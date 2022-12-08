ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State football, recruiting news: Jaheim Bell is a Seminole

The biggest news of the day came when Jaheim Bell committed to Florida State. A South Carolina Gamecock transfer (that’s starting to get familiar); Bell is widely regarded as one of the top players that entered the portal. FSU might not be done at the position. FSU has offered...
WATCH: Mike Norvell talks bowl prep, transfer portal, and more after Sunday practice

Florida State head coach Mike Norvell has had a busy season and will now head into an even busier month of december with bowl preparations, recruiting, player retention, and the transfer portal. After ending the regular season 9-3, and with a bowl game on the horizon, the No. 13 Noles are taking a week off after their first five practices and will begin game planning for the Oklahoma Sooners next week.
FSU vs. Louisville: Game thread, how to watch, notes, odds

Florida State Seminoles basketball, to put it simply, has had a challenging start to the 2022-23 season. With multiple players missing time due to injury or, in the case of Baba Miller, unjust NCAA suspensions, the Seminoles have struggled to remain consistently competitive throughout each game this season, standing at 1-9 (0-1 ACC) on the season.
Tomahawk Nation

Florida State takes down Louisville in ACC home opener

Florida State was back in the Tucker Center after about a week off of regularly scheduled games. The Noles were set to face the Louisville Cardinals which were listed as the worst team in the ACC, garnering an 0-8 record prior to the game. It was FSU’s chance to grab their second win of the season and take advantage of home court. The Seminoles did just that with a 75-53 victory over the Cardinals, led by a great defensive performance.
