Sporting News
Tom Brady blasts Buccaneers after loss to 49ers: 'They kicked our a—'
The Buccaneers' Sunday afternoon clash with the 49ers was billed as Tom Brady's homecoming to the Bay Area. It ended as one of the most humbling games of Brady's career. Tampa Bay was dismantled 35-7 in Santa Clara, with Mr. Irrelevant Brock Purdy outdueling the San Mateo native Brady in the third-worst loss of Brady's NFL career, dropping Tampa Bay to 6-7 on the year.
Sean Payton Reportedly Has 2 Preferred NFL Jobs
Sean Payton has made it clear that he wants to return to coaching, likely in 2023. If he does, he has two preferred jobs. According to a report from NFL Network, the former New Orleans Saints head coach would prefer to be in Los Angeles. That means Payton would prefer...
NFL World Furious With Mike McCarthy's Decision
The Cowboys are trailing the Texans, 20-17, on Sunday afternoon. And the Cowboys just gave up the ball on downs inside of the Houston's one-yard line. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy decided to go for it on fourth and goal, trailing by three points. Dallas ran the ball up the middle with Ezekiel Elliott, but he was stuffed easily by the Houston defense.
Sporting News
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott explains why he faked Salvation Army kettle jump after game-winning TD vs. Texans
Ezekiel Elliott opted not to perform one of his signature celebrations — the Salvation Army kettle jump — after scoring the game-winning touchdown in the Cowboys' 27-23 victory over the Texans in Week 14. Instead, Elliott acted like he was going to jump in the kettle after scoring...
College football bowl game predictions, picks by proven computer model
The college football bowl schedule is here and now it's time to make our picks and predictions for the final games of the 2022 season. What can we expect from the bowl games this year? This postseason, we turn to FPI to guide us in making our own picks for the biggest matchups. Football Power Index ...
Erin Andrews Reveals What Dad Texted Her During Game
Erin Andrews was on the call of Sunday afternoon's 49ers vs. Buccaneers game. Tampa Bay was blown out by San Francisco, 35-7, on Sunday afternoon. It was the first start of Brock Purdy's career. During the game, Purdy's dad went viral in the stands, when he teared up after his son's first touchdown pass.
Yardbarker
Cowboys Hiring Coach Jason Witten? ‘I Can See It!’ Says Dallas Legend
The legendary Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten continues to impact the game of football. This week, Witten was named the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools Coach of the Year. The former tight end led the Christian Liberty Warriors to a 10-2 season, his second year as a head coach.
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach dies at 61
Mississippi State says football coach Mike Leach has died following complications from a heart condition at the age of 61
NFL World Believes 2 Coaches Should Be Fired Tomorrow
There have already been a couple of NFL head coaching firings this season, with the Panthers firing Matt Rhule and the Colts firing Frank Reich. The NFL world believes that two head coaches should probably be let go on Monday afternoon. Both Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett and Bucs head...
Sporting News
NFC South standings: How Buccaneers' loss, Panthers' win impacts division race, NFC playoff picture
The Buccaneers had a chance to improve their standing in the NFC South in Week 14. They could have taken a two-game lead in the division with a win and moved above .500 for the first time since Week 5. It wasn't expected to be an easy task. The Bucs...
Sporting News
Frustrated Mac Jones drops hot-mic F bomb, waves off Patriots Matt Patricia
Mac Jones is exhibiting some frustration in his second year as Patriots quarterback. It appears the source of that frustration can be traced to de facto offensive coordinator Matt Patricia. That was fairly evident in New England's "Monday Night Football" game vs. the Cardinals. ESPN cameras caught the second-year signal-caller...
Sporting News
Fox Sports cuts away from 49ers-Buccaneers blowout game featuring Brock Purdy debut start, Tom Brady homecoming
You better know when to hold 'em, know when to fold 'em... Fox thought it had a winner on its hands for "America's Game of the Week" between the 49ers vs. Buccaneers. It was a matchup dripping with intrigue — from Tom Brady's return to his hometown to Brock Purdy's first start, it seemed a game destined to capture the nation's interest.
Cole Beasley comes out of retirement, sign with Buffalo Bills
WR Cole Beasley, who retired in October after spending two weeks on Tampa Bay's practice squad, has come out of retirement to sign with the practice squad of his former team, the Buffalo Bills.
Sporting News
Browns' Kevin Stefanski roasted for Jacoby Brissett fourth-down play call by NFL Twitter
Kevin Stefanski is known for being aggressive when it comes to fourth-down decisions, but he took it to another level in the Browns' Week 14 game against the Bengals. The Browns were facing a fourth-and-1 on the Cincinnati 25-yard line in the first quarter. The game was scoreless, but Stefanski still opted to go for it.
Sporting News
Deebo Samuel injury update: 49ers star carted off the field after suffering gruesome knee injury vs. Buccaneers
The good vibes from Brock Purdy's impressive showcase vs. the Bucs summarily evaporated when San Francisco's star wideout Deebo Samuel went down clutching his left knee in the second quarter. Samuel crumbled to the turf after getting caught up in the crunch of a Rakeem Nunez-Roches tackle. Samuel's left foot...
2023 NFL Draft order: Round 1, NFL Draft picks by team before Week 15
The 2023 NFL Draft order will be based on the final standings for the 2022 NFL season, with the top
Sporting News
Fantasy Waiver Wire Week 15: Rhamondre Stevenson injury puts Pierre Strong Jr., Kevin Harris among top free-agent pickups
Few things are worse than big injuries during the final game of the week, and fantasy football owners were dealt a big blow when Rhamondre Stevenson and Kyler Murray exited early last Monday night. Murray's injury won't lead to any waiver-wire activity (at least not until Week 17 when Arizona plays Atlanta), but Stevenson's exit paves the way for Patriots' handcuffs Pierre Strong Jr. and Kevin Harris to be among the top Week 15 fantasy waiver pickups and free agent adds. If nothing else, Strong and Harris are worth adding after waivers clear around 4-5 a.m. ET on Wednesday mornings in Yahoo and ESPN leagues.
Sporting News
AFC East standings: What Dolphins' loss to Chargers means for division, wild-card races
The Dolphins' loss in Week 13 to the 49ers put their hopes of stealing the AFC East title from the Bills in jeopardy. Sunday night's loss to the Chargers in Week 14 makes the task even more difficult. Justin Herbert and the Chargers defeated Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins 23-17...
NFL World Stunned By Upset Brewing On Sunday
The Cowboys, 9-3 on the season, are trailing the 1-10-1 Texans at halftime of Sunday's game in Dallas. Mike McCarthy's team entered Sunday's game as the biggest favorite of the season. The Cowboys were favored over the Texans by 17 points. But after two quarters of play, the Cowboys are...
