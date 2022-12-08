ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

How Oregon Ducks performed during NFL Week 14 action

The 14th week of the 2022 NFL season is in the books, and for the Oregon Ducks it represented the end of one quarterback’s journey and the start of another. Marcus Mariota has officially been replaced as the starter for the Falcons after an up-and-down season in Atlanta. However, Anthony Brown was elevated from the practice squad to the active roster for Baltimore, and he made his NFL debut by completing 3-of-5 passes during Baltimore’s win over Pittsburgh. The star of the week was Justin Herbert, who put together an outstanding performance against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday – a performance that set...
Steelers run D crumbles again as playoff hopes evaporate

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers knew what was coming. So did the 66,326 fans bundled in the mid-December chill. And everyone watching at home. Probably the pigeons that have been known to lunch in various parts of the field during sunnier late fall days too. It didn’t matter....
Goff enjoying life as Lions make improbable playoff run

DETROIT (AP) — Jared Goff is finally having fun as a member of the Detroit Lions. His first season in Detroit was about as bad as it could have been. The Lions went 3-13-1 while the quarterback he had been traded for, Matthew Stafford, won the Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams.
Bowles says it’s time Buccaneers decide who they want to be

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The first-place Tampa Bay Buccaneers can’t afford to take anything for granted in the weak NFC South. Not even with Tom Brady at quarterback. The Bucs, at least on paper, appear talented and skilled enough to hold off Atlanta, Carolina and New Orleans in a tight division race in which all four teams have losing records with a month left in the regular season.
Defense getting notice as Bengals earn fifth straight win

CINCINNATI (AP) — After Cincinnati’s fifth straight win on Sunday, quarterback Joe Burrow and coach Zac Taylor couldn’t stop raving about the Bengals defense. And rightly so. The unit has been overshadowed all season by the do-anything-to-win heroics of Burrow and his offense. The Cincinnati defense held...
49ers expect Deebo Samuel back before end of regular season

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Star receiver Deebo Samuel is expected to return to the San Francisco 49ers before the end of the regular season after the team got a favorable report on his injury. The Niners announced Monday that Samuel has a sprained left ankle and MCL in...
Chargers look to carry momentum from win into stretch run

All wins count the same in the standings. Yet, the emotion emanating from the locker room after the Los Angeles Chargers’ 23-17 victory over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday night could be the catalyst to a late-season run and possibly getting to the playoffs for the first time in four years.
Pirates sign RHP Velasquez in hopes of bolstering rotation

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates signed right-handed pitcher Vince Velasquez to a one-year, $3.15 million contract on Tuesday in an attempt to give their young starting rotation a veteran presence. The 30-year-old Velasquez spent last season working primarily as a reliever with the Chicago White Sox. Velasquez went...
AP source: Guardians, catcher Zunino agree to 1-year deal

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians have reached agreement with veteran free agent catcher Mike Zunino on a $6 million, one-year contract, a person familiar with the deal told the Associated Press on Tuesday. Zunino will sign once he completes medical tests, said the person, who spoke on condition...
