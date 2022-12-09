Read full article on original website
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Hitchcock by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-13 09:18:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-14 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Hitchcock WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST /MIDNIGHT CST/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...In Kansas, Rawlins and Sherman Counties. In Nebraska, Hitchcock County. * WHEN...Until 11 PM MST /midnight CST/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Strong winds could bring down tree branches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A two to three hour window of freezing drizzle will result in ice accumulations on bridges and possibly highways in general this afternoon..
Blizzard Warning issued for Dundy by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-13 09:18:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-14 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Dundy BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST /MIDNIGHT CST/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Blizzard conditions. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...In Colorado, Yuma and Kit Carson Counties. In Kansas, Cheyenne County. In Nebraska, Dundy County. * WHEN...Until 11 PM MST /midnight CST/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on treacherous road conditions. Widespread blowing snow will result in near zero visibility. The dangerous conditions could impact the evening commute. High winds could cause extensive damage to trees and power lines.
