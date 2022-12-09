ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Devastating Mike Leach update revealed

The college football world was hit with some shocking and greatly concerning news on Sunday afternoon when Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach was rushed to the hospital with a “personal health issue.” And recent reports have revealed that the beloved college football head coach is in facing very life-threatening health issues. According to Read more... The post Devastating Mike Leach update revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
STARKVILLE, MS
FOX Sports

Justin Herbert sizzles while Tua Tagovailoa struggles in marquee matchup

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Zing!. Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley pumped his fist as his quarterback, Justin Herbert, threw yet another dart, this one a 9-yard completion on an out route that whizzed past the ear of Miami Dolphins cornerback Kader Kohou to receiver Keenan Allen for a critical first down with 10:05 left in the fourth quarter.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Defense getting notice as Bengals earn fifth straight win

CINCINNATI (AP) — After Cincinnati's fifth straight win on Sunday, quarterback Joe Burrow and coach Zac Taylor couldn't stop raving about the Bengals defense. And rightly so. The unit has been overshadowed all season by the do-anything-to-win heroics of Burrow and his offense. The Cincinnati defense held the Browns...
CINCINNATI, OH
FOX Sports

College Football: The FOX Sports 2022 All-America team

One of the most memorable and chaotic regular seasons in college football history has wrapped up and a select number of players rose above their peers, taking their performances to a level beyond the remarkable and etching themselves into the very fabric of what makes Saturdays so special. For this...
GEORGIA STATE
FOX Sports

Mac Jones-Matt Patricia dynamic grows more awkward, even in win

Mac Jones was furious … again. The New England Patriots quarterback was clearly displeased with his coaching staff against the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night. The Patriots eked out a 27-13 win over the Cardinals, who lost Kyler Murray in the first quarter to what the team fears could be a season-ending knee injury.
FOX Sports

This college football bowl season will be the last of its kind

It’s a busy time on the college football calendar. The transfer portal is open and filled with more than 1,000 players. The early signing period for high school recruits is right around the corner. The coaching carousel continues to spin. Plus, we’re about to kick off a run of 42 bowl games in a 23-day span.
IOWA STATE
The Spun

ESPN Computer Releases New College Basketball Top 25

ESPN's Basketball Power Index has updated following an eventful day in the college basketball world. Saturday featured several notable contests, including Alabama upsetting No. 1 Houston and Arizona taking down Indiana, among other contests. ESPN's computer model has since updated its rankings. Here's the latest top 25 from ESPN's computer...
INDIANA STATE
FOX Sports

How dangerous are Brock Purdy, 49ers after a win vs. Bucs? | SPEAK

'Mr. Irrelevant' had a Purdy good starting QB debut. Brock Purdy scored three total touchdowns and threw for 185 yards in the San Francisco 49ers 35-7 win over Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Bucs. Emmanuel Acho, Joy Taylor, Dave Helman and Will Blackmon share how confident they are in the Niners with Purdy behind center.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

Trevor Lawrence, Jared Goff rise; Tua, Tom Brady fall: NFL notes and analysis

The cream is rising to the top of the league with the NFL regular season hitting the stretch run. The contenders are beginning to separate from the pack with impressive wins against competitive foes in "must-win" scenarios. Given some time to assess and evaluate the games in Week 14, here...
The Spun

ESPN Computer Releases Controversial Top 25 Rankings

The final game of the 2022 college football regular season was played on Saturday afternoon. Army defeated Navy in overtime in the final game of the 2022 college football regular season on Saturday. ESPN's Football Power Index has since updated its top 25 rankings. The top 25 rankings are a...
GEORGIA STATE
FOX Sports

Detroit Pistons' Cade Cunningham to have season-ending surgery

Detroit guard Cade Cunningham is planning to have season-ending surgery to repair his left shin, a person with knowledge of the situation said Monday. The No. 1 pick in the 2021 draft is expected to be ready for the start of training camp next season, said the person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither Cunningham nor the team announced the plans for surgery publicly.
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Chiefs, Bengals make moves in Bucky Brooks' top 10 NFL teams

The Eagles again took care of business on Sunday to become the first team in the NFL to clinch a playoff berth. But following them are three AFC squads coming off wins. After Week 14, here's my take on the league's top 10 teams. 1. Philadelphia Eagles (12-1) The most...
FOX Sports

Grading Patrick Mahomes’ performance vs. the Broncos in Week 14

The Kansas City Chiefs' 27-0 lead over the Denver Broncos turned into a narrow 34-28 win Sunday after Patrick Mahomes threw three costly interceptions that continued to give Russell Wilson & Co. one chance after another. Mahomes counterbalanced his mistakes with a trio of touchdown passes, as the Chiefs (10-3)...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Panthers, Cardinals headline Cowherd's Week 14 Blazin' 5

Week 14 of the NFL season got underway with a thriller on Thursday night, but there are many more games still to come, and Colin Cowherd has some picks to share. Cowherd shared his predictions for the weekend in his "Blazin' 5" segment on Friday's "The Herd." Here are Cowherd's...
247Sports

Social Media Reaction: Caleb Williams wins 2022 Heisman Trophy

Williams finished the year ranked in the top-five in quite a few categories: fourth in passing yards, tied for first in passing touchdowns, first in points responsible for, and fifth in pass efficiency. He had over 4,075 passing yards, over 659 gained rushing yards, 37 pass touchdowns and 10 rush touchdowns, and four interceptions.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy