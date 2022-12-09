ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sporting News

Can Morocco win the World Cup? Odds, path to final for surprise team in Qatar 2022

Sensational Morocco have arguably been the story of the World Cup, combining canny collective defensive displays with coiled attacking and clinical finishing to reach the semifinals in style. Since their first finals in 1970, the underdogs in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final four had only one appearance in the...
The Guardian

France have mastered art of winning but tireless Morocco will set new traps

France have perfected the art of pragmatism. They absorb pressure, defend in numbers, lure their prey in, then strike in the blink of an eye. Sometimes, as England found out, they only need a couple of dominant spells. Such is life when you have Kylian Mbappé waiting to streak away on the counterattack, Antoine Griezmann finding little pockets of space and Olivier Giroud – still underrated, still going strong – waiting for an opportunity to fall his way in the penalty area.
Sporting News

What time is Argentina vs Croatia in USA today? TV schedule, channel, live stream to watch 2022 World Cup semifinal

Argentina and Croatia clash in what is a massive opening World Cup semifinal today. Argentina, backed by some Lionel Messi magic and stunning penalty saves from goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, were able to see off a spirited Netherlands comeback in their quarterfinal via a penalty shootout — although they almost threw it away by giving up a two-goal lead late on.
Sporting News

Reyna hits back at USMNT coach Berhalter after revelations about 'lack of effort' at World Cup

United States attacker Giovanni Reyna has admitted his 'disappointment' at public revelations about his lack of effort at the World Cup. WHAT HAPPENED? The 20-year-old barely featured at the World Cup, with coach Gregg Berhalter revealing after his side's elimination that he considered sending an unnamed player home during the competition because of a lack of effort, and it has been reported that Reyna was the player he was referring to. The Borussia Dortmund youngster took to Instagram to address the claims and is disappointed that so much has come out in the media.
CNN

The world's most 'welcoming' countries of 2022

For the busiest of business travelers, who regularly find themselves called to fly to a string of countries at short notice, up-to-date information on which countries require visas or electronic travel authorizations (eTAs) is essential.
CNBC

United Arab Emirates is ranked as having the best passport in the world

The UAE has beaten the likes of Germany, Sweden, Finland and Luxembourg in the latest Passport Index ranking. If you're an Emirati passport holder, you can travel to a huge number of countries visa-free, and in many others you can get a visa right when you arrive. Emirati passport holders...
US News and World Report

Reaction in Americas Region to Ousting of Peru's Castillo

(Reuters) - The following are reactions from political leaders across the Americas to the ousting of Pedro Castillo as Peru's president on Wednesday and the swearing in of Vice President Dina Boluarte as the country's first woman president:. ANDRES MANUEL LOPEZ OBRADOR, PRESIDENT OF MEXICO, ON TWITTER. "Non-intervention and self-determination...

