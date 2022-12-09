Read full article on original website
PAB announces new hotline number
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Rochester’s Police Accountability Board has a new hotline number. Starting Monday, allegations of police misconduct can be reported by calling 585-428-9999, which will connect you with a PAB case manager. Reports can also be filed online at rocpab.org. The previous hotline number will remain active while the...
Community members will hold town hall next week to discuss public takeover of RG&E
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Community members are hosting a second town hall meeting to discuss a public takeover of RG&E. The town hall comes amid a nearly 20% rate hike proposed by RG&E and continued billing errors. The meeting is at the Gleason Auditorium of the Rochester Public Library on Monday, December 19 from 6-8 p.m.
Rochester in Focus: Dec. 11, 2022
ROCHESTER, N.Y. On this episode of Rochester in Focus, we are talking about violence in the city. Not only about the problem, but also looking at solutions. Hear from Rev. Shirley Billups, an ordained pastor and RCSD teacher, and Victor Saunders, a special adviser to Rochester Mayor Malik Evans, who oversees all of the city’s anti-violence programs.
Police deliver toys to Willow Domestic Violence Center for Purple Box campaign
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Willow Domestic Violence Center gave an update on Monday on its Purple Box campaign. The non-profit was joined by local police departments and organizations that helped to collect items for the campaign. The Purple Box campaign is a toy drive that brings hope to children and families staying at the Willow Center during the holiday season.
NY family searches for student missing in France
Ken DeLand is studying abroad in France and his family said they haven't heard from him since the end of November.
2 Rochester firefighters suspended for allegedly smoking marijuana on duty
The Rochester Police Department has no comment on the situation at this time.
Business owner calls for action after Monroe Ave. shooting
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A bar owner is begging the mayor and police chief for more foot patrols on Monroe Avenue. This comes after a shooting on Monroe Avenue near Meigs Street around 6:15 p.m. Monday. Police say a 30-year-old man was shot in the lower body after two men started arguing with him. He was taken to Strong Hospital and is expected to survive.
New homeless encampment appears near former site cleared by city
ROCHESTER, N.Y.- News10NBC has been reporting on the city’s efforts to clear a homeless camp on Loomis Street. That’s gone, but some tents have popped up on nearby Joseph Avenue and it has residents like Nina Becoats Gaines fed up. “Hello?” Becoats Gaines said. “Hello? Hi, how are...
News10NBC Investigates: Greece housing development slowed over struggles to get RG&E power
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A lot of our investigations into RG&E exposed problems with enormous bills, customer service and surprise shut-offs. Tonight, we turn our camera onto a housing development that has slowed because builders say it cannot get RG&E to show up and provide power. “This is considered the...
RPD, U.S. Marshals arrest wanted individual on Portland Ave. in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A wanted individual was arrested in Rochester by several police agencies Saturday afternoon. Representatives with the Rochester Police Department said that investigators will not be releasing the name of the individual at this time, as the investigation is still active. Shortly after 1:30 p.m., the U.S. Marshals Task Force and RPD […]
Toddler delivers toys to Golisano Children’s Hospital
ROCHESTER, N.Y. In “Lou” of gifts: That’s the clever title behind a new way to give back to the community. Local toddler Louie and his mom collected over four carloads of toys and a monetary donation to the people at Golisano Children’s Hospital. Louie’s mom says...
NYS Police: Car pursuit started in Rochester and ended on Route 104
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A vehicle pursuit on Saturday by New York State Police started in Rochester and continued to State Route 104 until it ended for safety reasons. State Troopers say the chase began around 1 p.m. and an investigation is ongoing. Troopers didn’t provide information on why they were chasing the vehicle.
Family of Webster Lockerbie bombing victim speaks after suspect taken into U.S. custody
WEBSTER, N.Y. A local family who lost a loved one in the bombing is reacting to that suspect being taken into U.S. custody. News10NBC spoke with the father of the Webster woman who was killed in that attack. Bob Hunt is the father of Karen Lee Hunt, who was from...
Morning News Brief
Smoking Marijuana recreationally is legal in New York State. Just don’t do it when people are depending on you to save their lives. 2 Rochester firefighters have been suspended for allegedly smoking pot while on duty. According to the national safety council, THC in marijuana affects depth perception, reaction time, coordination and other motor skills, and it creates sensory distortion. For someone operating machinery, driving a forklift or a vehicle like a large fire engine, these effects can be deadly. According to a study reported by the National Institute on Drug Abuse, employees who tested positive for marijuana had 55% more industrial accidents and 85% more injuries. While laws are still being crafted on how to view legal marijuana use in the workplace, many employers are leaning toward treating it the same as drunkenness.
Kelley Elementary School in Newark is closed on Tuesday due to lack of heat
NEWARK, N.Y. — Kelley Elementary School in Newark is closed on Tuesday due to a lack of heat. A statement from Newark Central School District says a transformer issue led to a power outage on Monday evening, which caused the boilers to stop running. “While maintenance crews are working...
Rochester man arrested on weapons charges in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — Ithaca Police have announced the arrest of a Rochester man that fled the scene of an investigation and disposed of an illegal weapon on Saturday. According to police, Voshon Carpenter, 28, of Rochester, was arrested early Saturday morning and has been charged with the following. At around 2:05 a.m. on Saturday, […]
Former nurse battling cancer continues to give back
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A local nurse who gave so much to others over the years is now fighting for his life. Steve Yacoub was diagnosed with stage four colon cancer in 2020. He became a nurse to help people. Even in his time of need, he continues to do what he can for others.
Child Hospitalized After Rochester Fire
Rochester firefighters say a child was overcome by smoke during a house fire early this morning. It broke out around 4:30 a.m. on Stutson Street. Two adults and eight children were home at the time. One child was taken to the hospital. The family is getting help from the Red...
Man shot and killed inside vehicle on Alphonse St.
Police say that they are currently investigating the incident.
Police: Monroe Ave. fight escalates to shooting, one injured
Rochester, NY — Monday evening, Rochester police officers responded to Monroe Avenue for the report of a person shot. 30-year-old male from Rochester was found with one gunshot wound to his lower body. Police say the victim was outside when two unknown males began arguing with him, leading into...
