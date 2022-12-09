Read full article on original website
3d ago
it's not that itssome scary..demoralizing drug..it's because of what legalization attracts..all you gotta do is look at Oregon..it done..dead..bury it and go on..all because they went from legalization of mary jane..to everything legal..and irregardless of what u think from living there those laws attract the lunatic fringe who destroy all they touch..and i do mean everything..
Frank Bradford Jr
2d ago
The University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign just opened a dispensary on it's campus last year or earlier this year smh lol
Missouri health department: Half of all medical cannabis licensees have applied to sell recreational pot
Recreational marijuana is now legal in Missouri for those 21 and older, but you won't be able to buy the product until next year.
KYTV
Drought Assessment Committee meets on Tuesday to discuss drought status in Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) -Missouri’s Drought Assessment Committee will hold its fourth meeting to discuss the status of the state’s drought, as well as any recommended changes to the ongoing coordinated state and federal response. The Drought Assessment Committee will meet virtually at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday. The...
KYTV
Tough winter ahead for Missouri farmers and ranchers
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - “It’s going to be a tough winter for a lot of us.” That was from Missouri Governor Mike Parson as he addressed farmers and ranchers at the recent Annual Missouri Farm Bureau Meeting. The state of Missouri has been dealing with various stages...
Missouri man leaves trail of bloody assaults; spends little time in custody
Larry Dustin Flowers, a serial assault suspect with a criminal history in three states, has rarely served any jail time, records show.
KYTV
Missouri bill discusses human trafficking training for hospital officials
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A bill that will go to lawmakers in January will discuss training to detect human trafficking for hospital staff. ”We have an opportunity as healthcare providers to identify those victims, and help them get the resources that they need, and also begin that healing process, if that’s where they’re at in that journey. So I think it’s really important that we get that information out there. I’m definitely an advocate for that,” said Elyse Nimmo with Mercy Hospital.
ktvo.com
Iowa State Patrol sergeant talks about marijuana legalization in Missouri
DES MOINES, Iowa — On November 8, Missourians passed Amendment 3, which legalized the recreational use of marijuana. Exactly one month later, the new law has officially taken effect and adults can possess and use marijuana in Missouri, but what does this mean for Iowa since Missouri and Iowa share a border?
Award-winning food chain opening new Missouri location this week
If you're in the mood for a sweet treat, you may be excited to learn that an award-winning food chain is opening another new location in Missouri this week. Read on to learn more.
KYTV
Would you wait 12 hours to get a burger? Someone did at the opening of the new Republic Whataburger
REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - The first of what will be five new Whataburger franchises in the Springfield area opened on Monday at 11 a.m. in Republic. And if you wanted to be first in line to get a burger?. “We got here at 11:30 last night so we’ve been here...
A Man Fell to His Death on a Group Hike in Arkansas. The Tour Guide Was Found Guilty.
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. A Missouri man who led a 31-person hike on Arkansas’ Buffalo National River where one participant died in a fall will face criminal penalties for acting as a guide without a permit, a federal judge ruled last week.
News Channel Nebraska
Southeast leads rural Nebraska in flu rates
LINCOLN - The state Department of Health and Human Services reports 108 influenza cases per 100,000 in population in Southeast Nebraska. It is the highest rate in Nebraska, except for Douglas County. Sarpy/Cass has a rate of 54 and Lancaster County 87. The number of school absences with flu like...
Casey’s faces two new lawsuits over workers’ pay
Casey’s General Stores Inc. is now facing two potential class-action lawsuits over the wages paid to its employees.
Is a front license plate required in Illinois?
ILLINOIS (NEXSTAR) — With the winter holidays right around the corner, drivers may see some vehicles traveling through Illinois without a front license plate attached. This may leave some travelers confused about whether that is allowed in Illinois. According to state laws, if your vehicle is registered in Illinois and you are issued two plates […]
ValueWalk
$500 Monthly Stimulus Checks From Missouri Possible
Some low-income families in Missouri could soon get monthly stimulus checks of up to $500. If approved, these stimulus checks are specifically for residents of St. Louis, Missouri. The proposal to send these monthly stimulus checks from Missouri has been approved by the zonal committee, but it still needs to clear several steps before it becomes a law.
Recreational marijuana legal in Missouri, buying from dispensaries will begin in at least two months
Thursday marked the first day of legalized recreational marijuana in Missouri, but a few asterisks have followed. Missourians first approved Amendment 3 in last month's midterm election with more than 53% of votes in favor. The legislation went into action Thursday and Missouri residents 21 years old and older can now legally possess up to The post Recreational marijuana legal in Missouri, buying from dispensaries will begin in at least two months appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
New Ameren program gives $1,000 to unhoused customers
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Ameren Missouri launches a program to help people with no place to call home. The new energy assistance program aims to help them return to permanent housing. Through the New Start Energy Relief Program, the company is pledging a total of $1.5 million over the next three years to help customers […]
Out of Prison, Former Missouri Inmates Fight For Lamar Johnson
Two of Johnson's friends and former fellow inmates found mercy. Now they say it's his turn.
KYTV
Springfield City Council tables 7-Brew Sunshine location again; approves bid for Jefferson Ave. improvement project
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Members of Springfield City Council have again tabled their vote on approving a 7-Brew coffee drive-thru location on Sunshine Street. Susan Istenes, Director of Springfield Planning and Development gave a report stating that Springfield Public Works staff looked at options to try to mitigate potential traffic backups in the area. Their recommendation was to construct a median on Jefferson Avenue.
KYTV
Three men in the Ozarks to appear in court this week on different charges
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Lebanon man, an Arkansas man, and a Miller County man will appear in court this week for their various crimes. Marcus Hill, a ten-time convicted felon, will head to trial this week for his three stealing charges. Hill is also charged with second-degree sodomizing a...
WIBW
Attorney suspended from practicing after explosive conversation with client
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Missouri attorney has been suspended from practicing law in the State of Kansas following an explosive conversation with his client. The Kansas Supreme Court says in Case No. 125,417: In the Matter of Troy J. Leavitt, an original proceeding in attorney discipline, that Leavitt - a lawyer out of Blue Springs, Mo., - “stipulated” to violations of the Kansas Rules of Professional conduct.
KYTV
Mo. Dept. of Conservation reports more than 16K deer harvested during antlerless portion
MISSOURI (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Conservation reported that deer hunters harvested 16,032 deer during the antlerless portion of the firearms deer season December 3-11. The department said this is based on preliminary data. According to the release from the department, top harvest counties were Callaway with 451 deer...
