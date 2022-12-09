ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harnett County, NC

North Wilkesboro Woman Nabbed In Alexander County

Alexander County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 37-year old Sarah Joann Ferguson of North Wilkesboro on December 8th. She was charged with misdemeanor larceny and driving with license revoked. Ferguson been released under a secured bond of $5,000. A January 9, 2023 court date is scheduled in Alexander County District Court.
Matthews official recovering after multi-car pile-up crash

MATTHEWS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Matthews Mayor Pro Tem Ken McCool is resting in Hendersonville after a car crash. McCool’s social media team took to Twitter to make the announcement, saying the leader will be in the hospital for several more days. On Friday afternoon, McCool was...
Rock Hill home argument turns deadly

ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An argument in Rock Hill turned deadly overnight when a man was shot and killed, the Rock Hill Police Department said Saturday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 5 a.m. Saturday to a home on Crawford Road. A 59-year-old man was found suffering from a single […]
Deadly shooting in northeast Charlotte, homicide investigation underway

A homicide investigation is underway after a deadly shooting in northeast Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Sunday. Deadly shooting in northeast Charlotte, homicide …. A homicide investigation is underway after a deadly shooting in northeast Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Sunday. Monday Evening Forecast, Dec. 12, 2022. Below normal temps settle in...
1 dead in early morning Rock Hill shooting, police say

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Saturday morning around 5 a.m., Rock Hill Police responded to a shooting at the 900 block of Crawford Road. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. Upon arrival, officers found a 59-year-old male victim with a gunshot...
Mount Holly officer killed in action in 2020 honored with memorial

On the two-year anniversary of his death, Mount Holly Police Officer Tyler Herndon was honored with a memorial plaza and two bronze statues in front of the Mount Holly Police Department. Mount Holly officer killed in action in 2020 honored …. On the two-year anniversary of his death, Mount Holly...
Man shot by unknown suspect at Rock Hill park, police say

ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man was shot in the leg by an unknown person Friday at Confederate Park in Rock Hill, according to the Rock Hill Police Department. Police said a 27-year-old man was taken driven to the hospital by an acquaintance where officers met him around 6:20 p.m.
4 people entrapped after two vehicles flip in Huntersville, fire officials say

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Four people were entrapped after two vehicles flipped over in Huntersville, the Huntersville Fire Department said Sunday. Crews with Huntersville, Cornelius, and Davidson Fire responded to calls regarding the incident after 1 p.m. on Sunday near Davidson-Concord Road and Ramah Church Road. Two vehicles were found overturned with four […]
Tuesday, December 13, Morning Weather Forecast

It’ll stay dry on Tuesday as clouds slowly build ahead of an approaching cold front. Heavy rain arrives late-Wednesday into Thursday. Charlotte emergency calls not at industry standard. Staffing shortages affect the response times for 911 operators in Charlotte. City leaders learned that longer wait times are due to...
Defense rests as CMPD officer’s trial enters 7th day

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The defense has rested in the trial of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Officer Phillip Barker. He is accused of hitting James Michael Short with his police car while responding to a crash in July 2017. This trial will likely wrap up this week, much earlier than...
Spartanburg County deputy dies weeks after ‘tragic accident’

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office announced the passing of Deputy Robert Charles “Taco” Talanges who passed away Thursday after a tragic accident at his home several weeks ago. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Talanges began law enforcement career in 1989 as...
