Tampa police arrest 15-year-old after posting photos of themselves with gun in Gibbs High School bathroomEdy ZooTampa, FL
Photo Voice Project Highlights Community Issues in University AreaModern GlobeTampa, FL
Go Walking With Florida's Dinosaurs & Get A Discounted Stay At New Port Richey's Pink HotelUncovering FloridaNew Port Richey, FL
A Life-Sized Jurassic Adventure Has Officially Come To New Port RicheyUncovering FloridaNew Port Richey, FL
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersSaint Petersburg, FL
49ers hold Brady's Bucs to 1 TD, Brock Purdy shines | THE CARTON SHOW
Tom Brady's homecoming was spoiled after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were blown out by the San Francisco 49ers and their 3rd string quarterback Brock Purdy. Purdy was 16-21, threw for 185 yards, and ended the game with 3 touchdowns, where as Brady recorded two interceptions and a single touchdown pass. Craig Carton decided alongside Greg Jennings whether 'Mr. Irrelevant' makes the Niners real contenders.
Brock Purdy leads the 49ers to a dominant victory over Tom Brady and the Buccaneers
Quarterback Brock Purdy led the San Francisco 49ers to a dominant victory over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Purdy had 185 passing yards and two passing touchdowns, he also added one rushing touchdown.
How dangerous are Brock Purdy, 49ers after a win vs. Bucs? | SPEAK
'Mr. Irrelevant' had a Purdy good starting QB debut. Brock Purdy scored three total touchdowns and threw for 185 yards in the San Francisco 49ers 35-7 win over Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Bucs. Emmanuel Acho, Joy Taylor, Dave Helman and Will Blackmon share how confident they are in the Niners with Purdy behind center.
Tyreek Hill calls out the Chiefs and wants to face them in the playoffs | CLUB SHAY SHAY
Shannon Sharpe and Tyreek Hill discuss Tyreek’s former team the Kansas City Chiefs. Tyreek shares he would love the opportunity to face his former team and warns them he’s going to show out. Tyreek said: “I still got love for all them boys but when we meet it’s showtime. They better have two people on me because the cheetah will be arriving!”
NFL Power Rankings, Week 15: Bengals, 49ers join top 5 as Dolphins fall
It really feels like there's going to be some wildcard madness in 2022. Let's be honest: the top tier of the NFL is feeling a bit predictable as we move inside of a month until the playoffs. The true contenders are who they are, and we can comfortably write 9-10 names into the tournament right now.
Bucs are still in first place, but they don't look like a playoff team
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The most unbelievable aspect of Sunday's 35-7 loss to the 49ers isn't necessarily how thoroughly the Buccaneers were dominated, as much as the fact that they remain in first place in the NFC South, even with a 6-7 record. Being in a bad division means...
Brock Purdy spoils Tom Brady's homecoming with 35-7 win vs. Bucs | THE HERD
Brock Purdy made his first career start against Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Bucs and showed why he is now 'Mr. Relevant.' He threw for 185 yards and scored three total touchdowns in the San Francisco 49ers 35-7 win. Colin Cowherd reacts to the rookie's big game.
Defense getting notice as Bengals earn fifth straight win
CINCINNATI (AP) — After Cincinnati's fifth straight win on Sunday, quarterback Joe Burrow and coach Zac Taylor couldn't stop raving about the Bengals defense. And rightly so. The unit has been overshadowed all season by the do-anything-to-win heroics of Burrow and his offense. The Cincinnati defense held the Browns...
'We earned it right there in the end' - Dak Prescott on the Cowboys comeback win over the Texans
Laura Okmin talks to Dak Prescott following the Dallas Cowboys 27-23 come from behind win over the Houston Texans. Prescott talks about the excellent job of the defense to make the stop to give the offense one more chance at the end of the game.
Mike Leach, pioneering football coach, dies at 61
Mike Leach, the gruff, pioneering and unfiltered college football coach who helped revolutionize the passing game with the Air Raid offense, has died following complications from a heart condition, Mississippi State said Tuesday. He was 61. Leach, who was in his third season as head coach at Mississippi State, fell...
Justin Herbert sizzles while Tua Tagovailoa struggles in marquee matchup
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Zing!. Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley pumped his fist as his quarterback, Justin Herbert, threw yet another dart, this one a 9-yard completion on an out route that whizzed past the ear of Miami Dolphins cornerback Kader Kohou to receiver Keenan Allen for a critical first down with 10:05 left in the fourth quarter.
USC quarterback Caleb Williams wins 2022 Heisman Trophy
Caleb Williams brought sizzle, excitement and star power back to Southern California football. And now the Heisman Trophy, too. Williams, the dynamic quarterback who was the catalyst for the Trojans’ turnaround season, won the Heisman on Saturday night to make USC the first school to take home college football’s most prestigious player of the year award eight times.
Cole Beasley comes out of retirement, sign with Buffalo Bills
WR Cole Beasley, who retired in October after spending two weeks on Tampa Bay's practice squad, has come out of retirement to sign with the practice squad of his former team, the Buffalo Bills.
Jalen Hurts helps the Eagles soar to the blowout victory against the Giants
Jalen Hurts helps the Philadelphia Eagles soar to the blow out victory against the New York Giants. Hurts had 217 passing yards and two passing touchdowns, and added 77 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown.
Lions are legit contenders after upsetting Vikings | THE CARTON SHOW
Craig Carton talks the Week 14 matchup between Detroit and Minnesota. The Lions went into the game as slight favorites, but no one predicted Jared Goff and the Lions would perform as well as they did, putting the Vikings away soundly 34-23. Greg Jennings tells Craig why he believes the Lions are absolutely heading into the playoffs.
Mac Jones-Matt Patricia dynamic grows more awkward, even in win
Mac Jones was furious … again. The New England Patriots quarterback was clearly displeased with his coaching staff against the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night. The Patriots eked out a 27-13 win over the Cardinals, who lost Kyler Murray in the first quarter to what the team fears could be a season-ending knee injury.
Tyreek Hill on breaking Calvin Johnson's single season receiving record | CLUB SHAY SHAY
Shannon Sharpe and Tyreek Hill talk about Tyreek’s exceptional 2022 NFL campaign with the Miami Dolphins. Shannon ask Tyreek how he feels about potentially surpassing Calvin Johnson’s receiving record. Tyreek said: “When I got to Miami that’s all me and coach McDaniels talked about. The first he said to me was ‘two thousand.’ I was like well you must be reading my mind…Let’s go!”
Grading Patrick Mahomes’ performance vs. the Broncos in Week 14
The Kansas City Chiefs' 27-0 lead over the Denver Broncos turned into a narrow 34-28 win Sunday after Patrick Mahomes threw three costly interceptions that continued to give Russell Wilson & Co. one chance after another. Mahomes counterbalanced his mistakes with a trio of touchdown passes, as the Chiefs (10-3)...
Lions hot against the spread; Sportsbooks win thanks to Jets late field goal
There was only one notable game on the college football odds board over the weekend, the annual Army-Navy showdown. But even with just one game, there was noteworthy betting news. We will have more on that game in a bit. The NFL Week 14 odds market provided plenty of moments,...
Trevor Lawrence, Jared Goff rise; Tua, Tom Brady fall: NFL notes and analysis
The cream is rising to the top of the league with the NFL regular season hitting the stretch run. The contenders are beginning to separate from the pack with impressive wins against competitive foes in "must-win" scenarios. Given some time to assess and evaluate the games in Week 14, here...
