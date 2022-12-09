ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kootenai County, ID

Comments / 0

Related
KHQ Right Now

Spokane County Sheriff's Office seeks help looking for missing teenage boy in Green Bluff area

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) is seeking public help finding a missing teenage boy in the Green Bluff area. According to an alert sent out by SCSO Saturday evening, the missing 13-year-old boy was last seen near North Dunn Road and East Greenbluff Road. He is about 5'7", 150 pounds, has bright red hair and is possibly wearing a green flight jacket.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KHQ Right Now

2 adult wives of polygamist group leader, Samuel Bateman, make appearances in court

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - Two adult wives of polygamist group leader, Samuel Bateman, have appearances in federal magistrate court for status hearings on Tuesday, Dec. 13 in Flagstaff, Arizona. Donnae Barlow and Naomi Bistline face charges of kidnapping, obstruction, and tampering with or destroying evidence in an official investigation after eight child wives of Bateman were found in Spokane, fleeing investigators.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
KHQ Right Now

More than 3,000 Avista, Inland Power customers without power

SPOKANE, Wash. - More than 3,000 Avista and Inland power customers are without power as warm and wet snow falls across the Inland Northwest. According to Inland Power's outage map, 1,847 customers are without power. Avista's outage map shows 2,861 customers without power. Avista said it is aware of the...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Escalated domestic violence incident resolves with peaceful surrender

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A domestic violence call escalated to a K9 search in the Central Valley neighborhood on Sunday night, though it ended peacefully. Spokane Valley Police Department (SVPD) is still investigating the incident, but a deputy was able to confirm the call began as a domestic violence dispute involving a weapon that began around 5:30 p.m. A handgun was found at the scene, but the suspect was detained without a weapon on him.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KHQ Right Now

2 suspects arrested in connection to drive-by shooting in South Perry District

SPOKANE, Wash. - Officers with the Spokane Police Department (SPD) arrested two people in connection to a drive-by shooting near the intersection of Perry and 7th on Saturday. According to SPD, dispatch received calls from several people reporting a drive by shooting at around 6:30 p.m. Based on these calls, police were able to determine a suspect vehicle.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Northwest Autism Center to host sensory-friendly Santa event

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Northwest Autism Center (NAC) is hosting a four-day event for children with autism or other developmental disabilities. "We are inviting families to come enjoy the time-honored tradition of an individualized visit with Santa, in a more subdued and calm environment," says Jordan Longacre, Market and Media Specialist at NAC.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

spt_221213_gu-print-notes

Gonzaga moved up in the latest Associated Press college basketball poll after three straight weeks of sliding down the rankings. The Zags climbed three spots to No. 15. They’re one point behind No. 14 Indiana and 67 points behind No. 13 Kentucky, which lost 88-72 to the Zags last month at the Spokane Arena.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Gonzaga responds after sluggish opening half, pulls away from Northern Illinois for 88-67 win

Following a sleepy first half, punctuated when Gonzaga was unable to get a shot off before the shot clock expired on its final possession, the Zags huddled in the locker room. Gonzaga led by six, but it had frittered away a 12-point lead in the closing minutes of the half. The Zags’ defense lost track of Northern Illinois guard Keshawn Williams and they watched the 30-point underdogs from the Mid-American Conference track down the majority of loose balls.
SPOKANE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy