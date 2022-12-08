In a week, Deion Sanders has generated more energy and excitement about the Colorado football program than anyone in recent memory. Even men’s basketball coach Tad Boyle had to laugh a bit when the loudest cheer during his team’s 93-65 rout of rival Colorado State on Thursday night came from Sanders and his entourage entering the building with 15 minutes to play in the second half.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO