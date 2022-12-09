ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sporting News

Tom Brady blasts Buccaneers after loss to 49ers: 'They kicked our a—'

The Buccaneers' Sunday afternoon clash with the 49ers was billed as Tom Brady's homecoming to the Bay Area. It ended as one of the most humbling games of Brady's career. Tampa Bay was dismantled 35-7 in Santa Clara, with Mr. Irrelevant Brock Purdy outdueling the San Mateo native Brady in the third-worst loss of Brady's NFL career, dropping Tampa Bay to 6-7 on the year.
The Spun

Sean Payton Reportedly Has 2 Preferred NFL Jobs

Sean Payton has made it clear that he wants to return to coaching, likely in 2023. If he does, he has two preferred jobs. According to a report from NFL Network, the former New Orleans Saints head coach would prefer to be in Los Angeles. That means Payton would prefer...
The Spun

NFL World Furious With Mike McCarthy's Decision

The Cowboys are trailing the Texans, 20-17, on Sunday afternoon. And the Cowboys just gave up the ball on downs inside of the Houston's one-yard line. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy decided to go for it on fourth and goal, trailing by three points. Dallas ran the ball up the middle with Ezekiel Elliott, but he was stuffed easily by the Houston defense.
The Spun

Erin Andrews Reveals What Dad Texted Her During Game

Erin Andrews was on the call of Sunday afternoon's 49ers vs. Buccaneers game. Tampa Bay was blown out by San Francisco, 35-7, on Sunday afternoon. It was the first start of Brock Purdy's career. During the game, Purdy's dad went viral in the stands, when he teared up after his son's first touchdown pass.
Yardbarker

Cowboys Hiring Coach Jason Witten? ‘I Can See It!’ Says Dallas Legend

The legendary Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten continues to impact the game of football. This week, Witten was named the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools Coach of the Year. The former tight end led the Christian Liberty Warriors to a 10-2 season, his second year as a head coach.
The Spun

NFL World Believes 2 Coaches Should Be Fired Tomorrow

There have already been a couple of NFL head coaching firings this season, with the Panthers firing Matt Rhule and the Colts firing Frank Reich. The NFL world believes that two head coaches should probably be let go on Monday afternoon. Both Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett and Bucs head...
Sporting News

Frustrated Mac Jones drops hot-mic F bomb, waves off Patriots Matt Patricia

Mac Jones is exhibiting some frustration in his second year as Patriots quarterback. It appears the source of that frustration can be traced to de facto offensive coordinator Matt Patricia. That was fairly evident in New England's "Monday Night Football" game vs. the Cardinals. ESPN cameras caught the second-year signal-caller...
Sporting News

Fantasy Waiver Wire Week 15: Rhamondre Stevenson injury puts Pierre Strong Jr., Kevin Harris among top free-agent pickups

Few things are worse than big injuries during the final game of the week, and fantasy football owners were dealt a big blow when Rhamondre Stevenson and Kyler Murray exited early last Monday night. Murray's injury won't lead to any waiver-wire activity (at least not until Week 17 when Arizona plays Atlanta), but Stevenson's exit paves the way for Patriots' handcuffs Pierre Strong Jr. and Kevin Harris to be among the top Week 15 fantasy waiver pickups and free agent adds. If nothing else, Strong and Harris are worth adding after waivers clear around 4-5 a.m. ET on Wednesday mornings in Yahoo and ESPN leagues.
The Spun

NFL World Stunned By Upset Brewing On Sunday

The Cowboys, 9-3 on the season, are trailing the 1-10-1 Texans at halftime of Sunday's game in Dallas. Mike McCarthy's team entered Sunday's game as the biggest favorite of the season. The Cowboys were favored over the Texans by 17 points. But after two quarters of play, the Cowboys are...
