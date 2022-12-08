Read full article on original website
United Furniture’s David Belford says Front & Fulton, Flying Horse Farms unaffected by shuttered business
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Lawsuits and ripple effects to vendors are piling up following the abrupt pre-Thanksgiving shutdown of a furniture company owned by a businessman with Columbus ties. But Central Ohio real estate projects and charitable initiatives of David Belford are not affected by troubles of...
The City of Chillicothe Releases Holiday Lights Self-Guided Tour
Chillicothe – Less than two weeks away from Christmas the City of Chillicothe releases some of the best locations for house lights in the city. The list was compiled by dozens of people who live inside the city that entered a holiday lights contest this year. The map includes all 22 entries in the downtown Chillicothe area.
Larry Stant, 72, of Circleville
Larry Stant, 72, of Circleville passed away December 9, 2022 at the Chillicothe VA. He was born August 27, 1950 in Circleville to Shirley and Helen (Miller) Stant. Larry is preceded in death by his mom Helen Stant. Stant served in the United States Navy from 1968 to 1971. After a severe spinal cord injury from a motorcycle accident, de didn’t let that stop him from becoming a World Class paraplegic swimmer who held 13 swim records including one National mark, eleven state records in three states and one Pan-American record which included two Bronze and two Gold medals. Larry was also part of the Buckeye Wheelers where they won two consecutive League Championships. Eventually he went to college and earned an associate’s degree in Accounting and worked for the State helping disabled Veterans find jobs. Stant loved old cars and loved going to car shows. He also loved swimming and after lots of hard work became a rescue diver for Pickaway County for many years. Larry was always quick with a smile or witty comment and love to have fun. There wasn’t a challenge he didn’t face head on and overcame. Larry was very muched loved and will be missed by many. He is survived by his wife Joanne (Sarcia) Stant of 42 years, children Chris (Tara) Stant, Joanne Rooney and Kevin Jones, seven grandchildren Nicole (Colby) Scurlock, Ryan Rooney, Zane, Cade, Rider and Drew Stant Cooper Jones, seven great grandchildren, his dad Shirley Stant and brothers John (Vicky) Stant and Robert (Ginger) Stant. A special thank you to his granddaughter Nicole Scurlock for all her help and care over the years. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 15, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville with burial to follow in Hitler Ludwig Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. A special thank you to the Hopewell nurses who took care of Larry. Memorial contributions are suggested to Alzheimer’s Association Central Ohio Chapter, 1379 Dublin Road, Columbus, Ohio 43215. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Pickaway County Park District Purchases Former Cooks Creek Golf Course
The Pickaway County Park District is excited to announce our partnership with Appalachia Ohio Alliance (AOA) on the purchase of the former Cooks Creek Golf Course. In April of 2022, AOA purchased the 324-acre golf course from the James Cook family to conserve, protect and restore the property. The Park District is very thankful that the Cook family wanted their property to be retained as a natural preserve and park, given how quickly farmland and green spaces are disappearing in Pickaway County, especially.
Columbus man’s body identified in 31-year-old Pickaway County cold case
Watch the press conference from Pickaway County in the video player above. CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A Pickaway County cold case from the early 1990s on a missing person is now being investigated as a homicide after a major breakthrough. On Tuesday, Pickaway County law enforcement announced in a press conference that they identified the […]
Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Columbus metro area
It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and no other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate. The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of […]
Chillicothe – Slug Fest at the Local Taco Bell Drive Thru
Chillicothe – Police were called to the scene of a fight at the local Bridge Street Taco Bell drive-thru over the weekend. Chillicothe police were called on Saturday around 11 pm to Taco Bell in reference to an active fight. According to the report, a man and his current girlfriend were in the drive-thru line waiting to order food when an Ex-Girlfriend showed up. The Ex when seeing the man approached the car and confronted the new couple with drama.
Weekend shooting in Chillicothe park has community on edge
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Police are investigating a shooting at a local park in Chillicothe. According to reports, officers were dispatched the area of Poland Park and South Hickory Street Sunday evening shortly after 6 p.m. on reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers spoke with a witness who stated...
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Ohio is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you have a large appetite and are in the mood for some great food in a comfortable atmosphere, this All-You-Can-Eat buffet in Ohio should be put on your list of places to eat.
MCSO Most Wanted
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio–The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating several most wanted suspects. If you have information on the whereabouts of any of these most wanted suspects please contact your local law enforcement agency or the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office at (740) 452-3637 ext. 1.
Building at Plain City woodworking facility a 'total loss' after fire
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Crews from multiple departments responded to a large fire that broke out at a woodworking facility in Plain City early Tuesday morning. According to the Pleasant Valley Fire District, crews were alerted to the fire shortly after 4 a.m. at Whitmer Woodworks in the 8000 block of Carters Mill Road.
Southern Ohio – One Arrested in Deadly Shooting in Gallia County
Gallia County – On Sunday a 911 call came in after gunshots rang out, one person was found and arrested and charged with Murder. According to Gallia Sheriff department Sheriff Champlin “at approximately 2:51 p.m. the Gallia County 911 Center received a call of a shooting that had occurred at a residence in Clay Township on State Route 7 South. Upon the arrival of Deputies and Gallia County E.M.S., the male victim was transported to Holzer Medical Center where he later succumbed to the injuries he received. The suspect in this matter is a family member and was taken into custody at the scene of the incident.
Christmas dreams coming true at Holiday Farm
Courtney Helt grew up on a small farm in Perry County and has always loved Christmas. “When I was in high school, they started doing coal mining around the farm and eventually, my parents were forced to sell,” Helt said. After high school and college, Helt built a successful...
DeWine reveals long-awaited plans for State Fair
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine joined members of the Ohio Expositions Commission to review the master plan framework that will serve as a launching point to modernize and enhance the Ohio Expo Center and Ohio State Fair for the future.The framework was created as part of the work of the Expo 2050 Task Force. Governor DeWine created the task force in 2019 to develop a strategic vision for the 360-acre Ohio Expo Center property, which is home to the Ohio State Fair and hosts many other events throughout the year.
The Field of Giant Corn Cobs in Dublin Ohio
Each giant ear of corn stands six feet three inches tall and weighs over 1500 pounds. Columbus, Ohio, artist Malcolm Cochran created this project. Previously, Cochran was a professor of sculpture at Ohio State University. The rich agricultural history of Dublin inspired him. Cochran researched the history of the plot...
The Best Pizza Restaurants in Lancaster, Ohio – (With Photos)
Pink Cricket is a family-owned and family-friendly pizza restaurant. It’s a casual neighborhood joint with an old-school vibe. The ambiance is set with its vintage decors and wooden booths, plus there’s a bar and huge TV where most people watch the football game. If you prefer some fresh...
Man shot during fight in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was injured in a shooting Sunday evening in the Mount Vernon section of Columbus. According to Columbus police, officers responded to a local hospital for a walk-in gunshot victim at approximately 5:51 p.m. At the hospital, officers interviewed the 31-year-old man, who said he was in the area of […]
Woman shot in south Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating after a woman was shot in the leg in south Columbus Sunday evening. Police said the shooting happened in the area of Lockbourne Road and State Route 104 at approximately 6:09 p.m. Officers responded to an area hospital for a walk-in gunshot victim. At the hospital, police […]
This Knox County village had a revolving door of names
WATERFORD -- I’m always looking for places where I can find old photos for this column, and one such place I recently discovered was a Facebook group that specializes in old and forgotten Ohio photos. I was amused to find that more than once links to my columns have...
Chief Meteorologist Ashlee Baracy leaving 10TV
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Chief Meteorologist Ashlee Baracy will be leaving 10TV for an exciting opportunity. Her last day will be Thursday, Dec. 15. Ashlee has been with 10TV for more than seven years and was the first female Chief Meteorologist for the station. The entire team at 10TV wishes...
