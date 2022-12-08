Read full article on original website
Alabama getting more money for broadband expansion
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama’s broadband expansion fund is getting a big boost of $6 million to enhance the internet in rural areas. The money comes from the bipartisan infrastructure plan and there are specific uses for it. However, not everyone is sold on the plan. Unlike past allocated...
ALEA receives grant money to keep highways safe
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Drivers might have noticed an increase in state troopers on the highway this year. That’s because ALEA received grant money from Gov. Kay Ivey and the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) to help keep Alabama highways safe. ALEA was awarded $1.54 million...
Golden Corral employees surprised by generous tipper
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) – Dozens of employees at a Golden Corral in Tennessee received a special “thank you” last week. An anonymous customer left a tip of more than $6,700 to share among the employees at the restaurant. The manager accepted the large tip and later...
‘It’s legal to shoot one’: Arkansas hunters can hunt black bears as season begins
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Gray News) - Officials in Arkansas say hunters will each be able to legally hunt and harvest a black bear in extended regions of the state starting this week. According to Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, the state is broken down into different zones, including the Gulf...
