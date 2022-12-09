Read full article on original website
Tristin Dorr
4d ago
Hopefully he gets the the time he deserves. Sorry to all of you that had to go through this. He stole our toyhauler out of storage and was living in it.
KOLD-TV
Three charged with burglarizing mine near Catalina
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Three people have been arrested after they allegedly stole guns, ammunition and welding equipment from a mine near Catalina over the course of a month. Starting Nov. 11, Pinal County sheriff’s deputies said, the property owner reported that about 40 items stolen. On...
DNA left behind at 7-Eleven helps Mesa police catch stabbing suspect
MESA, Ariz. — DNA evidence left behind on a water bottle at a 7-Eleven store recently helped Mesa police identify the suspect who allegedly stabbed one of the store's employees earlier this year. The store clerk was attacked on Sept. 21 after a man came inside the 7-Eleven near...
AZFamily
Man accused of killing Phoenix Jack in the Box employee who broke up a “girl fight”
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is accused of shooting and killing a Phoenix Jack in the Box employee who broke up a “girl fight” between his girlfriend and another worker. On Dec. 8, just before 10:30 p.m., a Jack in the Box employee reportedly told police she was working near 19th Avenue and Bell Road when another 22-year-old employee told her to take out the trash, and they began arguing. Police say the woman felt intimidated by 19-year-old Jorge Valenzuela Ramirez, a fellow employee and boyfriend of the 22-year-old worker. The woman went home and told her boyfriend, 29-year-old Christopher Candia, about the argument and claimed Ramirez pushed her, investigators said. Court documents say Candia drove his girlfriend back to work to confront Ramirez, so they could “handle it and talk outside.”
AZFamily
Man arrested for alleged shooting, killing Lamb’s Shoe Repair owner in Mesa
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man has been arrested Friday for reportedly shooting and killing the owner of a Mesa shoe repair company on Tuesday. Mesa Police officers arrested 65-year-old Lynell Brosier on Friday around 5:30 p.m. at Central Arizona Shelter Services in Phoenix. Officers had tracked 58-year-old store owner Jesus Fabian De La Rosa’s cell phone from the scene of the alleged murder in Mesa to the shelter. Investigators also found the store owner’s stolen handgun in Brosier’s waistband, court papers say.
AZFamily
Driver found with alcohol after head-on crash leaves 1 dead in Phoenix, police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man admitted to drinking and was found with alcohol after a head-on crash that killed another man and sent a woman to the hospital early Sunday morning. Just before 2 a.m., officers were called to a head-on crash near 43rd Avenue and McLellan...
AZFamily
Mail truck rolls over after hit-and-run in Glendale, police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A USPS postal mail truck rolled over in Glendale early Monday morning as the Valley dealt with the wet weather. According to Glendale police, the crash happened near 59th Avenue and Cactus Road around 6:30 a.m. Detectives say that the driver who hit the truck took off, but a description of the suspect’s vehicle has not been released. During the investigation, 59th Avenue was closed at Cactus Road. No one was reportedly hurt.
KOLD-TV
Passenger dies in single-vehicle crash on South Nogales Highway; driver charged
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One person died in a single-vehicle crash on South Nogales Highway early Sunday morning, Dec. 11. According to the Tucson Police Department, 31-year-old Ciera Marie Hunt was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after midnight. The driver, 32-year-old Cody Hamilton Smith, was charged with...
ABC 15 News
Man arrested after police foot chase, shooting near Central and Roosevelt
PHOENIX — A man has been arrested after a shooting Sunday in downtown Phoenix. At about 8:30 p.m., Phoenix officers were called to Central Avenue and Roosevelt Street for an unrelated call. While there, officials say an armed man approached officers to ask a question and then walked away.
KTAR.com
19-year-old dead, 3 people injured following shooting in Phoenix on Friday
PHOENIX — A 19-year-old is dead and three others are injured after a shooting broke out in Phoenix on Friday evening, authorities said. Officers responded to reports of a shooting near 24th Street and Southern Avenue around 7 p.m. when they found 19-year-old Ty’Lee Marshall with a gunshot wound, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
AZFamily
Neighbors in shock after Phoenix Jack in the Box employee killed
One man died at the hospital, while two others remain in critical condition. A woman was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. City of Phoenix receives $1 million grant to expand South-Central Light Rail. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. On Wednesday, Phoenix was chosen to receive a portion...
AZFamily
Woman dead after crash involving four cars in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman is dead after a crash involving four cars in Phoenix on Sunday afternoon. Just after 4 p.m., police were called out to a crash near Pinnacle Peak and Cave Creek roads. Officers arrived and found 23-year-old Sarah Warren injured. She died at the scene.
AZFamily
Man arrested for car crash that left 1 dead, 1 hospitalized in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police have arrested a driver who they say caused a car crash that killed a man and left a woman hospitalized in Phoenix early Sunday morning. Phoenix police say officers responded to the report of a two-vehicle crash around 2 a.m. near 43rd Avenue and McLellan Boulevard, south of Glendale Avenue.
ABC 15 News
Man dead after apparent road rage shooting near US 60 and Tomahawk
APACHE JUNCTION, AZ — Apache Junction police are investigating a deadly shooting believed to be related to a road rage incident Sunday night. Two vehicles reportedly exited US 60 onto Tomahawk Road before driving to the area of 21st Avenue and Vista Road. At that point, 41-year-old Jordan Toro got out of his vehicle to confront the other driver and was shot, police say.
fox10phoenix.com
Customers left with many questions after Mesa storage facility goes up in flames
Firefighters worked to put out the fire at a Public Storage near 8th Avenue and Country Club Drive, and first responders were at the scene into the next day. Now, those who stored their possessions, some all of them, are left with questions.
Suspect arrested for allegedly murdering woman in Phoenix
PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department has arrested a suspect accused of murdering a woman last week near 67th Avenue and Cypress Street. Jamie Bryant, 37, was found by police at a local residence with a fatal gunshot wound on the afternoon of Nov. 30. Police said Thursday that...
AZFamily
Man hospitalized after allegedly trying to ‘car jack’ a driver in Tempe
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is in the hospital after attempting to “car jack” a driver early Saturday morning in Tempe. Police responded to a call reporting a shooting near 6th Street and Mill Avenue around 1:13 a.m. When they got to the scene, they found a man with a gunshot and took him to a nearby hospital in critical condition.
AZFamily
Suspect who was shot by officers in west Phoenix released from hospital, booked into jail
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man who was shot by Phoenix police officers after alleged threats with a knife last weekend has been released from the hospital and booked into jail. John Torp, 53, is facing assault and other charges stemming from an incident last Saturday morning, Dec. 3.
12news.com
'The best day of the year in our court system': Maricopa county celebrates over 100 adoptions on Adoption Day
PHOENIX — >>Editor's note: The above video is from a previously aired broadcast. It's a huge win for families across Maricopa County as over 100 children officially joined their forever families on National Adoption Day. The Superior Court of Maricopa County announced on Monday that a total of 104...
AZFamily
School bus crash in Gilbert sends one to the hospital; Baseline Road reopens
GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A serious crash involving a school bus has closed Baseline Road in Gilbert early Monday morning. Initial reports of the crash along Baseline Road near Higley were reported just before 7 a.m. Police say students were on board, but no one on the school bus was hurt. The other vehicle’s driver was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
AZFamily
‘Toys for Tots’ donation box stolen from Gilbert neighborhood
GILBERT (3TV/CBS 5) - Christmas is just two weeks away, and it appears a grinch is on the loose in Gilbert. Over $300 worth of donations that were supposed to go to underprivileged children this Christmas was stolen from them this weekend. It’s a tradition for Real Estate Agent Chris...
Comments / 5