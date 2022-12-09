For the most part, high temperatures in Rockford have landed above-average since the beginning of December. However, things over in the cloud cover department have gotten quite boring during this stretch. I say that because 8 of December’s 11 days have come in with an average cloud cover value of 80% or higher, which does include the last 3 days. Unfortunately, that trend unfortunately is set to carry on into the new work week as our weather pattern remains relatively active moving forward.

ROCKFORD, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO