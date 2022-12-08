Anna Lois Ryan went to be with the Lord December 9, 2022 at the age of 88. She was born April 3, 1934 in Runge, Texas to the late Ollie and Ruth Knight. Visitation will be held Wednesday, December 14, 2022 from 12:00 - 2:00 p.m. with a funeral service at 2:00 p.m. at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway, Victoria. Interment will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Honoring her as pallbearers will be her grandchildren Scott S., Christy, Clint, John, Luke, Mark, Philip and Scott C.

VICTORIA, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO