start getting into the holiday spirit! If you’re looking for a reason to celebrate and want to support a fantastic cause along the way, the Trenton Branch NAACP’s Holiday Soiree is the perfect place to start. On...
Ventnor Mayor Rejects ‘Ice Skating For Whites Only’ At AC Rink
Ventnor City Mayor Beth Maccagnano Holtzman is not sitting back any longer while some in Atlantic City are erroneously spreading the word that ice skating and ice hockey at the Atlantic City Skate Zone participants are “whites only from out of town.”. It’s a disturbing (similar) narrative that Atlantic...
camdencounty.com
Camden County Health Department Issues “Code Blue”
(Gloucester Township, NJ) – Commissioner Virginia Betteridge, liaison to the Camden County Department of Health and Human Services, advises municipalities that the region will be under a Code Blue Advisory Friday evening into the morning of Saturday, Dec 10. The Health Officer has issued the Code Blue advisory for...
Happy Holidays! This South Jersey Town Is Offering FREE Parking Through Jan 1
For anyone visiting Camden New Jersey during the holidays, here's one less thing you have to worry about: paying for parking!. Camden Parking Authority is offering FREE metered parking to Camden visitors and residents from Monday, Dec 12 - Jan 1, 2023. Call it a Christmas gift during the holiday season! It's all in an effort to promote visitors to come shop and see the sites.
New Jersey Town Voted One Of America’s Best Cozy Little Towns
Some may think of the Jersey Shore in the winter and turn up their nose, but according to a national publication, there's one Jersey Shore town worth the trip in the winter!. So, New Jersey in the winter can be tough and winter near the Jersey Shore can be even tougher.
The Must-Try Holiday Cocktails Throughout Mercer County, NJ
'Tis the season to drink fun, festive cocktails. I love a theme, so when it's the holidays it's fun to indulge in holiday-ish drinks. Over the next few weeks family and friends will be gathering throughout the Mercer County area to have some holiday fun so I figured I'd put together a little guide for you as to where you can find some festive cocktails.
N.J. driver was drunk in transport van wreck that killed 20-year-old, officials allege
A New Jersey man has been charged after investigators alleged he was driving a transport van intoxicated at the time of a fatal crash, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said. Jose Manuel Garcia-Vazquez, 24, of New Brunswick, was arrested Saturday in the crash that killed 20-year-old New Brunswick resident Karen...
