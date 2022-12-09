ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

CalMatters

California braces for post-Pelosi future

“We are mindful that we’re going to have to be more proactive as a state in terms of our efforts in Washington, D.C.” That was Gov. Gavin Newsom’s delicately worded assessment of how California might fare differently under Kevin McCarthy — the Bakersfield Republican positioned to take over as speaker of the U.S. House of […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KFI AM 640

OC Democrats Widen Leads in Key Races

SANTA ANA (CNS) - With all of the votes in Orange County nearly counted today, Democratic and Republican leaders claimed victories. Rep. Katie Porter, D-Irvine, who declared victory Wednesday night, added to her lead after Thursday's tally, prompting The Associated Press to call the race for her over Scott Baugh, a former Orange County Republican Party chairman and assemblyman.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

