jitneybooks.com
Crook and Crome Bombed Everything in Sight
As Wynwood completes the last stage of the gentrification cycle (glass condos and “curated” clothing shops), it’s worth remembering that it wasn’t always so. A run-down manufacturing hub beset by crime and kept afloat by mom-and-pop shops proved to be fertile ground for artists and developers always on the lookout for the next big thing. The world-famous murals and colorful social media backgrounds we see today had humble beginnings before the turn of the millennium. In this excerpt from his upcoming book “The Cipher- A History of Hip Hop“, author John Cordero gives a snapshot of Miami’s street art and graffiti scene in the late 90’s, when two writers, Crook and Crome, achieved the impossible and planted the seed for the Wynwood we see today.
News Channel Nebraska
10 Top Luxury Restaurants in Miami
Originally Posted On: https://villapads.com/details/luxury-miami-restaurants. If you’re planning a trip to Florida, check out this list of top luxury restaurants in Miami. The most famous party city in the world has some of the best places to eat anywhere in the country. Read on to learn more about our 5 star restaurant choices.
wlrn.org
Sundial: He invented our Cuban coffee ‘ventanitas.’ How Versailles' late founder changed Miami forever
What would Miami be without its famous ventanitas — the little coffee windows tucked into the sides of restaurants around South Florida?. Sundial’s new host Carlos Frías knows a little about cafecitos and croquetas. As the former food editor of the Miami Herald, the Cuban American has spent time reporting on the origins of the ventanitas as the town squares that influence so much of our culture.
WSVN-TV
FOGGY & COOLISH TONIGHT
Hopefully everyone had a great weekend. Temperatures this morning were on the cooler side as many of our mainland areas started off in the 60s with some dense fog across interior sections of South Florida. And after a pleasantly cool start to our day, it seems our afternoon high temperatures were also a little closer to average in the upper 70s to lower 80s. (The normal high this time of year for Miami should be closer to 79°.) Seeing as how we have been unseasonably warm since Thanksgiving, I’m sure no one will complain about the weather conditions today!
WSVN-TV
City of Miami firefighter caught on camera punching ER patient while restrained
MIAMI (WSVN) - Dramatic surveillance video captured the moment a Miami firefighter pummeled a patient who had requested to be taken to the emergency room, and it’s not the first time the first responder has been in the headlines. In the security footage, obtained on Monday by 7News, the...
theplanetD
Miami to Key West Road Trip – Best Florida Keys Itinerary
Dave and I have taken a Miami to Key West road trip three times plus once from Miami to Key Largo. With winter in full swing, we thought it was time to update our Florida Keys road trip itinerary for 2023. This great American Road trip is definitely one to add to your bucket list, and a drive to Key West from Miami will transport you to the Caribbean without needing to hop on a plane.
miamicurated.com
A New Source for Private Chefs in Miami
The dinner with INTUEAT chef Ben Schrank will go down as one of my best of the year. It was comparable to a seven-course eating extravaganza that I previously enjoyed at the hands of a two-star Michelin chef in Cabo San Lucas. A difference? In the case of the former, I was able to collaborate on choosing the menu with the chef, and it was prepared and served in my apartment for a party of four. It all happened because of INTUEAT, a luxury on-demand dining platform featuring private chefs in Miami and South Florida.
Click10.com
Purple street lights are popping up across South Florida, but why?
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Residents in some South Florida neighborhoods have noticed that their local street lights are turning purple. The Florida Department of Transportation is replacing more than 200 of the lights in Miami-Dade and Broward Counties, and FPL is also replacing the bad bulbs. As it turns...
calleochonews.com
Eileen Higgins on exciting Miami transportation projects in the works
Commissioner Eileen Higgins looks back on Miami's transportation projects and their progress so far. Since her election as Commissioner, Eileen Higgins has done everything in her power to get people moving. While serving as Chair of the Transportation, Mobility, and Planning Committee, one of her primary objectives was to push forward the Strategic Miami Area Fast Transit (SMART) plan and develop rapid transit networks. The committee has since started work on the South Corridor, which is expected to complete in early 2024.
WSVN-TV
Search underway for 77-year-old woman who went missing in Wynwood
MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help on their search for an elderly woman who was reported missing in Miami. According to City of Miami Police, 77-year-old Valsa Abraham has been missing since around 10:45 a.m. on Monday. Investigators said she was last seen in an unspecified part...
WSVN-TV
5 hospitalized, 2 with severe burns after boat explodes near Pelican Harbor Marina
MIAMI (WSVN) - An explosion on the water near the Pelican Harbor Marina in Biscayne Bay sent five people to the hospital, two of them suffering from severe burns, authorities said. Miami-Dade Police, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the...
Fiery Miami wreck leaves 1 dead
MIAMI – A person is a dead after a fiery overnight crash in Miami.The accident happened in the 1700 block of SW 22 Avenue just after midnight.It's unknown what caused the crash, but one of the two vehicles involved slammed into a power pole."Wake up in the back of the room, lights shorted out," recalled one witness. "In the middle of it I just heard a massive crash and went down the road and a massive fire."Another witness said the flames completely engulfed one car, so officers ran to rescue the tow truck driver involved in the crash. She said the tow truck driver looked "confused," but couldn't definitively say what was wrong with him.The road had to be closed for hours as police gathered evidence and cleared up the scene.
lazytrips.com
Is there a ferry from Miami to Key West?
Key West is located south of Miami, at the end of a chain of islands called the Florida Keys. It is the southernmost point of Florida and is connected to the mainland by US Route 1. To the west is the Gulf of Mexico, while Cuba and the Caribbean islands sit to the South.
WSVN-TV
6-year-old battling cancer treated to parade, visit from Santa in Pembroke Pines
PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A special South Florida girl received an unexpected and gratifying surprise from Santa. Six-year-old Gabriella Rivera, a member of the Make-A-Wish family, is battling a rare form of cancer called childhood diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma. Her Pembroke Pines community on Sunday made her sure her...
WSVN-TV
Catering company’s owners say crooks stole food truck filled with equipment in Miramar
MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Thieves left a bad taste in the mouths of two South Florida business owners who said the source of their livelihood has been taken from them. Speaking with 7News on Monday, Go Jerk owners Christopher Crooks and Xavian Mckenzie said someone stole his catering company’s food truck in Miramar on Dec. 3.
WSVN-TV
Miami Gardens police investigate shooting leaving 1 dead, 1 critical
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police responded to shots fired in a South Florida community. The incident occurred off Northwest 127th Avenue and 194th Street, Sunday night. One person is dead and another is in critical condition due to the shooting. According to police, they responded to an area near...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Boynton Beach, FL
Many locals and visitors come to Boynton Beach, Florida, for a relaxing and vibrant tropical lifestyle. Being situated along the Atlantic Coastline in Palm Beach County, Boynton Beach is known as the "Gateway to the Gulfstream." It's a great place to enjoy the open sea. This city's locals and guests...
City of Coral Springs Announces 2022 Deck the Halls Holiday Décor Contest Winners
2022 Deck the Halls Holiday Décor Contest Winners. Three homes have been selected for the City of Coral Springs Deck the Halls Holiday Decor Contest. The city received 15 outstanding entries and selected the top three based on creativity, theme, and effort of exterior decorations only. Judges included city...
WSVN-TV
Miami Hurricanes first-year player becomes fan favorite
MIAMI (WSVN) - A new University of Miami Hurricanes player is taking fans by storm. Norchad Omier is the first player born and raised in Nicaragua to play Division 1 college basketball. The 6-foot-7, 250-pound player has an appetite for the ball and he makes sure to let his team...
Speedy Local Running Back Chris Johnson Commits to Miami Hurricanes Football
Miami keeps one of the top skill position players in south Florida with Dillard High School product on board
Comments / 0