Lincoln Park Zoo Lion Is Expecting
LINCOLN PARK — Another type of cub is coming to the North Side. Zari, a 4-year-old African lioness, is pregnant, according to a Lincoln Park Zoo news release. The father is Jabari, a 5-year-old lion at the zoo. Their cub or cubs are expected in January. The cub or...
fox32chicago.com
Janet Jackson, Ludacris coming to Chicago area in 2023 for "Together Again" tour
CHICAGO - Global icon and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, Janet Jackson, is bringing her "Together Again" tour to the Chicago area next spring with special guest Ludacris. The five-time Grammy Award-winning artist announced Monday she is returning to the road after four years with her ninth concert tour.
fox32chicago.com
A letter to Fox 32 readers: Chicago media companies at odds with city over encrypted scanner transmissions
Mayor Lori Lightfoot has revealed the City of Chicago’s plan to block live transmissions of Chicago Police scanners – restricting access to transmissions that have always been available to the public and to the news media. We are a coalition of Chicago-area news organizations concerned with this planned encryption and are sharing our concerns to raise awareness about how the City’s plan will impact our ability to provide timely, accurate and potentially life-saving news to you.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago nonprofit hosting annual Christmas shopping event this Friday
CHICAGO - Your Christmas list might be long, but is it 5,000 presents in five days long?. That's the goal and the deadline for one of Chicago’s longest serving community partners. Breakthrough Urban Ministries on Chicago’s West Side is getting ready for their annual Christmas shopping event. But they...
fox32chicago.com
More than 700 families will get gifts through Chicago's Christmas in the Wards program
CHICAGO - Chicago's Christmas in the Wards program will provide gifts to more than 700 families this year. On Saturday, some of those families were treated to a shopping spree at a store at 109th and Doty on the South Side. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot joined families (including some refugees...
fox32chicago.com
$450K winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket sold in suburban Chicago
CHICAGO - It could be a very merry Christmas for someone in southwest suburban Chicago after a winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket worth $450,000 was sold last week. The Lucky Day Lotto ticket was purchased at Meijer Express Gas Station at 2720 Route 34 in Oswego, according to the Illinois Lottery. The ticket matched all five numbers - 9-11-26-39-42 - to win $450,000 in the Friday evening drawing.
From ‘Dibs' When it Snows to ‘Welp' When You Leave, Locals Explain ‘Weird' Chicago Mannerisms
From the way people walk to the way people talk, it's no secret that Chicagoans have a certain way of getting somewhere, or saying something -- and a now-viral reddit thread has helped to highlight some of the idiosyncrasies people of the Windy City share. The thread, posted in the...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police help Santa bring gifts to families of fallen officers
CHICAGO - Chicago police officers gave Santa’s reindeers the day off Sunday and escorted the big guy to some very special homes. The two-day event was organized by the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation to bring cheer to the families of our city’s heroes. Santa, Mrs. Claus and Frosty the Snowman rode in a caravan of Chicago police SUV’s.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago mayoral election: Green calls for federal investigation into Wilson
CHICAGO - The legal process of deciding who will be kicked off the Chicago mayoral ballot began on Monday. Several candidates appear not to have followed the rule and may be in jeopardy. Political newcomer Johnny Logalbo appears to have filed nominating petitions that have nowhere near the required 12,500...
Chicago magazine
Freemasons Still Support Chicago Communities
The ERIS Brewery & Cider House occupies an imposing four-story red brick building at the corner of Irving Park Road and Tripp Avenue. Solid, sober, and bulky, it looks like an old elementary school or a police station. Look above the doors to see its actual provenance: a pair of compasses, enclosing the letter G. This was once the Myrtle Masonic Temple, built in 1910 and abandoned by the Freemasons in the early 1970s.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago grocery store launches 'Stuff A Truck' holiday food drive
CHICAGO - A major effort to give back, as local businesses are partnering with the Chicago Fire Department to "Stuff A Truck." The donations are going to a local food pantry called Nourishing Hope. A grocery store asked customers to step up, and they answered the call. Two Chicago fire...
fox32chicago.com
Missing 15-year-old Chicago girl found dead in Evanston hotel room
EVANSTON, Ill. - A 15-year-old Chicago girl was found dead in a hotel room in the north suburbs. On Saturday morning, Evanston police responded to the Holiday Inn located in the 1500 block of Sherman Avenue for a possible deceased person in a hotel room. When officers arrived at the...
fox32chicago.com
Man accidentally shoots himself in the leg in Chicago's Hyde Park
CHICAGO - A man accidentally shot himself in the leg in Chicago's Hyde Park neighborhood on Sunday night. Chicago police said the man, 64, shot himself in the thigh around 6:55 p.m. He was on South Shore near East 56th Street. He was hospitalized in good condition. Police are investigating.
fox32chicago.com
Bitter cold is coming for Chicago
CHICAGO - The last time the Chicago area had a month end up being below average in terms of temperature was way back in July. December has gotten off to a relatively mild start for the month. So far this month is just over 3 degrees above average. Colder air...
fox32chicago.com
14-year-old boy shot in Chicago's Golden Gate neighborhood
CHICAGO - A 14-year-old boy was shot multiple times in Chicago's Golden Gate neighborhood on Sunday night. The boy was near South Langley and East 132nd around 7 p.m. when he was shot in the shoulder, flank and arm. He was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition. No...
thesource.com
Ye Loses Honorary Degree From the School of Art Institute of Chicago
Kanye West has lost his honorary degree from the School of Art Institute of Chicago. The prestigious school removed the honor after his run of inflammatory comments. In a letter to TMZ, the Art Institute cites the decision as a result of Ye’s “anti-Black, antisemitic, and incendiary statements, particularly those directed at Black and Jewish communities, are disgusting and condemnable.”
fox32chicago.com
Robbie has been living in a dog shelter for 9 years. Can you give him a home?
ROSELLE, Illinois - For 9 years, Robbie the dog has known only the walls of an animal shelter in suburban Chicago, but there's hope that this year, he could spend Christmas in a real home. Robbie was rescued by the nonprofit Pets and Vets USA in 2014, hours before he...
fox32chicago.com
Stroger Hospital marks 20 year anniversary
COOK COUNTY - Stroger Hospital marked a big anniversary on Monday — 20 years. The current hospital replaced the 90-year-old Cook County Hospital in 2002. It was a $551 million investment that not everyone agreed with at the time. The hospital places a strong focus on equitable health care...
fox32chicago.com
Lawyer weighs in on city encrypting Chicago police radio transmissions
Our newsrooms monitor emergency scanner traffic to report everything from traffic congestion to developing threats to public safety. But now, things have changed.
fox32chicago.com
Robber shoots victim in Chicago's Austin neighborhood
CHICAGO - A robber shot a man in Chicago's Austin neighborhood on Saturday afternoon. Chicago police said the victim was walking on a sidewalk along West Division near North Leclaire around 1:55 p.m. when the robber walked up. The robber demanded the victim give up his stuff, and shot him...
