Suddenly, those 70 degree days in November seem like they were a lifetime ago. If you've stepped outside any time in the last few days, the winter chill has been in the air. While the temperatures have locked in the winter cold, there's been very little snow in the forecast. In fact, most key towns and cities in Maine are well past the average date when they receive their first snowfall. That is highly likely to change soon, as a nor'easter is brewing and should cover most of Maine with snow by the end of this weekend.

MAINE STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO