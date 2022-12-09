Read full article on original website
Rising tensions: Communities grapple with unprecedented surge in hostility towards JewsEdy ZooCoralville, IA
4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Great Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
KCRG.com
CommUnity Crisis Services & Food Bank to feed 1300 Johnson County households for the holidays
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -CommUnity Crisis Services and Food Bank in Iowa City plans to serve 1,300 households for the holidays. Project Holiday is in its 35th year. The project provides all the makings for a traditional holiday meal. Johnson County residents can pick the items up at the food...
cbs2iowa.com
Benton Community School District holds first public meeting on bond referendum
Benton Community School District held their first public information session on Monday evening to discuss the proposal of a $48.5 million bond referendum that will voted on in the spring. The money will go to revamping all the schools in the district, and maybe build a new pre-school through sixth...
homegrowniowan.com
West African restaurant makes move in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — It’s definitely not another fast-food joint. Tee’s Liberian Dish uses totally fresh ingredients in its authentic West African cuisine, making the resulting meals worth the wait. The locally owned restaurant opened Dec. 5, 2022, in its new location at 529 Fifth Ave. SE,...
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa City Human Rights Commission to host "Hot Cocoa and Coffee" event
Iowa City Human Rights Commission members will host a “Hot Cocoa and Coffee” event on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022 from 10-11:30 a.m. at the Iowa City Public Library, 123 S. Linn Street, in Meeting Room D. Participants will learn more about the Iowa City Human Rights Commission and...
East Iowa Pork Producer Sells To Global Food Giant
The global food company JBS USA has recently announced it will be buying “certain assets” of an Iowa-based pork producer. TriOak Foods and JBS USA have enjoyed a long-standing business relationship. According to a release, JBS has been an exclusive customer of TriOak market hogs since 2017. In...
Raccoons Poised To Take Over The State of Iowa
I grew up on a farm in rural Jones County. Seeing wildlife was a daily occurrence. Cats, dogs, cattle, mice, deer, heck even the occasional coyote. But it took me living in the city to see as many raccoons as I have. Sure I saw a few growing up on the farm, but it was usually around sweet corn season and they were looking for an easy meal. It turns out the easier meal is my trash can in Marion. Yes, the raccoon population in Iowa is surging and one reason is less trapping.
tamatoledonews.com
Iowa DOT plans project to transform US 63 into a Super 2 Corridor
Iowa DOT will be transforming US Highway 63 following the Federal Highway Administration Planning and Environmental Linkages (PEL) process. The Super 2 corridor spans from Poweshiek through Tama and ends in Black Hawk County. The first phase of the project starts at Highway 6 in Poweshiek into Tama County to the south city limits of Tama. The Poweshiek County project is estimated to cost $7 million, and the Tama County project is estimated at $10 million.
Eastern Iowa Firm To Design First New NASA Spacesuits in Decades
Far out, man. Very, very far out. Collins Aerospace, a Raytheon Technologies company, has been awarded a $97.2 million contract with NASA to design the "next generation spacesuit" and support system. According to CBS2, the business overseeing this part of the portfolio is headquartered in Cedar Rapids. A NASA press...
How Mike Rowe Gave Eastern Iowa Hope in The Face of Disaster
"You and your neighbors have been on my mind". Those were the words of national TV host Mike Rowe two years ago in the aftermath of the devastating derecho. National attention being placed on our situation took a few days longer than some would have liked, while others will agree with the moral of this story right away. Iowans can do it ourselves.
KCRG.com
Clark, Czinano lead No. 16 Iowa women over Minnesota
A unique market in Cedar Rapids helped foster the next generation of business owners. Waukee student sues district, alleging racism in bus incident.
Why Is This Cedar Rapids Home Being Sold For $2.5 Million?
I don't claim to be some sort of real estate expert, but I do pride myself on being able to spot something that doesn't seem quite right. Interest rates are climbing making it more and more expensive to own a home. But a house that is under 1300 square feet selling for $2.5 million? What's going on?
iheart.com
Cedar Rapids Woman Heads To Prison For Buying Guns For Boyfriend
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- A Cedar Rapids woman's been sentenced to three years in federal prison for buying guns for her boyfriend, a convicted felon. Investigators say 42-year-old Lisa Good bought at least five guns in the Cedar Rapids area in 2020 and 2021, and lied about who the guns were actually for. Good's boyfriend was prohibited from having guns. Officers searched Good's residence and found a firearm, more than 90-ecstasy pills, cash, and a digital scale. Good admitted she used and sold the pills. Two other guns have not yet been found.
cbs2iowa.com
Deck the Stalls kicks off at Iowa Equestrian Center
Cedar Rapids — Sunday morning, Kirkwood Community College (KCC) hosted their holiday-themed event, Deck the Stalls, at the Iowa Equestrian Center. Iowa's News Now spoke with Renee Price, the Iowa Equestrian Center Director, to talk more about Deck the Stall. I think it's a great way to connect with...
cbs2iowa.com
"Tripledemic" straining local hospitals
The trifecta of respiratory illnesses spreading this fall is straining hospitals in eastern Iowa and the country. It has been dubbed by some as a "tripledemic" due to the spreading of three respiratory illnesses in COVID-19, RSV, and the flu. Here in eastern Iowa, Dr. Tony Myers from Mercy Medical...
Hotel inspection update: Moldy air conditioners, cockroaches and soiled bedding
In recent months, several Iowa hotels and motels have been cited for numerous health and safety violations in guest rooms, including insect infestations, animal feces, broken smoke detectors and soiled bedding. Several hotels were cited for operating without a license. One was cited for exposed electrical wiring, defective smoke detectors, soiled furniture, sinks that didn’t […] The post Hotel inspection update: Moldy air conditioners, cockroaches and soiled bedding appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCRG.com
Toy redistrubution event helps families in Iowa City area during the holidays
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A few eastern Iowa non-profits are helping make sure families in need can get presents for their kids this holiday season. This is the second of three redistributions this holiday season hosted by groups like the Community Corridor Action Network and The Lena Project. Families could show up and take whatever toys and books they wanted. The Community Corridor Action Network also had its Clothes Cruise allowing visitors to take whatever clothes or personal health products they need.
KWQC
150 QCA students compete in Quad City FIRST Robotics event
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Over 30 teams from the Quad Cities area competed in the QC FIRST (For Inspiration & Recognition of Science & Technology) Lego League robotics event. The event was held at Putnam museum, where about 150 students, aged 9-14, put their autonomous robots on display as well as their research on an energy-related problem, both of which they have been working on since early fall.
KCRG.com
Recovery from Marengo explosion and fire continues
A Black Student is suing the Waukee School District after she says she and two other black students were forced to sit in the back of the bus on a band trip. A unique market in Cedar Rapids helped foster the next generation of business owners.
Daily Iowan
Gunman shoots self in Iowa City Court Street parking ramp incident
Content warning: This article references gun violence and suicide. A man is in stable condition after a shooting incident in the Court Street parking ramp just south of downtown Iowa City Monday afternoon. Law enforcement surrounded the area of the ramp quickly, establishing a one-block perimeter and ordering nearby locations,...
KCJJ
Transient accused of harassing City of Iowa City employee
A transient faces charges that he’s been harassing an employee of the City of Iowa City. According to arrest records, just after 3:15pm on December 1st 52-year-old Joseph Purdy was seen outside the Rec Center on South Gilbert Street yelling at windows to offices used by city staffers. When...
