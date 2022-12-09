ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

Wells Fargo robbed in Winston-Salem; suspect at large

By Brayden Stamps
WNCT
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X1ixn_0jcPCJ9y00

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem police are searching for a suspect after a bank robbery on Thursday morning.

At around 9:27 a.m. on Thursday, officers came to Wells Fargo on 701 North Martin Luther King Jr Drive after getting a report of a robbery.

Investigators say that the suspect entered the bank and demanded from the teller with a note. The suspect then left the bank on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

No one was injured during the robbery and no weapon was displayed, according to investigators.

The suspect is described as follows:

  • A Black woman
  • Approximately 5’5″
  • Wearing all-black clothing

The suspect is featured in the images below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hneoe_0jcPCJ9y00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZuDes_0jcPCJ9y00

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.

A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online. Information provided to Crime Stoppers may be provided anonymously.

The Text-A-Tip Program can be reached at (336) 276-1717 and allows you to text tips, photos, and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

WNCT

WNCT

