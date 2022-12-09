Read full article on original website
Sen. Melissa Hurtado leads David Shepard by 20 votes; Shepard looking at options on final count
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As counties move to certify the results of the 2022 midterm elections, California’s 16th Senate district race rests on a razor thin margin and is too close to call. The race has been separated by a thin margin of votes for nearly two weeks. On Thursday night, Democrat and incumbent Sen. […]
Dave Jones concedes to Angelique Ashby after bitter fight for Sacramento Senate seat
The hard-fought Democrat-on-Democrat race drew millions of dollars in special interest spending.
California braces for post-Pelosi future
“We are mindful that we’re going to have to be more proactive as a state in terms of our efforts in Washington, D.C.” That was Gov. Gavin Newsom’s delicately worded assessment of how California might fare differently under Kevin McCarthy — the Bakersfield Republican positioned to take over as speaker of the U.S. House of […]
OC Democrats Widen Leads in Key Races
SANTA ANA (CNS) - With all of the votes in Orange County nearly counted today, Democratic and Republican leaders claimed victories. Rep. Katie Porter, D-Irvine, who declared victory Wednesday night, added to her lead after Thursday's tally, prompting The Associated Press to call the race for her over Scott Baugh, a former Orange County Republican Party chairman and assemblyman.
