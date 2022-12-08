Temperatures are going to be critical going into & through the complex storm targeting the Upper Midwest this week. It will be a slow-moving system for the local Weather First viewing area, which means we can expect a little bit of everything this week. Let’s break it down into two parts: Tuesday – Wednesday, then Thursday – Friday. Part one will see a strong SE wind, along with a wintry mix, including a little ice early on Tuesday, which will lead to a few travel impacts throughout the area. The mix gradually transitions to all-rain later on Tuesday, with a light mix expected Tuesday night – early Wednesday morning. A few more travel impacts can be expected. Dry air will move in, and take-over Wednesday into early Thursday. Snow will be moving in the second half of Thursday, lasting most of Friday, with the wind really picking up Friday as well, leading to more impacts. Please keep in mind, the track of this storm can still change, which will bring significant changes to the forecast. Be sure to keep it on air & online on ABC 6 News through the week!

1 DAY AGO