Philadelphia Resident Honored On The Kelly Clarkson Show

Some familiar local faces were featured on the Kelly Clarkson show yesterday and the story is just incredible!. Every year, Kelly brings on her “good neighbors of the year”, which is a title used to honor good samaritans in different communities to highlight some of the fantastic work people do.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
This Is The Perfect Gift For Die-Hard Philadelphia Flyer’s Fans

The holiday season is just trucking along and if you’re still looking for the perfect gift for any of the Flyer’s fans in your life, this is the one. My family is all about Philadelphia sports, so I was thinking about getting this for some of my family members and figured it could save a ton of other people some frustration while shopping around for the perfect gift.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Jim Rosenfield Departing Philadelphia’s NBC 10

Another familiar face will be departing local television before the end of the year. After nearly a decade on the air in Philadelphia, NBC10 just announced that longtime anchor. Jim Rosenfield will be leaving the station before the end of the year. Jim has been the anchor for the station’s...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Happy Holidays! This South Jersey Town Is Offering FREE Parking Through Jan 1

For anyone visiting Camden New Jersey during the holidays, here's one less thing you have to worry about: paying for parking!. Camden Parking Authority is offering FREE metered parking to Camden visitors and residents from Monday, Dec 12 - Jan 1, 2023. Call it a Christmas gift during the holiday season! It's all in an effort to promote visitors to come shop and see the sites.
CAMDEN, NJ
A new program places ex-cons in tiny houses in New Jersey

A pilot program has been launched in South Jersey to help struggling prison parolees become productive members of society. The Village of Hope in Bridgeton, Cumberland County, consists of six almost identical 100-square foot mini homes that will house former prison inmates trying to make a fresh start. According to...
BRIDGETON, NJ
Historic Holmdel, NJ location cleared for filming of TV special

Television and film production has been ramping up in New Jersey over the past several years. Interest in the Great Garden State continues to grow for multiple production companies, which is great news for the state. Netflix, for example, wants to move into the former Fort Monmouth location and build...
HOLMDEL, NJ
The Must-Try Holiday Cocktails Throughout Mercer County, NJ

'Tis the season to drink fun, festive cocktails. I love a theme, so when it's the holidays it's fun to indulge in holiday-ish drinks. Over the next few weeks family and friends will be gathering throughout the Mercer County area to have some holiday fun so I figured I'd put together a little guide for you as to where you can find some festive cocktails.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
Is ‘Dave & Buster’s’ coming to the Bridgewater Commons Mall?

Bridgewater Commons has had great development throughout the years and now, according to Patch, some gaming and/or an entertainment complex could be making its way to the mall. The article gives a breakdown of a Township Council meeting where an ordinance was introduced to allow “establishments for games, entertainment, and/or...
BRIDGEWATER, NJ
Top 4 places in NJ to get the best sushi

As you know, I am a big believer in a high-protein diet. Meats, fish, and eggs all top the list for me and my family. One of my favorites, partly because of the wasabi component, is sushi. There are some great places around the Garden State for you to enjoy.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Bertucci’s in Langhorne, PA Abruptly Closes for Good

Bertucci's Brick Oven Pizza and Pasta by Oxford Valley Mall in Langhorne has closed abruptly, and the closure is permanent. Levittown Now is reporting that there is a sign on the door announcing the news. I called the restaurant phone number and it connected me to the "Bertucci's Closed Restaurant...
LANGHORNE, PA
94.5 PST Wants To Stuff Your Stocking With Apples

This holiday season, 94.5 PST wants to stuff your stocking with apples. We're not talking about the healthy ones!. We wanna hook you up with the hottest electronics this holiday season. We're going to have stockings stuffed with your favorite apple products for you to win!. Including:. A year subscription...
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ
Bikers dragged driver out of car and beat him on rural NJ road, cops say

CLINTON — Five motorcyclists were identified and charged in the beating of a man after a collision in September. Township Police Chief Thomas DeRosa said the group nearly hit a vehicle driven by a 62-year-old man on Cokesbury Road around 10 a.m. Sept. 3. The motorcyclists dragged the driver out of his vehicle, assaulted him, and stole his phone, witnesses told police.
CLINTON, NJ
