Alabama State

WALA-TV FOX10

Alabama getting more money for broadband expansion

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama’s broadband expansion fund is getting a big boost of $6 million to enhance the internet in rural areas. The money comes from the bipartisan infrastructure plan and there are specific uses for it. However, not everyone is sold on the plan. Unlike past allocated...
ALABAMA STATE
WALA-TV FOX10

ALEA receives grant money to keep highways safe

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Drivers might have noticed an increase in state troopers on the highway this year. That’s because ALEA received grant money from Gov. Kay Ivey and the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) to help keep Alabama highways safe. ALEA was awarded $1.54 million...
ALABAMA STATE
WALA-TV FOX10

Golden Corral employees surprised by generous tipper

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) – Dozens of employees at a Golden Corral in Tennessee received a special “thank you” last week. An anonymous customer left a tip of more than $6,700 to share among the employees at the restaurant. The manager accepted the large tip and later...
TENNESSEE STATE

