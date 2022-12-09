Read full article on original website
December Sales Tax Receipts Up in Brown County
All three Brown County cities had increases in sales tax allocations from the Texas Comptroller in December. Early again led the way with the largest percentage increase, followed by a nice increase for Brownwood, and a smaller, but still positive increase, for Bangs. The December sales tax allocations reflect retail sales in October. Details below.
WANTED: Brownwood police search for arsonist dubbed ‘Pillowtop Pyromaniac’
BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Brownwood police are searching for an arsonist they have dubbed the ‘Pillowtop Pyromaniac’. This suspect is accused of setting several mattresses and box springs on fire in the alley behind Pierce Furniture November 26. Anyone with information on this suspect is asked to reach out to the Brownwood Police Department via […]
Commissioners Vote to Buy New Computers
At today’s meeting of the Brown County Commissioners Court, approval was given to the purchase of twenty new computers. The Commissioners have known for a while that the County’s computers and systems were becoming old and out of date. At a previous meeting it was decided to hire Goldsmith Solutions to assess the state of the County’s computer systems and to make recommendations for upgrades. Goldsmith Solutions has offices in Austin, Dallas, and Abilene, and specializes in consulting to County governments. They spent four months (August through November of this year) meeting with elected officials, department heads, and staff of Brown County.
City announces Christmas closure and adjusted trash schedule
Brownwood City Hall and other non-emergency facilities will close Friday, December 23rd and Monday, December 26th. Regular operating hours will resume Tuesday, December 27th. The Landfill and Recycling Center will be closed Saturday, December 24th through Monday, December 26th. Regular operating hours will resume Tuesday, December 27th. Brownwood curbside trash...
New year to volunteer with CASA
With 2023 right around the corner, random questions swirl around our heads as we contemplate our yearly plans. It’s a great time for processing our past and focusing on the future with questions and goals. How can we balance life with work, social, and giving back? What new resolutions can we make as a commitment of good faith for change? What changes can I make to have a more fulfilling and happier life?
Buy Texas Holiday Market Dec. 17 in Early
The Buy Texas Holiday Market is this Saturday, December 17th from 11 am until 3 pm @ the Early Visitors & Events Center. Where all the vendors are all from Texas and their products are made right here in the Lone Star State. This is the largest Buy Texas Market of the year with new vendors and returning favorites. The Grinch will be on site for pictures. Come finish your holiday shopping with handmade bath products, arts & crafts: wood, metal & leather products and a variety of unique jewelry. Stock up on jams, jellies, salsas, chowchow, BBQ sauce pickles, candy & cookies for all your holiday parties & festivities. There will be something for everyone even your pets. Regions Taco Truck will on site as well. For more information call 325-649-9300.
Court Records 12/9/22
The following cases were filed in the Brown County Clerk’s office from December 2 through December 7:. Bankston, Landon Ray, Driving with License Invalid with Previous, 2 counts. Bankston, Landon Ray, Possession of Marijuana < 2-oz. Marsack, Jeffrey, Assault Causes Bodily Injury. Marsack, Jeffrey, Violation of Bond/Protective Order. Brown,...
Ongoing drug trafficking investigation in Central Texas results in 3 more arrests
HAMILTON, Texas (KWTX) - The ongoing investigation into a criminal and drug trafficking enterprise in Central Texas led to three additional arrests, according to Hamilton County Sheriff Justin Carraway. Caraway on Dec. 8, 2022, announced the arrests of Brian Patrick Butz, 54, of Stephenville, Texas; Zachary Alan Hinds, 31, of...
Former Early educator arrested on six warrants
The Early Police Department posted the following on Facebook Friday morning:. On 12/08/2022 Officers with the Early Police Department arrested Justin Robinson for the following 6 warrants:. Online Solicitation of a Minor – Felony 3. Improper relationship between an educator and a student – Felony 2. Improper relationship...
Brownwood police make recent arrest for stalking
The Brownwood Police Department issued the following press release Monday:. On Thursday, December 8, 2022, at approximately 6:40 p.m. officers with the Brownwood Police Department contacted a male victim who wished to file a report for harassment. The victim stated that he is family friends with a female who is...
Tow truck driver killed, DPS searches for culprit in Texas hit-and-run accident
GOLDTHWAITE, Texas – A tow truck driver is dead – and the Texas Department of Public Safety is searching for the culprit in a hit-and-run accident that occurred Saturday on US 183 in Mills County. The tow truck driver – Patrick Morin, 61, of Buchanan Dam – was...
BMDD board approves five grants for local businesses, buildings
The Brownwood Municipal Development District board on directors on Monday approved the following grants during their meeting:. Building Improvement Incentive Program (BIIP) grant in the amount of $25,000 to Solstice Investors Group, LLC for a building located at 220 Center Avenue. Building Improvement Incentive Program (BIIP) grant in the amount...
DPS arrests suspect in hit-and-run crash that killed tow truck driver in Central Texas
GOLDTHWAITE, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested the driver of the Toyota Tundra involved in the hit-and-run that claimed the life of Patrick Morin, 61. Kerry Coats “KC” Kavanaugh, 38, has been charged with failure to stop and render aid (resulting in death) and is being...
DRT invites public to lay Christmas wreaths on veteran graves Dec. 17 at Greenleaf Cemetery
The local chapter of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas invites Brownwoodians to lay Christmas wreaths this Saturday on Brown County veterans’ graves at Greenleaf Cemetery. The Daughters need the community’s help to lay the more than 600 wreaths that local citizens and businesses have sponsored. The...
Brownwood’s Sammie Courington joins Texas Tennis Coaches Association Hall of Fame
Brownwood’s Coach Sammie Courington was enshrined in the Texas Tennis Coaches Association Hall of Fame over the weekend, joining Uvalde’s Bobby Kramer and Tim Calhoun of DeRidder, Louisiana as inductees into the 2022 TTCA Hall of Fame Friday, December 9, at the TTCA Convention Banquet at Horseshoe Bay Resort.
Ira James Banks
Ira James Banks, age 60, of Brownwood passed away November 29, 2022. A visitation will be held Friday, December 9, 2022 from 6-8pm at Brownwood Funeral Home.
Beverly Holleman
Funeral services for Beverly Holleman, age 61, of Early, will be held at 2:00pm, Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at the Early First Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the Jordan Springs Cemetery under the direction of Heartland Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday evening from 5:00 until 7:00.
Thieves Take Tools from City of Coleman Light Distribution Yard
Sometime between December 5, 2022 at 5:00 PM and December 6, 2022 at 7:00 AM, person or persons burglarized the office and storage facility at the City Light Distribution Yard at 800 Airport Road in Coleman, Texas near the Municipal Airport. The suspect(s) entered the property and broke into the...
Jason Lee Gray
Jason Lee Gray, 50, of Rising Star, TX passed away November 30, 2022, in Abilene TX. Jason’s family has entrusted Heartland Funeral Cremations of Comanche with his celebration of life graveside service. A visitation period of friends and family will be from 10 a.m. until 12 noon Saturday the 17th at the funeral home. Jason will be laid to rest at the Siloam Cemetery in Gustine with Jackie Bibby officiating. Condolences and memories can be left online at www.heartlandfuneralhome.net.
Radio stations’ annual toy collection day set for Wednesday, Dec. 14
With Toys for Kids Distribution Day set for Saturday, Dec. 17, KOXE/KBWD and Wendlee Broadcasting will be hosting their annual toy collection events this Wednesday, Dec. 12. Drop off any unwrapped toy or monetary donation between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at KOXE/KBWD’s Two-Stepping for Toys at 300 Carnegie, or Wendlee’s toy collection event at the intersection of Main and Baker in the parking lot between Trans Texas Tire and Landmark Life and the former Cross Fit Brownwood location.
