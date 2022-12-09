Read full article on original website
There is an Epic Ice Festival Coming to New Jersey this WinterTravel MavenBurlington County, NJ
This Delaware Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenWilmington, DE
River LINE Light Rail Brings “Polar Express” to LifeMorristown MinuteCamden, NJ
Philadelphia Eagles Flying, Clinch Playoff BerthJarrod PartridgePhiladelphia, PA
State Aims to Turn Diesel Trucks ElectricGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
Philadelphia Resident Honored On The Kelly Clarkson Show
Some familiar local faces were featured on the Kelly Clarkson show yesterday and the story is just incredible!. Every year, Kelly brings on her “good neighbors of the year”, which is a title used to honor good samaritans in different communities to highlight some of the fantastic work people do.
This Is The Perfect Gift For Die-Hard Philadelphia Flyer’s Fans
The holiday season is just trucking along and if you’re still looking for the perfect gift for any of the Flyer’s fans in your life, this is the one. My family is all about Philadelphia sports, so I was thinking about getting this for some of my family members and figured it could save a ton of other people some frustration while shopping around for the perfect gift.
Jim Rosenfield Departing Philadelphia’s NBC 10
Another familiar face will be departing local television before the end of the year. After nearly a decade on the air in Philadelphia, NBC10 just announced that longtime anchor. Jim Rosenfield will be leaving the station before the end of the year. Jim has been the anchor for the station’s...
This Will Be The Hottest Bar in Mercer County on New Year’s Eve
The holidays are coming to a close and the last plan on the agenda is New Year's Eve. Whether you love the holiday or hate it, you’re most likely going to need some plans, and Cooper’s is the place to be to ring in 2023. Cooper’s Riverview in...
‘Stay True’ — NJ high school senior launches apparel brand
A senior at Robbinsville High School is the brain behind a local apparel brand that's encouraging everyone to "stay true" to their beliefs and values. Planning to attend college in the fall, 17-year-old Christian Wright also intends to keep his brand in production and open it up to a new campus of customers.
Enter The Hallmark Movie Scene Of Your Dreams in Bordentown, NJ
If you’re looking for some festive things to do this time of year before it’s too late, look no further! A super wholesome event is happening every Thursday in Bordentown during the Holiday Season that you for sure do not want to miss. I was scrolling on Facebook...
Happy Holidays! This South Jersey Town Is Offering FREE Parking Through Jan 1
For anyone visiting Camden New Jersey during the holidays, here's one less thing you have to worry about: paying for parking!. Camden Parking Authority is offering FREE metered parking to Camden visitors and residents from Monday, Dec 12 - Jan 1, 2023. Call it a Christmas gift during the holiday season! It's all in an effort to promote visitors to come shop and see the sites.
Almost Ready! This Bucks County Raising Cane’s Announces Opening Date!
Raising Cane's restaurants are opening with a crispy vengeance in the Northeast!. If you're a fried chicken fanatic, you may already know that Raising Cane's, an LA-based fried chicken finger restaurant has been expanding in Pennsylvania recently. Earlier this year, we told you about their first Pennsylvania location in Philadelphia,...
A new program places ex-cons in tiny houses in New Jersey
A pilot program has been launched in South Jersey to help struggling prison parolees become productive members of society. The Village of Hope in Bridgeton, Cumberland County, consists of six almost identical 100-square foot mini homes that will house former prison inmates trying to make a fresh start. According to...
NJ woman ‘dress coded’ at Disney World for her too-revealing shirt
A young woman from Monmouth County has been trending on social media after Disney World staff flagged her bandana-style shirt as inappropriate for the "family-friendly" theme park. Jordyn Graime shared the experience to TikTok, sparking lots of reaction. Among commenters, one person wrote "But Ariel can wear seashells." @jordyngraime Disney...
Historic Holmdel, NJ location cleared for filming of TV special
Television and film production has been ramping up in New Jersey over the past several years. Interest in the Great Garden State continues to grow for multiple production companies, which is great news for the state. Netflix, for example, wants to move into the former Fort Monmouth location and build...
Hamilton, NJ Woman Competing on Jeopardy! Wednesday
How exciting. I love seeing local people doing awesome things on TV. I just got word that a Hamilton Square (Mercer County) resident is going to be on Jeopardy tonight (Wednesday, December 7th). Her name is Tammy Groner and she's a total trivia buff. Fingers crossed it pays off for...
The Must-Try Holiday Cocktails Throughout Mercer County, NJ
'Tis the season to drink fun, festive cocktails. I love a theme, so when it's the holidays it's fun to indulge in holiday-ish drinks. Over the next few weeks family and friends will be gathering throughout the Mercer County area to have some holiday fun so I figured I'd put together a little guide for you as to where you can find some festive cocktails.
Holiday Fun Santacon is Coming to Seaside Heights, New Jersey
So this is really making the holiday season fun and jolly! A chance to be Santa for a day or an elf if you choose. It's Santacon 2022 and it's happening on December 17th in Seaside Heights. It's a fun day for kids lol 21 and over. So what exactly...
Is ‘Dave & Buster’s’ coming to the Bridgewater Commons Mall?
Bridgewater Commons has had great development throughout the years and now, according to Patch, some gaming and/or an entertainment complex could be making its way to the mall. The article gives a breakdown of a Township Council meeting where an ordinance was introduced to allow “establishments for games, entertainment, and/or...
Top 4 places in NJ to get the best sushi
As you know, I am a big believer in a high-protein diet. Meats, fish, and eggs all top the list for me and my family. One of my favorites, partly because of the wasabi component, is sushi. There are some great places around the Garden State for you to enjoy.
Bertucci’s in Langhorne, PA Abruptly Closes for Good
Bertucci's Brick Oven Pizza and Pasta by Oxford Valley Mall in Langhorne has closed abruptly, and the closure is permanent. Levittown Now is reporting that there is a sign on the door announcing the news. I called the restaurant phone number and it connected me to the "Bertucci's Closed Restaurant...
Light Up the Vines Kicks Off Saturday on Bucks County, PA Wine Trail
Clear your schedule, this sounds like so much fun. There's a big holiday celebration this weekend on the Bucks County Wine Trail (Saturday, December 10 and Sunday, December 11), according to The Patch. Bring your family and friends. Not only is this a great way to start feeling those holiday...
94.5 PST Wants To Stuff Your Stocking With Apples
This holiday season, 94.5 PST wants to stuff your stocking with apples. We're not talking about the healthy ones!. We wanna hook you up with the hottest electronics this holiday season. We're going to have stockings stuffed with your favorite apple products for you to win!. Including:. A year subscription...
Bikers dragged driver out of car and beat him on rural NJ road, cops say
CLINTON — Five motorcyclists were identified and charged in the beating of a man after a collision in September. Township Police Chief Thomas DeRosa said the group nearly hit a vehicle driven by a 62-year-old man on Cokesbury Road around 10 a.m. Sept. 3. The motorcyclists dragged the driver out of his vehicle, assaulted him, and stole his phone, witnesses told police.
