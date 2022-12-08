Read full article on original website
Tomahawk Nation
Florida State football, recruiting news: Jaheim Bell is a Seminole
The biggest news of the day came when Jaheim Bell committed to Florida State. A South Carolina Gamecock transfer (that’s starting to get familiar); Bell is widely regarded as one of the top players that entered the portal. FSU might not be done at the position. FSU has offered...
Blockbuster, blowouts and Rashad Greene: FSU’s history in the Cheez-It Bowl
No. 13 Florida State (9-3, 5-3 ACC) is set to make its bowl debut under head coach Mike Norvell, facing off against the Oklahoma Sooners (6-6, 3-6 Big 12) in the Cheez-It Bowl in Orlando. FSU, which has already posted its best record since 2016, is looking to secure 10...
Sunday Seminoles Summary: FSU Basketball, Soccer, Softball, Volleyball, and other sports news
In case you missed the last ‘TN’s Triple-S’ coverage of Florida State Seminoles athletics, here is the recap: Sunday Seminoles Summary: FSU Soccer, Volleyball, Basketball, and other sports news. While almost every FSU sport has finished their season, we will continue to keep you up to date...
WATCH: Mike Norvell talks bowl prep, transfer portal, and more after Sunday practice
Florida State head coach Mike Norvell has had a busy season and will now head into an even busier month of december with bowl preparations, recruiting, player retention, and the transfer portal. After ending the regular season 9-3, and with a bowl game on the horizon, the No. 13 Noles are taking a week off after their first five practices and will begin game planning for the Oklahoma Sooners next week.
“Unfinished business:” Jordan Travis, Mycah Pittman, and D’Mitri Emmanuel talk return for 2023, preparing for Oklahoma
The No. 13 Florida State Seminoles ended their regular season with a bang finishing off rival Florida Gators, sealing the state, and finishing with a nine-win season. Adding to that momentum, multiple players announced their return to Tallahassee for 2023, and the lead signal-caller, Jordan Travis, was one of them.
FSU vs. Louisville: Game thread, how to watch, notes, odds
Florida State Seminoles basketball, to put it simply, has had a challenging start to the 2022-23 season. With multiple players missing time due to injury or, in the case of Baba Miller, unjust NCAA suspensions, the Seminoles have struggled to remain consistently competitive throughout each game this season, standing at 1-9 (0-1 ACC) on the season.
Florida State takes down Louisville in ACC home opener
Florida State was back in the Tucker Center after about a week off of regularly scheduled games. The Noles were set to face the Louisville Cardinals which were listed as the worst team in the ACC, garnering an 0-8 record prior to the game. It was FSU’s chance to grab their second win of the season and take advantage of home court. The Seminoles did just that with a 75-53 victory over the Cardinals, led by a great defensive performance.
“I want that competitive spirit:” Mike Norvell pushing team ahead of Oklahoma showdown
The No. 13 Florida State Seminoles (9-3, 5-3 ACC) are wrapping up their first week of bowl prep with a practice today and another on Sunday, leading to a short break, only to resume the following week. The first few practices have been shorter ones focusing on fundamentals, and the pads came with some light work.
