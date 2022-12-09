ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

49ers hold Brady's Bucs to 1 TD, Brock Purdy shines | THE CARTON SHOW

Tom Brady's homecoming was spoiled after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were blown out by the San Francisco 49ers and their 3rd string quarterback Brock Purdy. Purdy was 16-21, threw for 185 yards, and ended the game with 3 touchdowns, where as Brady recorded two interceptions and a single touchdown pass. Craig Carton decided alongside Greg Jennings whether 'Mr. Irrelevant' makes the Niners real contenders.
TAMPA, FL
How dangerous are Brock Purdy, 49ers after a win vs. Bucs? | SPEAK

'Mr. Irrelevant' had a Purdy good starting QB debut. Brock Purdy scored three total touchdowns and threw for 185 yards in the San Francisco 49ers 35-7 win over Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Bucs. Emmanuel Acho, Joy Taylor, Dave Helman and Will Blackmon share how confident they are in the Niners with Purdy behind center.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Defense getting notice as Bengals earn fifth straight win

CINCINNATI (AP) — After Cincinnati's fifth straight win on Sunday, quarterback Joe Burrow and coach Zac Taylor couldn't stop raving about the Bengals defense. And rightly so. The unit has been overshadowed all season by the do-anything-to-win heroics of Burrow and his offense. The Cincinnati defense held the Browns...
CINCINNATI, OH
Mike Leach, pioneering football coach, dies at 61

Mike Leach, the gruff, pioneering and unfiltered college football coach who helped revolutionize the passing game with the Air Raid offense, has died following complications from a heart condition, Mississippi State said Tuesday. He was 61. Leach, who was in his third season as head coach at Mississippi State, fell...
STARKVILLE, MS
Justin Herbert sizzles while Tua Tagovailoa struggles in marquee matchup

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Zing!. Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley pumped his fist as his quarterback, Justin Herbert, threw yet another dart, this one a 9-yard completion on an out route that whizzed past the ear of Miami Dolphins cornerback Kader Kohou to receiver Keenan Allen for a critical first down with 10:05 left in the fourth quarter.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USC quarterback Caleb Williams wins 2022 Heisman Trophy

Caleb Williams brought sizzle, excitement and star power back to Southern California football. And now the Heisman Trophy, too. Williams, the dynamic quarterback who was the catalyst for the Trojans’ turnaround season, won the Heisman on Saturday night to make USC the first school to take home college football’s most prestigious player of the year award eight times.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Lions are legit contenders after upsetting Vikings | THE CARTON SHOW

Craig Carton talks the Week 14 matchup between Detroit and Minnesota. The Lions went into the game as slight favorites, but no one predicted Jared Goff and the Lions would perform as well as they did, putting the Vikings away soundly 34-23. Greg Jennings tells Craig why he believes the Lions are absolutely heading into the playoffs.
DETROIT, MI
Mac Jones-Matt Patricia dynamic grows more awkward, even in win

Mac Jones was furious … again. The New England Patriots quarterback was clearly displeased with his coaching staff against the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night. The Patriots eked out a 27-13 win over the Cardinals, who lost Kyler Murray in the first quarter to what the team fears could be a season-ending knee injury.
Tyreek Hill on breaking Calvin Johnson's single season receiving record | CLUB SHAY SHAY

Shannon Sharpe and Tyreek Hill talk about Tyreek’s exceptional 2022 NFL campaign with the Miami Dolphins. Shannon ask Tyreek how he feels about potentially surpassing Calvin Johnson’s receiving record. Tyreek said: “When I got to Miami that’s all me and coach McDaniels talked about. The first he said to me was ‘two thousand.’ I was like well you must be reading my mind…Let’s go!”
Grading Patrick Mahomes’ performance vs. the Broncos in Week 14

The Kansas City Chiefs' 27-0 lead over the Denver Broncos turned into a narrow 34-28 win Sunday after Patrick Mahomes threw three costly interceptions that continued to give Russell Wilson & Co. one chance after another. Mahomes counterbalanced his mistakes with a trio of touchdown passes, as the Chiefs (10-3)...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Trevor Lawrence, Jared Goff rise; Tua, Tom Brady fall: NFL notes and analysis

The cream is rising to the top of the league with the NFL regular season hitting the stretch run. The contenders are beginning to separate from the pack with impressive wins against competitive foes in "must-win" scenarios. Given some time to assess and evaluate the games in Week 14, here...

