SCAM ALERT: North Idaho residents see spike in scam calls from 'Kootenai County'
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - The County has received reports of scam callers claiming they work on behalf of Kootenai County Courts—attempting to collect money. The spam calls are displaying as Kootenai County on caller ID. Kootenai County never calls out to collect money. Please take extra precautions and share...
City of Spokane, county sheriff ordered to stay away from Camp Hope
A federal judge just signed off on a request by Jewels Helping Hands for a restraining order against the City of Spokane. the Spokane Police Department and the Spokane County Sheriffs Office.
Snow and slush cover roads across Spokane and Kootenai counties
Spoiler alert: It snows in Spokane! The Inland Northwest woke up Saturday morning to a new blanket of wet snow. NonStop Local's Bradley Warren drove through the streets of Spokane and Coeur d'Alene to see where things are slick.
Spokane County Sheriff's Office seeks help looking for missing teenage boy in Green Bluff area
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) is seeking public help finding a missing teenage boy in the Green Bluff area. According to an alert sent out by SCSO Saturday evening, the missing 13-year-old boy was last seen near North Dunn Road and East Greenbluff Road. He is about 5'7", 150 pounds, has bright red hair and is possibly wearing a green flight jacket.
Spokane Valley congressional candidate receives threatening letter
One Spokane Valley congressional candidate received a threatening letter to her office containing racial slurs, blood smears and a swastika symbol. Sheriffs deputies and the FBI are investigating this as a hate crime.
3-year-old falls out of grandpa's vehicle, transported to area hospital
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A 3-year-old fell out of his grandpa's truck near Sprague and Pines and was transported to the hospital, according to the Washington State Patrol (WSP). WSP said the child wasn't restrained and somehow opened the car door. The child has serious, but not life-threatening injuries. According...
2 adult wives of polygamist group leader, Samuel Bateman, make appearances in court
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - Two adult wives of polygamist group leader, Samuel Bateman, have appearances in federal magistrate court for status hearings on Tuesday, Dec. 13 in Flagstaff, Arizona. Donnae Barlow and Naomi Bistline face charges of kidnapping, obstruction, and tampering with or destroying evidence in an official investigation after eight child wives of Bateman were found in Spokane, fleeing investigators.
More than 3,000 Avista, Inland Power customers without power
SPOKANE, Wash. - More than 3,000 Avista and Inland power customers are without power as warm and wet snow falls across the Inland Northwest. According to Inland Power's outage map, 1,847 customers are without power. Avista's outage map shows 2,861 customers without power. Avista said it is aware of the...
One man is dead after falling into the Spokane River near the Spokane Police Training Academy
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Fire Department confirmed the man who fell into the Spokane River on Saturday is dead. According to the Spokane Police Department (SPD), the man was walking along the south bank of the river near the Spokane Police Training Academy when police told him he couldn't be there, and that he should turn around.
Heavy, wet snow falls across Inland Northwest
Heavy wet snow fell overnight in Spokane. More is expected throughout higher elevations in northeastern Washington and parts of north Idaho.
Escalated domestic violence incident resolves with peaceful surrender
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A domestic violence call escalated to a K9 search in the Central Valley neighborhood on Sunday night, though it ended peacefully. Spokane Valley Police Department (SVPD) is still investigating the incident, but a deputy was able to confirm the call began as a domestic violence dispute involving a weapon that began around 5:30 p.m. A handgun was found at the scene, but the suspect was detained without a weapon on him.
2 suspects arrested in connection to drive-by shooting in South Perry District
SPOKANE, Wash. - Officers with the Spokane Police Department (SPD) arrested two people in connection to a drive-by shooting near the intersection of Perry and 7th on Saturday. According to SPD, dispatch received calls from several people reporting a drive by shooting at around 6:30 p.m. Based on these calls, police were able to determine a suspect vehicle.
Northwest Autism Center to host sensory-friendly Santa event
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Northwest Autism Center (NAC) is hosting a four-day event for children with autism or other developmental disabilities. "We are inviting families to come enjoy the time-honored tradition of an individualized visit with Santa, in a more subdued and calm environment," says Jordan Longacre, Market and Media Specialist at NAC.
spt_221213_gu-print-notes
Gonzaga moved up in the latest Associated Press college basketball poll after three straight weeks of sliding down the rankings. The Zags climbed three spots to No. 15. They’re one point behind No. 14 Indiana and 67 points behind No. 13 Kentucky, which lost 88-72 to the Zags last month at the Spokane Arena.
Gonzaga responds after sluggish opening half, pulls away from Northern Illinois for 88-67 win
Following a sleepy first half, punctuated when Gonzaga was unable to get a shot off before the shot clock expired on its final possession, the Zags huddled in the locker room. Gonzaga led by six, but it had frittered away a 12-point lead in the closing minutes of the half. The Zags’ defense lost track of Northern Illinois guard Keshawn Williams and they watched the 30-point underdogs from the Mid-American Conference track down the majority of loose balls.
Ben Gregg sparks slow-starting Gonzaga, reaches career-high point & rebound totals against Northern Illinois
Ben Gregg has routinely bullied Gonzaga’s frontcourt starters during intrasquad scrimmages this season. Drew Timme, in his own words, claims he’s been “cooked” by the sophomore on more than one occasion. Anton Watson’s had his chops busted too. So, it was a relief to see...
Commentary: It’s clear, again, that Gonzaga men’s basketball is a level above UW
SPOKANE – Perhaps the disappointment is that this wasn’t really disappointing at all. Maybe the real issue is that the Huskies aren’t terribly discouraged in what just took place at the McCarthey Athletic Center Friday night. Washington stepped onto Gonzaga’s home court, played a respectable 40 minutes...
