Lincoln Park Zoo Lion Is Expecting

LINCOLN PARK — Another type of cub is coming to the North Side. Zari, a 4-year-old African lioness, is pregnant, according to a Lincoln Park Zoo news release. The father is Jabari, a 5-year-old lion at the zoo. Their cub or cubs are expected in January. The cub or...
A letter to Fox 32 readers: Chicago media companies at odds with city over encrypted scanner transmissions

Mayor Lori Lightfoot has revealed the City of Chicago’s plan to block live transmissions of Chicago Police scanners – restricting access to transmissions that have always been available to the public and to the news media. We are a coalition of Chicago-area news organizations concerned with this planned encryption and are sharing our concerns to raise awareness about how the City’s plan will impact our ability to provide timely, accurate and potentially life-saving news to you.
Chicago nonprofit hosting annual Christmas shopping event this Friday

CHICAGO - Your Christmas list might be long, but is it 5,000 presents in five days long?. That's the goal and the deadline for one of Chicago’s longest serving community partners. Breakthrough Urban Ministries on Chicago’s West Side is getting ready for their annual Christmas shopping event. But they...
$450K winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket sold in suburban Chicago

CHICAGO - It could be a very merry Christmas for someone in southwest suburban Chicago after a winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket worth $450,000 was sold last week. The Lucky Day Lotto ticket was purchased at Meijer Express Gas Station at 2720 Route 34 in Oswego, according to the Illinois Lottery. The ticket matched all five numbers - 9-11-26-39-42 - to win $450,000 in the Friday evening drawing.
Chicago police help Santa bring gifts to families of fallen officers

CHICAGO - Chicago police officers gave Santa’s reindeers the day off Sunday and escorted the big guy to some very special homes. The two-day event was organized by the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation to bring cheer to the families of our city’s heroes. Santa, Mrs. Claus and Frosty the Snowman rode in a caravan of Chicago police SUV’s.
Chicago mayoral election: Green calls for federal investigation into Wilson

CHICAGO - The legal process of deciding who will be kicked off the Chicago mayoral ballot began on Monday. Several candidates appear not to have followed the rule and may be in jeopardy. Political newcomer Johnny Logalbo appears to have filed nominating petitions that have nowhere near the required 12,500...
Freemasons Still Support Chicago Communities

The ERIS Brewery & Cider House occupies an imposing four-story red brick building at the corner of Irving Park Road and Tripp Avenue. Solid, sober, and bulky, it looks like an old elementary school or a police station. Look above the doors to see its actual provenance: a pair of compasses, enclosing the letter G. This was once the Myrtle Masonic Temple, built in 1910 and abandoned by the Freemasons in the early 1970s.
Chicago grocery store launches 'Stuff A Truck' holiday food drive

CHICAGO - A major effort to give back, as local businesses are partnering with the Chicago Fire Department to "Stuff A Truck." The donations are going to a local food pantry called Nourishing Hope. A grocery store asked customers to step up, and they answered the call. Two Chicago fire...
Missing 15-year-old Chicago girl found dead in Evanston hotel room

EVANSTON, Ill. - A 15-year-old Chicago girl was found dead in a hotel room in the north suburbs. On Saturday morning, Evanston police responded to the Holiday Inn located in the 1500 block of Sherman Avenue for a possible deceased person in a hotel room. When officers arrived at the...
Man accidentally shoots himself in the leg in Chicago's Hyde Park

CHICAGO - A man accidentally shot himself in the leg in Chicago's Hyde Park neighborhood on Sunday night. Chicago police said the man, 64, shot himself in the thigh around 6:55 p.m. He was on South Shore near East 56th Street. He was hospitalized in good condition. Police are investigating.
Bitter cold is coming for Chicago

CHICAGO - The last time the Chicago area had a month end up being below average in terms of temperature was way back in July. December has gotten off to a relatively mild start for the month. So far this month is just over 3 degrees above average. Colder air...
14-year-old boy shot in Chicago's Golden Gate neighborhood

CHICAGO - A 14-year-old boy was shot multiple times in Chicago's Golden Gate neighborhood on Sunday night. The boy was near South Langley and East 132nd around 7 p.m. when he was shot in the shoulder, flank and arm. He was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition. No...
Ye Loses Honorary Degree From the School of Art Institute of Chicago

Kanye West has lost his honorary degree from the School of Art Institute of Chicago. The prestigious school removed the honor after his run of inflammatory comments. In a letter to TMZ, the Art Institute cites the decision as a result of Ye’s “anti-Black, antisemitic, and incendiary statements, particularly those directed at Black and Jewish communities, are disgusting and condemnable.”
Stroger Hospital marks 20 year anniversary

COOK COUNTY - Stroger Hospital marked a big anniversary on Monday — 20 years. The current hospital replaced the 90-year-old Cook County Hospital in 2002. It was a $551 million investment that not everyone agreed with at the time. The hospital places a strong focus on equitable health care...
Robber shoots victim in Chicago's Austin neighborhood

CHICAGO - A robber shot a man in Chicago's Austin neighborhood on Saturday afternoon. Chicago police said the victim was walking on a sidewalk along West Division near North Leclaire around 1:55 p.m. when the robber walked up. The robber demanded the victim give up his stuff, and shot him...
