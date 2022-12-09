Read full article on original website
Memphis City Council members meet to talk redistricting plans
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A newly built committee organized by the city of Memphis is set to have its first meeting Tuesday. The committee focuses on redistricting across the city. This committee was formed by city council members earlier in 2022. More than a dozen members make up the committee.
City of Memphis wants Alicia Franklin lawsuit dismissed
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Attorneys for the City of Memphis are asking a judge to dismiss a lawsuit filed by Alicia Franklin. Franklin sued the City of Memphis saying if Memphis police had not failed to properly investigate her case, Memphis mother Eliza Fletcher would still be alive. Both of...
Board-up block party at the Klondike Smokey City neighborhood
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis organizations are working together to clean up local neighborhoods. “When people can live in a nice environment it definitely does something to the mental state of mind,” said Reginald Randolph, Blight Director Klondike Smokey City CDC. It’s just one reason organizers from the Klondike...
Black and low-income drivers impacted most by traffic stops in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The organization, “Decarcerate Memphis” is a coalition of community leaders, activists, lawyers, and concerned citizens working to apply common sense strategies and a community-oriented approach to policing. The group was established in 2020 and now wants to see more transparency from Memphis police and...
Students speak out on future of 3G schools
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Students of the 3G’s, Germantown Elementary, Middle, and High schools, continue to speak out against the possible future of their schools. Germantown high students are expected to address their administration and the community Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. These students are calling themselves the “Save the...
New law in TN will provide more training for security guards
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A new law will go into effect on Jan.1 in an effort to keep security guards and patrons safe. It’s a law that will have a major impact on the Bluff City as weekend evenings are typically filled with people enjoying a night on Beale Street and around downtown.
Transfer hearing set for teens charged in murder of Memphis pastor
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The two 15-year-olds charged in the murder of Memphis Reverend Dr. Autura Eason-Williams will soon find out if they are going to be tried as adults or juveniles. Miguel Andrade and Brayan Carillo were charged in the case nearly four months ago. On Monday, a judge...
MPD: Raleigh shooting leaves 1 injured
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One victim is injured after a shooting happened in Raleigh on Monday night, according to police. Officers responded to the shooting at 7:24 p.m. on James Road. One male shooting victim was located and transported to the hospital, according to police. Police say the suspect fled...
Restraining order against Peppertree Apartments could be extended another 4 months
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - For the last three months or so, Peppertree Apartments has not been allowed to sign on new tenants or extend current leases. This was after a judge ruled in favor of a temporary restraining order (TRO) being placed on the complex in late August after multiple findings were shown in Federal court of the unsafe conditions tenants face.
Westwood shooting leaves 1 injured
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Monday afternoon. Officers responded to the shooting at 3:55 p.m. on Leacrest Cove. One male victim was located and transported to the hospital according to police. The suspect drove away from the scene in a gold...
Court date reset for suspects charged following deadly MPD shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The two men charged following a shooting involving Memphis police faced a judge on Monday. Jartavius Lewis, 18, remains in jail on a $150,000 bond. He is facing a number of charges including aggravated robbery and aggravated assault. Mikavyous Johnson, 18, is out of jail on...
City Watch issued for missing Memphis man
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department issued a City Watch Alert for 25-year-old Barshay Wilson on Monday afternoon. Police say Wilson left his friend’s home on Dec. 9 and has not been heard from or seen since then. Wilson was last seen on Green Drive, wearing a purple...
MPD: Shooting in Orange Mound leaves 1 man injured
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police department is investigating a shooting that left one man injured on Sunday morning. Officers responded to the shooting at 12:40 a.m. on Baltimore Street. Police say a male victim was located and suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital in critical...
HGTV star shares top home improvements ideas for older Americans
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - According to AARP’s research, three-quarters of those 50 and older want to stay in their current home and community. Yet, simple home improvements may be needed to make the home ready to age gracefully with them. Home Renovation Expert Ty Pennington and AARP’s Family and...
MPD investigates double shooting at lounge
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a double shooting on Walnut street. According to MPD, two people were injured at the J and B Lounge on Monday just after midnight. Police say two people were taken to Regional One hospital, and their condition is unclear. There is...
MPD investigating shooting near Hyde Park
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Dec. 5. Police responded to the shooting at 12:25 p.m. at B-52 Market on 1254 Hollywood Street. Police say the victim was standing outside the store when a gray four-door SUV drove past when the victim...
MPD: 1 dead, 1 injured in Frayser shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police department is investigating a shooting that has left one victim dead and another victim injured on Saturday night. Officers responded to the shooting on Dessa Drive at 7:10 p.m. Two victims were located and suffering from gunshot wounds according to police. Police say one...
Father-son duo connected to Westwood neighborhood shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A father-son duo is connected to Friday’s shooting investigation involving a Memphis police officer. Police say 40-year-old Latoris Taylor was shot and killed after police said he fired his weapon at officers. Taylor’s son 18-year-old Jarvis Lewis and 18-year-old Mikavyous Johnson were also present at...
Community holds birthday parade in Collierville for 7-year-old battling cancer
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Several communities came out to celebrate a 7-year-old girl who’s battling cancer by throwing a surprise birthday parade for her on Saturday morning. Olivia is a first-grade student at Baily Station Elementary and has Ewing Sarcoma, according to Bailey Station Elementary Principal Deanna Jones. “She...
30 cars broken into, downtown on Saturday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police say 30 cars were broken into Saturday evening in Downtown Memphis. The 30 vehicles were parked in the 300 block of Wagner Place. An Action News 5 viewer says the victims were attending an office Christmas party nearby. At least two of the cars belonged to visitors from out of state.
