Devastating Mike Leach update revealed
The college football world was hit with some shocking and greatly concerning news on Sunday afternoon when Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach was rushed to the hospital with a “personal health issue.” And recent reports have revealed that the beloved college football head coach is in facing very life-threatening health issues. According to Read more... The post Devastating Mike Leach update revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
FOX Sports
Brock Purdy leads the 49ers to a dominant victory over Tom Brady and the Buccaneers
Quarterback Brock Purdy led the San Francisco 49ers to a dominant victory over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Purdy had 185 passing yards and two passing touchdowns, he also added one rushing touchdown.
FOX Sports
Justin Herbert sizzles while Tua Tagovailoa struggles in marquee matchup
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Zing!. Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley pumped his fist as his quarterback, Justin Herbert, threw yet another dart, this one a 9-yard completion on an out route that whizzed past the ear of Miami Dolphins cornerback Kader Kohou to receiver Keenan Allen for a critical first down with 10:05 left in the fourth quarter.
FOX Sports
Defense getting notice as Bengals earn fifth straight win
CINCINNATI (AP) — After Cincinnati's fifth straight win on Sunday, quarterback Joe Burrow and coach Zac Taylor couldn't stop raving about the Bengals defense. And rightly so. The unit has been overshadowed all season by the do-anything-to-win heroics of Burrow and his offense. The Cincinnati defense held the Browns...
FOX Sports
NFL Power Rankings, Week 15: Bengals, 49ers join top 5 as Dolphins fall
It really feels like there's going to be some wildcard madness in 2022. Let's be honest: the top tier of the NFL is feeling a bit predictable as we move inside of a month until the playoffs. The true contenders are who they are, and we can comfortably write 9-10 names into the tournament right now.
FOX Sports
College Football: The FOX Sports 2022 All-America team
One of the most memorable and chaotic regular seasons in college football history has wrapped up and a select number of players rose above their peers, taking their performances to a level beyond the remarkable and etching themselves into the very fabric of what makes Saturdays so special. For this...
FOX Sports
Mac Jones-Matt Patricia dynamic grows more awkward, even in win
Mac Jones was furious … again. The New England Patriots quarterback was clearly displeased with his coaching staff against the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night. The Patriots eked out a 27-13 win over the Cardinals, who lost Kyler Murray in the first quarter to what the team fears could be a season-ending knee injury.
FOX Sports
This college football bowl season will be the last of its kind
It’s a busy time on the college football calendar. The transfer portal is open and filled with more than 1,000 players. The early signing period for high school recruits is right around the corner. The coaching carousel continues to spin. Plus, we’re about to kick off a run of 42 bowl games in a 23-day span.
Cole Beasley comes out of retirement, sign with Buffalo Bills
WR Cole Beasley, who retired in October after spending two weeks on Tampa Bay's practice squad, has come out of retirement to sign with the practice squad of his former team, the Buffalo Bills.
FOX Sports
Bucs are still in first place, but they don't look like a playoff team
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The most unbelievable aspect of Sunday's 35-7 loss to the 49ers isn't necessarily how thoroughly the Buccaneers were dominated, as much as the fact that they remain in first place in the NFC South, even with a 6-7 record. Being in a bad division means...
ESPN Computer Releases New College Basketball Top 25
ESPN's Basketball Power Index has updated following an eventful day in the college basketball world. Saturday featured several notable contests, including Alabama upsetting No. 1 Houston and Arizona taking down Indiana, among other contests. ESPN's computer model has since updated its rankings. Here's the latest top 25 from ESPN's computer...
FOX Sports
How dangerous are Brock Purdy, 49ers after a win vs. Bucs? | SPEAK
'Mr. Irrelevant' had a Purdy good starting QB debut. Brock Purdy scored three total touchdowns and threw for 185 yards in the San Francisco 49ers 35-7 win over Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Bucs. Emmanuel Acho, Joy Taylor, Dave Helman and Will Blackmon share how confident they are in the Niners with Purdy behind center.
FOX Sports
Trevor Lawrence, Jared Goff rise; Tua, Tom Brady fall: NFL notes and analysis
The cream is rising to the top of the league with the NFL regular season hitting the stretch run. The contenders are beginning to separate from the pack with impressive wins against competitive foes in "must-win" scenarios. Given some time to assess and evaluate the games in Week 14, here...
FOX Sports
Brock Purdy spoils Tom Brady's homecoming with 35-7 win vs. Bucs | THE HERD
Brock Purdy made his first career start against Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Bucs and showed why he is now 'Mr. Relevant.' He threw for 185 yards and scored three total touchdowns in the San Francisco 49ers 35-7 win. Colin Cowherd reacts to the rookie's big game.
ESPN Computer Releases Controversial Top 25 Rankings
The final game of the 2022 college football regular season was played on Saturday afternoon. Army defeated Navy in overtime in the final game of the 2022 college football regular season on Saturday. ESPN's Football Power Index has since updated its top 25 rankings. The top 25 rankings are a...
FOX Sports
Detroit Pistons' Cade Cunningham to have season-ending surgery
Detroit guard Cade Cunningham is planning to have season-ending surgery to repair his left shin, a person with knowledge of the situation said Monday. The No. 1 pick in the 2021 draft is expected to be ready for the start of training camp next season, said the person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither Cunningham nor the team announced the plans for surgery publicly.
FOX Sports
Chiefs, Bengals make moves in Bucky Brooks' top 10 NFL teams
The Eagles again took care of business on Sunday to become the first team in the NFL to clinch a playoff berth. But following them are three AFC squads coming off wins. After Week 14, here's my take on the league's top 10 teams. 1. Philadelphia Eagles (12-1) The most...
FOX Sports
Grading Patrick Mahomes’ performance vs. the Broncos in Week 14
The Kansas City Chiefs' 27-0 lead over the Denver Broncos turned into a narrow 34-28 win Sunday after Patrick Mahomes threw three costly interceptions that continued to give Russell Wilson & Co. one chance after another. Mahomes counterbalanced his mistakes with a trio of touchdown passes, as the Chiefs (10-3)...
FOX Sports
Panthers, Cardinals headline Cowherd's Week 14 Blazin' 5
Week 14 of the NFL season got underway with a thriller on Thursday night, but there are many more games still to come, and Colin Cowherd has some picks to share. Cowherd shared his predictions for the weekend in his "Blazin' 5" segment on Friday's "The Herd." Here are Cowherd's...
247Sports
Social Media Reaction: Caleb Williams wins 2022 Heisman Trophy
Williams finished the year ranked in the top-five in quite a few categories: fourth in passing yards, tied for first in passing touchdowns, first in points responsible for, and fifth in pass efficiency. He had over 4,075 passing yards, over 659 gained rushing yards, 37 pass touchdowns and 10 rush touchdowns, and four interceptions.
