The Buy Texas Holiday Market is this Saturday, December 17th from 11 am until 3 pm @ the Early Visitors & Events Center. Where all the vendors are all from Texas and their products are made right here in the Lone Star State. This is the largest Buy Texas Market of the year with new vendors and returning favorites. The Grinch will be on site for pictures. Come finish your holiday shopping with handmade bath products, arts & crafts: wood, metal & leather products and a variety of unique jewelry. Stock up on jams, jellies, salsas, chowchow, BBQ sauce pickles, candy & cookies for all your holiday parties & festivities. There will be something for everyone even your pets. Regions Taco Truck will on site as well. For more information call 325-649-9300.

TEXAS STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO