fox32chicago.com
Chicago grocery store launches 'Stuff A Truck' holiday food drive
CHICAGO - A major effort to give back, as local businesses are partnering with the Chicago Fire Department to "Stuff A Truck." The donations are going to a local food pantry called Nourishing Hope. A grocery store asked customers to step up, and they answered the call. Two Chicago fire...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police help Santa bring gifts to families of fallen officers
The two-day event was organized by the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation to bring cheer to the families of our city’s heroes. Riding in a caravan of Chicago police SUV’s, was Santa, Mrs. Claus and Frosty the Snowman. Natalie Bomke reports.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago nonprofit hosting annual Christmas shopping event this Friday
CHICAGO - Your Christmas list might be long, but is it 5,000 presents in five days long?. That's the goal and the deadline for one of Chicago’s longest serving community partners. Breakthrough Urban Ministries on Chicago’s West Side is getting ready for their annual Christmas shopping event. But they...
fox32chicago.com
Lawyer weighs in on city encrypting Chicago police radio transmissions
Our newsrooms monitor emergency scanner traffic to report everything from traffic congestion to developing threats to public safety. But now, things have changed.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police looking for woman accused of pepper spraying CTA bus driver
CHICAGO - CTA mass transit detectives are asking for the public's help identifying a woman they say pepper sprayed a bus driver. The incident happened November 9 in the 6300 block of South Stony Island. The female suspect was seen in security video wearing a red hooded sweatshirt. She is...
fox32chicago.com
Stolen vehicle bursts into flames after crashing into city truck on Chicago's North Side
CHICAGO - A stolen car burst into flames Monday morning after crashing into a Department of Streets & Sanitation truck in Lincoln Square. Four people were later arrested in connection to the incident after they were found hiding in a nearby garage. Around 10:43 a.m., police say they located a...
fox32chicago.com
Expect packed airports this holiday season despite higher airline ticket prices
CHICAGO - 'Tis the season to travel!. AAA says flights and airports will be packed this holiday season like in pre-pandemic days. They expect the number of people taking holiday flights this year will come close to matching 2019 when 7.3 million Americans traveled by air. Demand for flights has...
fox32chicago.com
A letter to Fox 32 readers: Chicago media companies at odds with city over encrypted scanner transmissions
Mayor Lori Lightfoot has revealed the City of Chicago’s plan to block live transmissions of Chicago Police scanners – restricting access to transmissions that have always been available to the public and to the news media. We are a coalition of Chicago-area news organizations concerned with this planned encryption and are sharing our concerns to raise awareness about how the City’s plan will impact our ability to provide timely, accurate and potentially life-saving news to you.
fox32chicago.com
Armed men rob armored vehicle outside Chase Bank in Oak Park: FBI
OAK PARK, Ill. - Three men robbed an armored vehicle Monday morning outside a Chase Bank in suburban Chicago. Around 9 a.m., the FBI responded to the incident at 933 Madison Street in Oak Park. According to the FBI, three Black males verbally demanded money from the vehicle. At least...
fox32chicago.com
Man shot while riding in car in Ravenswood
CHICAGO - A man was shot and hospitalized early Tuesday in the Ravenswood neighborhood on Chicago's North Side. The 23-year-old was traveling in the passenger seat of a car around 2:25 a.m. in the 2800 block of West Montrose Avenue when someone in a black SUV started shooting at him, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Gunman shoots robbery victim who tried to drive away on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A man was shot several times while trying to drive away from a robbery Monday night in the Woodlawn neighborhood. The 40-year-old was sitting in a parked vehicle with the engine running around 9 p.m. in the 6000 block of South Harper Avenue when two gunmen walked up and demanded his belongings, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police warn about burglars targeting elderly residents on Northwest Side
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents of the Northwest Side that burglars are tricking elderly residents and stealing from their homes. Chicago police said that the robbery team has struck four times in Portage Park and Irving Park. One distracts the victim with a conversation about home repairs or problems with their water while the other enters their home and steals jewelry.
fox32chicago.com
6 killed, 13 wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago
Gunfire broke out outside a Portage Park bar early Sunday, killing three people and wounding a woman, Chicago police said. A fight inside the bar spilled onto the street outside around 2:30 a.m. near Central Avenue and School Street, Police Commander Joseph Brennan told reporters Sunday morning. Someone opened fire in the 5500 block of West School and struck two men and two women, he said. The shooter fled the scene in a dark-colored SUV and has not been arrested, Brennan said. The men, 50 and 26, were shot in the head and body and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. A woman, 24, was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital and pronounced dead, police said. Another woman, 25, was taken to the same hospital in critical condition with a gunshot to her head.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man, 2 teens charged with breaking into homes in Niles
NILES, Ill. - Three suspects from Chicago were arrested Saturday in connection to two suburban residential burglaries. At about 4:20 p.m. on May 21, a homeowner in the 8500 block of West Betty Terrace reported that their residence had been burglarized, Niles police said. The front door was forced open.
fox32chicago.com
Man injured in drive-by shooting in Brighton Park
CHICAGO - A 38-year-old man drove himself to the hospital after being shot in Brighton Park Sunday morning. Police say the victim was inside a car in the 3900 block of South Kedzie Avenue around 4:35 a.m. when a sedan stopped near him and someone inside started shooting. The victim...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police: Man shot dead in West Garfield Park
CHICAGO - A 42-year-old man was gunned down Monday afternoon on Chicago's West Side. Around 4:11 p.m., police say the male victim was in the 4400 block of West Jackson when he was struck in the abdomen by gunfire. The victim was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital where he was...
fox32chicago.com
Person shot dead in South Chicago
CHICAGO - A person was fatally shot Monday night in the South Chicago neighborhood. The male, whose age was unknown, was outside just before midnight when he was shot at in the 8400 block of South Burley Avenue, according to police. He suffered a gunshot wound to the body and...
fox32chicago.com
Robbie has been living in a dog shelter for 9 years. Can you give him a home?
ROSELLE, Illinois - For 9 years, Robbie the dog has known only the walls of an animal shelter in suburban Chicago, but there's hope that this year, he could spend Christmas in a real home. Robbie was rescued by the nonprofit Pets and Vets USA in 2014, hours before he...
fox32chicago.com
Man shot multiple times in Chicago's South Lawndale neighborhood
CHICAGO - A man was shot multiple times in Chicago's South Lawndale neighborhood on Sunday. Chicago police said the victim, who is in his 30s, was shot on South Homan near 23rd around 12:30 p.m. He was hospitalized at Mt. Sinai in good condition. No one is in custody.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago crime: 7 people robbed at gunpoint within an hour
CHICAGO - Police are investigating after seven people were robbed at gunpoint within an hour across Chicago. "It's a scary thing that all this is happening," said a Ukrainian Village resident named Alec, who lives near two of the incidents. In each robbery, victims lost their phones, wallets, or personal...
