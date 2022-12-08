ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prescott Says Meeting With Odell Beckham Jr. ‘Went Well’

The Cowboys quarterback would love to have the three-time Pro Bowler on his team—if he’s fully healthy.

There are several teams vying for the talents of free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. But there might not be one that desires his services more than the Cowboys , who met with Beckham this week after several members of team have publicly pitched him on joining them in Dallas.

Quarterback Dak Prescott told reporters Thursday that the team’s meeting with the three-time Pro Bowler, which Prescott was included on, “went well.”

Despite the players’ apparent eagerness to sign him, reports have surfaced that the franchise’s decision makers have doubts about Beckham’s ability to play since he’s less than a year removed from tearing his ACL and did not work for the team during his visit.

“Obviously, it would help to have him [Odell Beckham]; He’s a great player,” Prescott said . “If he can come in and play right now 100 percent, we want him. But I’ve got a lot of confidence in the guys we have.”

It’s unclear when Beckham might sign with a team and return to the field. Recently, however, Cowboys star linebacker Micah Parsons, cornerback Trevon Diggs and Beckham attended the Mavericks-Suns game on Monday at American Airlines Center.

When ESPN’s Tim MacMahon asked OBJ about his likelihood of signing with Dallas, Beckham replied, “It’s a good possibility.” Parsons also recently said Beckham told him that he could be prepared to play in five weeks .

Aside from Dallas, three others teams that OBJ has shared interest in playing for include the Bills , Packers and Giants , the team he played five seasons for after he was drafted in the first round out of LSU in 2014.

