Read full article on original website
Related
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Posts X-Ray Of Broken Bone After Parking Lot Attack
After a WWE star was attacked in the parking lot ahead of WWE SmackDown, now they have shown their x-rays to prove the injury. After Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler attacked Shotzi in the parking lot ahead of SmackDown, now Shotzi has shared a photo of the injury. Taking to...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Report: Sasha Banks Is Done With WWE
Mercedes Varnado (also known as Sasha Banks in WWE) is expected to be at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17. As previously reported, New Japan believes she will be free and clear to appear on the show by January 4. This comes after she expressed interest in wrestling former WWE Superstar KAIRI in STARDOM, a sister company to NJPW. Banks and Naomi walked out in the middle of Raw back in May.
Bobby Lashley Gets 'Fired' For Attacking A Referee And Shoving Adam Pearce On 12/12 WWE Raw
Bobby Lashley got "fired" at the end of the December 12 episode of WWE Raw. On the December 5 episode, Lashley accidentally hit WWE producer Pete Williams with a Spear; during a brawl with Seth Rollins, "The Visionary" got out of the way, and Williams took the hit. WWE official Adam Pearce let Lashley off with a warning but noted that his hands would be tied if it happened again.
wrestlinginc.com
Dominick Mysterio Addresses Amount Of WWE Titles
The amount of titles a pro wrestling promotion has been a controversial and divisive topic over the past few years; AEW currently showcases over 15 titles on their weekly shows between their own titles, ROH ones, and others. Former "SmackDown" Tag Team Champion Dominik Mysterio revealed his thoughts on the number of titles in WWE at the current moment.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Superstar Reportedly Out Of Action For 6 To 14 Months
WWE has a number of Superstars who are currently sidelined due to injury, and Robert Roode has been out of action since June. It doesn’t look like fans will be seeing Roode anytime soon as he’s now recovering from an injury. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Robert...
Shaunie Henderson is happy her ex Shaq admitted he was a ‘d–khead’
Shaunie Henderson is “happy” her ex-husband, Shaquille O’Neal, is looking back and admitting his faults during their marriage. “I am happy that he’s able to share his truth of how he feels. I don’t really have an opinion on it. That was so long ago. I am in a new place in life. What he needs to share for his truth is his truth and it is what it is,” she told Page Six. Former Lakers star Shaq, 50, opened up about his marriage to Shaunie in People — saying he was the one at fault when it came to...
Report: WWE sends Matt Riddle to rehab after second failed drug test
Riddle was written off television last week, with the company saying he would be out six weeks.
wrestleview.com
Sasha Banks is coming to…
Sasha Banks is coming to Comic-Con in Ontario, California. Comic-Con Revolution announced Tuesday that Banks, under her real name – Mercedes Vernado is set to appear at their event on Saturday, May 20 and Sunday May 21, 2023. The event will be held at the Ontario Convention Center. Photo-op...
The Ring Magazine
Manny Pacquiao drops, beats up YouTuber in South Korea exhibition
Manny Pacquiao is back. Sort of. The 43-year-old living legend returned to the ring on Sunday, going six, two-minute rounds against a YouTuber named DK Yoo in Goyang, South Korea. Though Pacquiao was announced as the winner, the exhibition does not count as an official fight, with both men having their hands raised in the end.
ringsidenews.com
Matt Riddle Suspended Over WWE Wellness Policy Violation
WWE has a wellness policy for their Superstars, and they have needed to flex their proverbial muscle from time to time, and suspend someone, if a Superstar fails a test. It seems that WWE doesn’t see many Superstars fail that test anymore, but now a failure has surfaced. Solo...
hotnewhiphop.com
Ciara Dances For Russell Wilson On His Birthday
Russell Wilson turned 34 years old this week. Ciara and Russell Wilson have been married for a while now. The two have children together and they recently moved to Denver. However, this move to Denver has come with some professional consequences for Russ, who isn’t playing very well. Regardless, Ciara is just happy to be along for the ride.
bodyslam.net
Sami Zayn Says He’s Honored To Be Able To Share The Ring With Jamie Noble For His Last Match
Jamie Noble has competed in his final match. On December 11th, Jamie Noble wrestled his last match at the WWE Live Event in Charleston, West Virginia. He teamed up with Ridge Holland, Butch, and Braun Strowman to face The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn. Noble clinched the win for his team by pinning Zayn to end his last match on a winning note. Following the match, Sami Zayn shared some thoughts on being apart of the match and said he’s grateful and humbled to be apart of it.
“I'm gonna kick his ass one day” — when Michael Jordan trolled a teammate so bad he wanted to fight the NBA legend
MJ was not just an amazing player, but also a master of mind games. Find out about the trolling that almost drove his teammate Stacey King to fighting him.
bodyslam.net
Sasha Banks’ NJPW Deal Is Not Through WWE, Banks Expected To Be A Free Agent By Wrestle Kingdom 17
As previously reported, Sasha Banks is set to attend the Wrestle Kingdom 17 event in Tokyo Dome on January 4, 2023. This will be her first appearance for a wrestling promotion in nearly a year. Dave Meltzer recently reported that Banks appearance for New Japan Pro Wrestling isn’t booked through...
Nate Diaz, other pros react to shocking Paddy Pimblett win on scorecards
See how the MMA pros reacted to the scorecard decision of Paddy Pimblett defeating Jared Gordon. At UFC 282, Paddy Pimblett took on Jared Gordon in a lightweight bout. The first round featured some strong strikes hit by both men and an attempted takedown by Pimblett, but neither man was able to really gain the upper hand, until the second round.
bodyslam.net
Ring Of Honor Final Battle Results (12/10/22)
ROH Final Battle live from the College Park Center in Arlington, Texas on Bleacher Report Live & FITE TV (internationally). You can read the full card for the PPV below. – ROH World Heavyweight Championship Match: Chris Jericho (c) vs. Claudio Castagnoli. – ROH Pure Championship – Pure Rules Match:...
slamwrestling.net
Raw: New contenders named, Lashley fired
It’s another week of heading straight into action. Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss (Number One Contender’s Match) Before the match can get going, Becky Lynch assaults Kai-n-Sky and chases them off with a chair. Bliss doesn’t have Lilly with her, so it’s officially one on one. Bianca...
bodyslam.net
NXT Star Praises The Brand, Says NXT Is Back
Follow NXT Deadline, NXT superstar JD McDonagh praised NXT heavily saying that if you don’t think NXT is back after Deadline, then he can’t help you. JD competed in the men’s Iron Survivor Challenge Match where he ended up getting zero points and lost to Grayson Waller. Another superstar who was in the Women’s side of the Iron Survivor Challenge, Zoey Stark, agreed with his sentiments.
bodyslam.net
RUSH Has Been Suspended For A Week Following ROH Final Battle
RUSH has been fined and suspended after controversial ROH Final Battle match ending. RUSH competed in tag team action at the Final Battle pay-per-view on December 10th. He teamed up with Dralistico to face Blake Christian and AR Fox. A 450 Splash from Fox clinched the win for his team, but Dralistico seemingly kicked out and the ref still counted three. The three count confused many fans and the wrestlers themselves, before it fired up RUSH and his brother. After the bell, they viciously attacked their opponents and hit them with chairs over the head and RUSH also assaulted the referee. Jose the Assistant announced via social media that RUSH had been fined and suspended as a result of his actions at the pay-per-view. Preston Vance, who was also at ringside, is seemingly in no trouble because he didn’t get too involved.
bodyslam.net
Cathy Kelley Reveals What Lead To Her Returning To WWE
WWE has seen a complete makeover with the new management in charge in terms of better storylines, the return of top superstars, and significant improvement in WWE’s television product. Cathy Kelley was another name brought back to the company during this period. She spoke about her return during a...
Comments / 2