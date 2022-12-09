Effective: 2022-12-13 09:18:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-14 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Dundy BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST /MIDNIGHT CST/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Blizzard conditions. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...In Colorado, Yuma and Kit Carson Counties. In Kansas, Cheyenne County. In Nebraska, Dundy County. * WHEN...Until 11 PM MST /midnight CST/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on treacherous road conditions. Widespread blowing snow will result in near zero visibility. The dangerous conditions could impact the evening commute. High winds could cause extensive damage to trees and power lines.

DUNDY COUNTY, NE ・ 1 HOUR AGO