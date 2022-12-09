Read full article on original website
Man convicted in 2018 South Taft murder
A Kern County Superior Court jury convicted a Taft man of second-degree murder for a 2018 homicide that occurred in South Taft. The Kern County District Attorney said Bobby Gene Sherrell, 42, faces up to 40 years in prison at his sentencing on Jan. 6. Sherrell was arrested on June...
Suspected Pelezzio venue shooter pleads no contest to 2 felonies
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A man appeared in court Monday and pleaded no contest to two felony charges related to a May 2022 shooting at the Pelezzio Reception Venue on Chester Avenue. Anthony Felix pleaded contest to assault with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a felon,...
1 dead in SW Bakersfield crash: Police
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a crash that killed a man in southwest Bakersfield Monday evening, according to a press release. Around 6:13 p.m. officers arrived to the 6900 block of Spring Creek Loop, in the Silver Creek neighborhood and found a man inside...
Body found in Lamont park, KCSO investigates as homicide
LAMONT, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s office conducted a homicide investigation after finding a deceased man lying in the ground Monday morning in Lamont, according to a news release from the office. Around 8 a.m., Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a man lying on the ground of Bear […]
Missing man, 25, considered at-risk: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help finding an at-risk missing man. Derrick Richard Austin, 25, was last seen in the 6000 block of Chandler Street, east of S. H Street, according to police. He's considered at risk due to a mental condition.
KCSO investigating suspicious death at east Bakersfield home
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating the death of a person that is considered suspicious in east Bakersfield. According to KCSO, Kern County Fire Department responders were dispatched to a home Sunday just before 7:30 a.m. in the 3200 block of Montello Street for a report of an […]
KCSO investigates suspicious death discovered by Kern County Fire Department
The Kern County Fire Department found a man dead in a home near Montello Street and College Avenue in East Bakersfield on Sunday, December 11th.
TCSO arrest man on 40 counts of animal cruelty, neglect
Tulare County Sheriffs Office arrests Cesar Flores on 40 counts of animal cruelty, neglect after discovering a multitude of horses, cows, dogs on his property were malnourished. LINDSAY– After receiving a tip about a possible animal abuse case, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Ag Detectives worked with the Tulare County...
Plea deals reached in deadly motel shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men pleaded no contest Thursday to charges filed in connection with a shooting that killed two men at a south Bakersfield motel. Mario Velasquez pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter and Omar Uranda-Gonzalez to being an accessory in the shooting that took place Jan. 2, 2021, at the Vagabond Inn […]
Bakersfield man arrested on multiple charges after leading police on chase
Authorities say 40-year-old Juan Barajas was found to be driving dangerously. They tried to pull him over, but he didn't stop, leading police in a short pursuit.
Man ordered to trial on murder charges in alleged street racing crash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A judge has ordered a man to stand trial on charges including second-degree murder for allegedly racing another vehicle that crashed, fatally injuring two occupants. Nathan Valencia, 31, was ordered to trial on six of seven felony charges after a two-day preliminary hearing that ended Thursday, according to court records. A […]
BPD: Makes four arrest in Friday night checkpoint in East Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department made four arrests and impounded 19 vehicles in East Bakersfield on Friday night. The DUI checkpoint took place between 6:30 p.m. and 1:00 a.m. near the 200 block of Union Avenue and Liggett Street. According to the BPD, they screened 973...
Vehicle crashes into pillar at WinCo in NW Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A vehicle crashed into a large pillar outside of the entrance of WinCo in northwest Bakersfield, according to a 17 News photographer. The crash happened around 7:23 a.m. at the WinCo on Coffee Road. A man was seen being treated by medical personnel in an ambulance. It is unknown if there […]
1 dead, 1 hospitalized in Wasco house fire
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One person died and another was injured in an overnight fire that tore through a home in Wasco, the Kern County Fire Department said. Kern County firefighters were called to a report of a home burning with someone trapped inside on Filburn Avenue near Highway 43 at around 12:45 a.m. Sunday. […]
Car strikes support column at WinCo Foods
A car crashed into a support column at the WinCo Foods in the 4200 block of Coffee Road on Monday morning, December 12th.
Review boards clear officers in shooting that left Tehachapi man dead
An incident review board has determined a recent shooting involving several law enforcement officers that left one man dead was justified.
Pit bull fatally shot after attacking girl, 8: police
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A pit bull that attacked an 8-year-old girl Thursday in south Bakersfield was shot and killed by a neighbor, police said. The child was entering her home on Berryessa Court when the stray dog bit her, police said. The child’s mother and a neighbor tried to free her but the dog […]
Man found dead at Bear Mountain Park in Lamont
The Kern County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) discovered a dead man at Bear Mountain Park in Lamont on Monday, December 12th.
15 people arrested following multiple-agency 'predator' sting in Bakersfield
A multi-agency predator sting has resulted in the arrest of 15 people. This week the Bakersfield Police Department conducted an enforcement operation alongside various federal and local agencies.
Police investigating shooting near Stearn's Wharf in Santa Barbara
No arrests have been made following a shooting in Santa Barbara near Stearn’s Wharf Friday night, according to police.
