mysoutex.com
Jesse Williams
Jesse Williams, 94, passed away December 10, 2022. He was born March 24, 1928, in Refugio, Texas. Jesse is survived by his wife Mary M. Williams; sons David Williams, Michael Williams, Danny Williams, John Williams; daughters Kathy Mayfield and Theresa Smith; sister Bonnie Gregory; 5 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. A...
mysoutex.com
Anna Lois Ryan
Anna Lois Ryan went to be with the Lord December 9, 2022 at the age of 88. She was born April 3, 1934 in Runge, Texas to the late Ollie and Ruth Knight. Visitation will be held Wednesday, December 14, 2022 from 12:00 - 2:00 p.m. with a funeral service at 2:00 p.m. at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway, Victoria. Interment will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Honoring her as pallbearers will be her grandchildren Scott S., Christy, Clint, John, Luke, Mark, Philip and Scott C.
mysoutex.com
Duck hunting ‘fantastic’ this year
Texas State Game Warden Lerrin Johnson lists several things to be aware of while duck hunting in Texas, including knowing your Texas regulations. Shotguns must be plugged to only hold three shells. Only steel shot is allowed for waterfowl. You cannot possess lead shot while hunting waterfowl. “Empty out those...
mysoutex.com
GES students have new reason to enjoy reading
Goliad Elementary School students are begging their teachers to allow them to go to the vending machine, and it’s not for a snack or soda. Thanks to a $5,000 grant from the Goliad Education Foundation, the school district purchased a Bookworm Vending Machine to encourage Goliad Elementary School students to further their interests in reading.
mysoutex.com
Bobcats boot Bears
Alex Placencia figured his football-playing days were over before this season began. “I had a lot of things to do,” Placencia said. “I had to work cattle and other things. Coach Herring came to me and I said, ‘OK. I’ll help you out.’ ”. The...
mysoutex.com
Refugio's First Presbyterian Church holding Advent services
The First Presbyterian Church of Refugio, located at 305 W. Fannin Street, is celebrating the Advent season at 9 a.m. each Sunday through Christmas Day. There will be special music, Advent readings and food and fellowship after the services.
mysoutex.com
Goliad County Library accepting heated blanket, throw blanket donations
This winter, you can provide the gift of warmth at the Goliad County Library by donating a “new” heated blanket or throw. The donated items will be used to provide warmth and comfort for those in need during the cold winter months. Donated heated blankets and throws will...
mysoutex.com
GISD rejects tax abatement proposal for Weser Solar
Goliad ISD trustees unanimously rejected a proposed tax abatement agreement for Renewable Energy Systems’ Weser Solar Project during a special meeting on Nov. 29. The board considered approving an application from RES that would mitigate property taxes for the solar panel facility located approximately 10 miles north of Goliad near the Weser and Weesatche communities.
