Related
New details on deadly shootout after Rowan County house fire
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – There are new details on a house fire that ended in a shootout in Rowan County. It happened last Friday in Rockwell. The shooting suspect was killed and three first responders were shot. The sheriff’s office says when firefighters responded they found 45-year-old Ronald Green at the back […]
860wacb.com
North Wilkesboro Woman Nabbed In Alexander County
Alexander County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 37-year old Sarah Joann Ferguson of North Wilkesboro on December 8th. She was charged with misdemeanor larceny and driving with license revoked. Ferguson been released under a secured bond of $5,000. A January 9, 2023 court date is scheduled in Alexander County District Court.
qcnews.com
Matthews official recovering after multi-car pile-up crash
MATTHEWS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Matthews Mayor Pro Tem Ken McCool is resting in Hendersonville after a car crash. McCool’s social media team took to Twitter to make the announcement, saying the leader will be in the hospital for several more days. On Friday afternoon, McCool was...
Rock Hill home argument turns deadly
ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An argument in Rock Hill turned deadly overnight when a man was shot and killed, the Rock Hill Police Department said Saturday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 5 a.m. Saturday to a home on Crawford Road. A 59-year-old man was found suffering from a single […]
qcnews.com
Deadly shooting in northeast Charlotte, homicide investigation underway
A homicide investigation is underway after a deadly shooting in northeast Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Sunday. Deadly shooting in northeast Charlotte, homicide …. A homicide investigation is underway after a deadly shooting in northeast Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Sunday. Monday Evening Forecast, Dec. 12, 2022. Below normal temps settle in...
Troopers seek info on fatal Richmond County hit and run
ROCKINGHAM — Troopers are asking for help in solving a fatal hit and run earlier this month. According to the N.C. State Highway Patrol, troopers responded to a fatal collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian around 3:45 a.m. on Dec. 3. The incident happened on U.S. 74 Business...
WYFF4.com
Cherokee County detention officer charged with crimes after allowing inmate to grope her, sheriff says
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. — An Upstate detention officer was arrested and charged after investigators said she kissed and allowed an inmate to grope her, among other things, officials said Monday. According to a release from the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, Brittany Roxanne Walker, 32, of Shelby, North Carolina, was...
1 dead in early morning Rock Hill shooting, police say
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Saturday morning around 5 a.m., Rock Hill Police responded to a shooting at the 900 block of Crawford Road. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. Upon arrival, officers found a 59-year-old male victim with a gunshot...
qcnews.com
Mount Holly officer killed in action in 2020 honored with memorial
On the two-year anniversary of his death, Mount Holly Police Officer Tyler Herndon was honored with a memorial plaza and two bronze statues in front of the Mount Holly Police Department. Mount Holly officer killed in action in 2020 honored …. On the two-year anniversary of his death, Mount Holly...
qcnews.com
Man shot by unknown suspect at Rock Hill park, police say
ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man was shot in the leg by an unknown person Friday at Confederate Park in Rock Hill, according to the Rock Hill Police Department. Police said a 27-year-old man was taken driven to the hospital by an acquaintance where officers met him around 6:20 p.m.
Identified: Investigation ongoing after man’s body found in wooded area of Catawba County
The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man who was found dead in a local wooded area last Saturday afternoon.
Woman struck and killed by train in downtown Benson
A woman was killed Monday afternoon when she was struck by a passing Amtrak train while crossing tracks in Johnston County, officials said.
4 people entrapped after two vehicles flip in Huntersville, fire officials say
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Four people were entrapped after two vehicles flipped over in Huntersville, the Huntersville Fire Department said Sunday. Crews with Huntersville, Cornelius, and Davidson Fire responded to calls regarding the incident after 1 p.m. on Sunday near Davidson-Concord Road and Ramah Church Road. Two vehicles were found overturned with four […]
qcnews.com
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in southeast Charlotte, police say
A person died at the hospital Sunday night after they were hit by a vehicle in southeast Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in …. A person died at the hospital Sunday night after they were hit by a vehicle in southeast...
qcnews.com
Tuesday, December 13, Morning Weather Forecast
It’ll stay dry on Tuesday as clouds slowly build ahead of an approaching cold front. Heavy rain arrives late-Wednesday into Thursday. Charlotte emergency calls not at industry standard. Staffing shortages affect the response times for 911 operators in Charlotte. City leaders learned that longer wait times are due to...
WBTV
Police searching for suspects after 12 dirt bikes, 5 ATVs stolen in Gaston County
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Authorities in Gaston County are searching for three unknown suspects after they broke into a business and stole 12 dirt bikes and five ATVs last week. According to the Gaston County Police Department, the break-in happened between 12:30 a.m. and 6:15 a.m. on Nov. 30...
NC men arrested outside elementary school after tip 1 might pick up child, deputies say
Authorities charged two Charlotte men with numerous felonies on Wednesday in Mooresville.
qcnews.com
Defense rests as CMPD officer’s trial enters 7th day
CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The defense has rested in the trial of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Officer Phillip Barker. He is accused of hitting James Michael Short with his police car while responding to a crash in July 2017. This trial will likely wrap up this week, much earlier than...
‘Many suspects’ wanted in $1 million+ heist at Harnett County dealership, police say
At least 10 cars were stolen from a Lillington car dealership by "many suspects" in the early hours of Friday morning, the town's police department confirmed to CBS 17.
FOX Carolina
Spartanburg County deputy dies weeks after ‘tragic accident’
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office announced the passing of Deputy Robert Charles “Taco” Talanges who passed away Thursday after a tragic accident at his home several weeks ago. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Talanges began law enforcement career in 1989 as...
