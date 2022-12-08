Read full article on original website
Lufkin and Nacogdoches, Texas Are Now in Tornado Danger Zone
Some not-so-good news was just released by the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma concerning the weather outlook for Tuesday. Lufkin and Nacogdoches are now in the bull's eye for the worst of the severe weather on Tuesday. The map below is concerning. The dotted-hatched area within that map indicates...
kjas.com
Area Teams In Orangefield Tournament
Jasper, Woodville, Evadale, and Burkeville all participated in the Orangefield Invitational Basketball Tournament last weekend. Jasper finished 3rd in the event with Evadale winning the Consolation Championship. Jasper defeated Sabine Pass 84 to 43 in their opening game but lost to Onalaska 62 to 74 on Thursday. On Friday, the...
kogt.com
Head On Accident On 62
Around 5:30pm Saturday, authorities were called to a two vehicle accident on Hwy. 62 near Hoo Hoo Rd. The DPS Trooper on the scene reported that a 2015 Toyota Highlander was in the turning lane and pulled out in front of a pickup that was southbound on Hwy. 62. Claudine...
kjas.com
Jasper Youth Baseball registration underway
The Jasper Youth Baseball Association (JYBA) has announced that registration for the 2023 Spring Season is now underway. Registration can be done online at the jasperyouthbaseball.com website and click on the "REGISTER" button at the top of the page. Organizers say you can login to an existing account, or create a new account.
KTRE
First Alert Weather Day: Possible severe thunderstorms expected Tuesday
EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - We are gearing up for a round of strong-to-severe thunderstorms forming and racing through deep east Texas Tuesday. Due to the medium and slightly higher risk for severe weather on Tuesday, we have a First Alert Weather Day in effect for all of east Texas for Tuesday afternoon and lasting into the early evening hours.
kjas.com
Longtime Jasper Educator Dal Coleman is dead at the age of 90
Longtime Jasper Educator Dal Coleman died on Sunday evening at Baptist Hospital in Beaumont at the age of 90. Well respected and loved by all, Coleman served as coach, teacher, instructor, a truant officer and also principal at Jasper High School. Coleman's death comes a bad time for his family....
KFDM-TV
Lamar names Rossomando new Head Football Coach
Beaumont, Tx — BEAUMONT, Texas – Former NCAA Division II National Coach of the Year, and 2017 Eddie Robinson National Coach of the Year (NCAA FCS Coach of the Year) finalist, Peter Rossomando, has been named Lamar University head football coach announced Director of Athletics Jeff O’Malley Saturday morning. A coaching veteran with nearly 30 years of coaching experience at all levels of the game, including a decade as a head coach, Rossomando has a decorated résumé of building programs into championship contenders.
Jefferson County Historical Commission dedicates historical marker in downtown Beaumont to William "Bill" Hall
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Saturday ceremony honored a man who is known for putting Beaumont’s music industry on the map. The Jefferson County Historical Commission dedicated a historical marker to William G. Hall. Hall is also known as Bill. The marker can be found on Pearl Street near...
Water outage reported in Lufkin due to pipe burst
LUFKIN, Texas — There is a water outage in Lufkin after a pipe burst earlier in the 1300 block of Live Oak Lane. According to a press release, city crews are currently on the scene making repairs, but it might be several more hours until service is restored to the Brookhollow area.
East Texas man accused of breaking into house shot by homeowner
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man was shot by a homeowner after officials said he forced his way into a house on Friday afternoon. The man tried to enter a Lufkin house through a back door, said city officials. The incident took place around 1:15 p.m. in the 1500 block of Houston Street. […]
kjas.com
Newton County Sheriff's Report for Mon, Dec 12th, 2022
Update Vicious Dog – Burkeville On Sunday, December 4th, 2022: The owner of these dogs was cited and instructed to make the necessary arrangements to contain her dogs. During our investigation we identified the dogs that appeared to be the leaders in the pack. We captured the leader of the pack and took him to the Veterinarian for proper disposition. The owner took another dog as per my instructions to the veterinarian on the same day for the appropriate disposition. The owner was instructed that the remaining dogs must be secure inside her fence and not allowed to get out. Deputies have been checking this residence on a daily basis.
KPLC TV
Body found on railroad tracks west of Merryville
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A male body was found on railroad tracks west of Merryville close to the Louisiana-Texas state line, according to the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office. The call came in the morning hours of December 10, BPSO Sheriff Mark Herford said. The initial investigation did not...
kjas.com
Catholic Bishop visits Jasper
The Catholic Bishop of the Beaumont Diocese, David Toups visited Jasper on Saturday evening and participated in a Mass at St. Michael's Catholic Church on Highway 190 west. Bishop Toups, who was appointed by Pope Francis in June of 2020 said he also made stops at the Toledo Village Mission and St. Raymond's Catholic Church at Lake Rayburn on Saturday as he works to get to know the people of the parish.
Beaumont Police identify man hit, killed on Interstate 10 westbound Thursday night
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are investigating after a man from Marshall, Texas was hit and killed Thursday night. Officers responded to the 2300 block of Interstate 10 westbound shortly before 6 p.m., after receiving a call about a person who had been hit by a vehicle. The victim was later identified as 31-year-old Marquis Lequavior Marshall, according to a Beaumont Police Department release.
KFDM-TV
Council authorizes study that could lead to downtown Beaumont hotel
BEAUMONT — Beaumont City Council has approved allowing the City Manager to enter into an agreement with Garfield Public/Private LLC to conduct a market study, perform planning and design services, determine estimated costs and develop a business and financing plan related to the possible development of a hotel on property owned by the city.
Man arrested in East Texas after allegedly shooting, killing man with crossbow
SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KETK) — A man was arrested by the San Augustine Sheriff’s Office for allegedly shooting and killing a man with a crossbow on Monday. Deputies responded to a call at 520 FM 711, about a “bloodied, unresponsive male,” in the front yard. Upon arrival, deputies found Bryan Blue, 33, deceased from injuries […]
KLTV
Livingston man accused of attacking woman in front of children
POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A Livingston man was arrested Thursday after authorities say they observed him assaulting a woman. According to a report by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a residence after receiving a 911 call in reference to a woman in distress. Deputies said that upon arrival they observed Cory Lilley, 31, of Livingston actively assaulting a woman outside the residence while children were present. Lilley was immediately taken into custody.
Jasper County deputy involved in wreck late Sunday night
JASPER, Texas — A deputy and another driver were injured in a wreck involving a sheriff's office patrol unit late Sunday night in Jasper County. The wreck happened at the intersection of U.S. Highway 190 and U.S. Highway 96 in Jasper according to a spokesperson from the Jasper County Sheriff's Office.
