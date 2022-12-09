Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wrestling: No. 3 Ohio State downs Kent State 32-9The LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 3 Ohio State survives late scare from Spartans, moves to 10-0 on the seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
Three Cities in Georgia Were Named the Most “Sinful Cities in America”Kennardo G. JamesGeorgia State
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Ohio is a Must-VisitJoe MertensColumbus, OH
Buckeyes are a blend of chocolate and peanut butter for a holiday treatJames PatrickColumbus, OH
Related
Cash taken at gunpoint from adult business in Youngstown
Reports said a gunman got away with cash Saturday evening after robbing an adult business on Market Street.
Police investigating man shot in Warren
Police were called to the Trumbull Hospital emergency room.
cleveland19.com
2 shot, 1 killed on Cleveland’s East Side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One person has died after two people were shot in Cleveland’s St Clair-Superior neighborhood Monday evening, according to Cleveland EMS. Police were called to the 1100 block of East 74th Street around 7:55 pm for the two people shot. A 34-year-old man was pronounced dead...
cwcolumbus.com
Columbus detectives searching for red sedan involved in I-70 shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Detectives are asking for the public's help in identifying a red sedan that was involved in a shooting last week on I-70. Columbus police said the red four-door sedan in the newly released dashcam video was involved in the shooting of another motorist who had two young children and an adult passenger in the car.
cwcolumbus.com
2 injured in separate shootings in Columbus Sunday evening
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are investigating after two people were shot in separate incidents Sunday. The first shooting victim came to a hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg and hand around 5:50 p.m. The victim told Columbus police that they were in the area of Mt....
Man shot during fight in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was injured in a shooting Sunday evening in the Mount Vernon section of Columbus. According to Columbus police, officers responded to a local hospital for a walk-in gunshot victim at approximately 5:51 p.m. At the hospital, officers interviewed the 31-year-old man, who said he was in the area of […]
Man arraigned in woman’s bloody beating in Youngstown
A man who was free on bond in an aggravated arson case was arraigned Monday in municipal court on charges that he beat a woman bloody last week.
Skate park shooting leaves 19-year-old dead in Akron
A 19-year-old man was shot and killed in Akron early Monday morning.
Double shooting leaves one man dead on Cleveland’s East side
One person is dead and another is in serious condition after a shooting on Cleveland's East side Monday night.
whbc.com
Akron Police: Man Shot Dead in Car
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A young man was shot dead inside a vehicle in Akron on Saturday afternoon. Akron police say they found the 23-year-old victim in a parked car along Noble Avenue. He had been shot at least once. Police determined the gunman shot at...
cwcolumbus.com
Family of Columbus woman injured during NYC taxi crash speaks following her death
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — For the first time, Miesha Wallace's family is speaking out following her death. Wallace was injured in June after a taxi cab jumped a curb, slamming into 6 people. Wallace was one of the victims critically injured and would lose her life in late November.
OSHP investigating pedestrian hit and run in Boardman
The victim was taken to the hospital by an ambulance.
WFMJ.com
Man cut, two arrested after domestic argument at Girard home
A Girard couple are in the Trumbull County Jail after police were called to investigate a reported stabbing at their home early Tuesday. Heather Pennachio, 29, and Tyler Ohl, 28, were arrested at their South Market Street home on charges of domestic violence. Officers called to the home say Ohl...
Heads up, criminals! Niles PD has you on camera
Niles Police Chief Jay Holland says the city's Flock License Plate Reader system nabbed another suspect.
Firefighters called to fire on Youngstown’s South Side
Smoke could be seen coming from the house this morning in the area of Hunter and East Indianola avenues.
Procession honors life of task force K-9
A hero's goodbye for Trumbull County K-9 Deputy Lord.
Bond reduced for defendant in Youngstown bar shooting case
Bond has been reduced by for a man accused of wounding three people in a South Side bar.
Car destroyed in Youngstown crash; police investigating
Youngstown Police are investigating an accident on Lansdowne Boulevard that happened just before 3 a.m. Sunday morning.
WLWT 5
Ohio troopers seize $162,000 in cocaine in northern Ohio traffic stop
OTTAWA COUNTY, Ohio — Troopers have seized 11 pounds of cocaine, valued at approximately $162,000, during a traffic stop in northern Ohio, the Ohio State Highway Patrol says. Officials say on Dec. 6 at 1:31 p.m., troopers stopped a 2019 Ford Taurus, with Ohio registration, for a window tint...
Comments / 0