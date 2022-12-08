ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, OH

Students at summit on gun violence are looking for ways out of deadly environment

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gNSjT_0jcPCdcO00

SPRINGFIELD — High school students in Springfield leading a community summit on gun violence suggested that putting them in sports and educational programs could be ways out of an environment that too often is deadly for young people.

The conversation took place in the Springfield High School cafeteria. Organizers, which include the Springfield NAACP and the city school district, told News Center 7′s Brandon Lewis they hope Thursday evening’s session, which was open to the public, is the first of more such sessions in the future.

>> Miami Valley, region want to know: Where’s the snow?

The ‘Your Voice Youth Summit’ was a teen-led conversation about the impact of gun violence on the community and how to keep the peace. The high school students in both the Springfield City School District (SCSD) and Clark County schools were highly encouraged to attend, the NAACP said.

Student panelists were pre-selected and given the task to ask the audience questions. The goal was to have a reflective and action-focused conversation about how epidemic of gun violence is affecting young people in Springfield.

“Unfortunately, our Wildcat Family has lost several students to gun violence,” SCSD Superintendent Dr. Bob Hill said in a statement prepared before the summit. “It never becomes less heartbreaking to hear about another young life cut short by a senseless act of violence.”

Hill said he hoped district students and the community would take this opportunity seriously and step up to answer this call to action.

One of the panelists, freshman Jerome Flowers, said, “Kids our age are dying because of gun violence and it’s getting out of hand now.”

One of the audience members also mentioned Clark County Sheriff’s Deputy Matthew Yates, shot to death July 24 by a suspect during an investigation at a mobile home park near South Charleston, as sad marker of the gun violence Flowers said is out of hand.

>> Community honors fallen Clark County Sheriff’s Deputy Matthew Yates

Another panelist, freshman Joshua Woods, said, “Kids, they just need a distraction. These kids need to stay off the streets. They need to do something more productive.

“He was talking about joining a club, that’s a great idea,” Woods said about the comments of one of the panelists. “We should have stuff for the kids to be able to do something.”

Springfield NAACP President Denise Williams said community unity right now, beginning with the voices of students directly affected by what seems an onslaught of gun violence, is paramount.

“This is the time for us all to come together as ‘one community’ to understand and discuss the violence within Springfield,” Williams said in a prepared statement before the summit.

“What better way to try and understand all of this than to hear from our students,” she said. “We must find a solution to the violence that has taken over the place we call home.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wyso.org

2 Dayton leaders want more money for housing, youth programs, fire

Commissioners Darryl Fairchild and Shenise Turner-Sloss say the 2023 proposed city budget does not provide funding for services and programs that would benefit all citizens. As a result, they’re inviting Commissioners Chris Shaw, Matt Joseph and Mayor Jeffery Mims to keep revising it before finally approving it. Friday afternoon...
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Superintendent: 3 arrested after break-in at Jefferson High School are students at different school

DAYTON — New details have been uncovered about three suspects accused of breaking into a Dayton high school Saturday night. Saturday around 11:30 p.m. the security alarm at Jefferson High School went off, alerting the Director of Buildings and Grounds as well as deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, according to the school’s superintendent Richard Gates.
DAYTON, OH
The Lima News

Lima man sentenced to community control for burglary

LIMA — A Lima man will spend three years on community control for burglary, a second-degree felony, after a hearing Monday morning. Butler, 39, will be subject to random drug testing and must complete an anger management class for ripping a television off the wall in his girlfriend’s home.
LIMA, OH
WDTN

City of Trotwood holds outdoor holiday lights contest

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The city of Trotwood is encouraging its residents to decorate the outside of their home for the city’s holiday light contest! Trotwood residents that want to participate in the holiday activity may find themselves a potential winner of the contest. A release says that only three residents will be chosen as […]
TROTWOOD, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Local principal donates kidney to stranger

PIQUA — Courtney Downs, a former teacher at Piqua High School and now Covington Elementary School principal, chose to donate her kidney to a complete stranger in June 2022 in a kidney exchange at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. The process all started in February when Downs...
PIQUA, OH
wvxu.org

Dayton’s City Commissioners approve draft 2023 budget, youth get $1 million

Dayton’s City Commissioners put aside their differences to pass a tentative 2023 budget. Saturday afternoon, commissioners and Mayor Jeffrey Mims met in City Hall chambers amid a public audience of residents, city workers and business leaders. City Manager Shelley Dickstein reviewed Dayton’s budget process. “The policy budget starts with...
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Kettering opens submissions for annual holiday lights tour

KETTERING — The City of Kettering has opened submissions for its third annual “Kettering is Home to the Holidays” lights tour. Residents and business owners in the city are invited to submit their holiday lights on Ketterings map-guided tour, according to a post on the city’s Facebook page.
KETTERING, OH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
104K+
Followers
145K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy