Plowable snow likely for many areas late this week in New Hampshire; rain, wintry mix possible for some
MANCHESTER, N.H. — It will be quiet for most of this week ahead of a late-week winter storm that will likely impact New Hampshire. But first, a few brief snow showers could move through in northern spots Tuesday, while much of the rest of the state will see mainly sunny skies with highs in the 30s.
Video: Sunny skies mid-week; snow, mix, rain at end of week
A quiet stretch continues over the next few days with cold nights and mostly fair skies minus snow showers up north. Confidence is growing in a late week winter storm that could bring multiple types of precipitation to New Hampshire. Mainly sunny skies today, can't rule out a few brief...
Video: Sunny days for now, but more winter weather ahead in New Hampshire
A quiet stretch continues over the next few days with cold nights and seasonable daytime temperatures. Confidence is growing in a late week winter storm that could bring multiple types of precipitation to New Hampshire. Clear skies, light winds, and a fresh coating of snow will allow temperatures to plummet...
Slippery roads possible Monday morning after snow falls in New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Some snow was accumulating in parts of the Granite State Sunday night. A steady light snow will begin to wind down overnight. Untreated roads and sidewalks could be a bit slippery early Monday morning. Most of New Hampshire (excluding the Mount Washington Valley and the Great...
Video: Cold and cloudy
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Wintry feel and look for the end of the weekend with temperatures only near 30 and some light snow develops in the afternoon. Not a big storm, but could be just enough to make roads slippery in the southern half of the state, particularly after dark Sunday evening. Monday the skies clear early giving way to sun, but still chilly through mid-week.
Snow makes for slippery commute in New Hampshire
WILTON, N.H. — State and local police urged drivers to be cautious as they hit the roads Monday morning.Light snow that fell Sunday night made for slick conditions in many areas. Around 5 a.m. Monday, News 9 was seeing slowdowns in multiple areas and a few crashes. Department of...
First Nor’easter of the Season Likely to Hit Maine This Weekend
Suddenly, those 70 degree days in November seem like they were a lifetime ago. If you've stepped outside any time in the last few days, the winter chill has been in the air. While the temperatures have locked in the winter cold, there's been very little snow in the forecast. In fact, most key towns and cities in Maine are well past the average date when they receive their first snowfall. That is highly likely to change soon, as a nor'easter is brewing and should cover most of Maine with snow by the end of this weekend.
9 Quaint New Hampshire Towns Perfect To Visit During Christmas
Snow-capped mountains sparkle as sunlight dances off the swaths of bright white snow drifts. Twinkling lights dance around festive, tree-lined downtown streets. Events that are filled with hometown charm have a longevity that appeals to generation after generation. Christmas towns in New Hampshire embody the spirit of the season, bringing joy and happiness to all.
New Hampshire snow totals by town: Dec. 12, 2022
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Granite Staters saw a bout of light snow Sunday night into Monday morning, leading to some snow accumulation in parts of the state. The following snow totals come from National Weather Service local spotters. There can be variation in the snowfall totals due to terrain and other variables. If you do not see your city or town listed, that means no one has submitted a snowfall report. Feel free to send in your total to weather@wmur.com to be added to the list.
NEWS CENTER Maine Weather Video Forecast
NEWS CENTER Maine Weather Video Forecast. Updated Sunday December 11, 2022 at 11:30PM.
New Hampshire Airbnb With Heated Pool Makes the Perfect Getaway
We are embarking on cozy season. Get ready to spend a bunch of time inside! I love breaking up the winter with a weekend away in the mountains. There's nothing better than a few solid days of hot cocoa-sipping, board game-playing, and memory-making. As the weather gets colder, I like to have a trip planned so I have something to look forward to. As I was perusing Airbnb, I found this gem in North Conway that sleeps 16 guests and has a HEATED POOL! YES, PLEASE!
Transportation officials ask drivers to go slowly on roads as snow arrives in New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A steady, light snow is accumulating in some parts of New Hampshire Sunday evening. There was a thin layer of snow on the roadways around 10 p.m., but nothing too significant. News 9 crew saw several crashes on the way to Hooksett. The highways looked relatively...
Watch: Top New Hampshire bobcat videos of 2022
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Many local users shared great videos of bobcats around New Hampshire this year. Some felines were hunting, fighting and leading their kittens. There are around 1,400 bobcats in the state, according to New Hampshire Fish and Game and University of New Hampshire researchers. Bobcats get their...
School closings and delays in Massachusetts, southern New Hampshire
BOSTON - Several school districts delayed the start of classes Monday morning because of the icy road conditions following Sunday's snow.Check the latest list here.
Maine Can Expect A Whopper Of A Winter Winter Storm On Friday
So far, we have had a really mild fall. We started off November with a heatwave, after all. It definitely looks like that is changing, though. We had shocking cold over the weekend and some parts of Maine had snow on Monday morning. Now, it is looking like we are...
New Hampshire health officials report 2 new COVID-19 deaths over weekend
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire health officials reported two new COVID-19 deaths over the weekend. There were 399 new infections confirmed through medical facility testing this weekend. There are 72 people who tested positive for COVID-19 in hospitals, according to the New Hampshire Hospital Association. The number is down...
New Hampshire seeing higher levels of flu activity sooner than years past
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The plans for family gatherings are in full swing, and doctors say part of that plan should include getting your flu shot. Doctors say they're starting to see higher levels of the flu sooner, and this uptick affects everyone, even if you're not worried about catching the virus.
NH Business: New Hampshire's energy status heading into winter
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Cold weather is approaching, and many Granite Staters are preparing for rising energy costs as providers look to secure enough energy sources to keep the lights on this winter. On the latest installment of NH Business, host Fred Kocher is joined by Josh Elliot, Director of...
NH Hiker Dies After Falling Off Mountain Summit While Taking Photos With His Wife
A man hiking with his wife in New Hampshire's White Mountains died on Saturday after he fell off the summit, officials said. The couple was taking pictures at the summit of Mt. Willard in Crawford Notch -- a major pass through the mountains located in Hart's Location -- when the woman heard her husband yell around 10:30 a.m. When she looked over, she saw him falling over the edge of the mountain down a steep cliff that extended to the bottom approximately 800 feet, according to the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department.
