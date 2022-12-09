ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
it's not that itssome scary..demoralizing drug..it's because of what legalization attracts..all you gotta do is look at Oregon..it done..dead..bury it and go on..all because they went from legalization of mary jane..to everything legal..and irregardless of what u think from living there those laws attract the lunatic fringe who destroy all they touch..and i do mean everything..

Frank Bradford Jr
The University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign just opened a dispensary on it's campus last year or earlier this year smh lol

KYTV

Tough winter ahead for Missouri farmers and ranchers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - “It’s going to be a tough winter for a lot of us.” That was from Missouri Governor Mike Parson as he addressed farmers and ranchers at the recent Annual Missouri Farm Bureau Meeting. The state of Missouri has been dealing with various stages...
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

Missouri bill discusses human trafficking training for hospital officials

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A bill that will go to lawmakers in January will discuss training to detect human trafficking for hospital staff. ”We have an opportunity as healthcare providers to identify those victims, and help them get the resources that they need, and also begin that healing process, if that’s where they’re at in that journey. So I think it’s really important that we get that information out there. I’m definitely an advocate for that,” said Elyse Nimmo with Mercy Hospital.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
outsidemagazine

A Man Fell to His Death on a Group Hike in Arkansas. The Tour Guide Was Found Guilty.

Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. A Missouri man who led a 31-person hike on Arkansas’ Buffalo National River where one participant died in a fall will face criminal penalties for acting as a guide without a permit, a federal judge ruled last week.
HARRISON, AR
News Channel Nebraska

Southeast leads rural Nebraska in flu rates

LINCOLN - The state Department of Health and Human Services reports 108 influenza cases per 100,000 in population in Southeast Nebraska. It is the highest rate in Nebraska, except for Douglas County. Sarpy/Cass has a rate of 54 and Lancaster County 87. The number of school absences with flu like...
NEBRASKA STATE
WCIA

Is a front license plate required in Illinois?

ILLINOIS (NEXSTAR) — With the winter holidays right around the corner, drivers may see some vehicles traveling through Illinois without a front license plate attached. This may leave some travelers confused about whether that is allowed in Illinois. According to state laws, if your vehicle is registered in Illinois and you are issued two plates […]
ILLINOIS STATE
ValueWalk

$500 Monthly Stimulus Checks From Missouri Possible

Some low-income families in Missouri could soon get monthly stimulus checks of up to $500. If approved, these stimulus checks are specifically for residents of St. Louis, Missouri. The proposal to send these monthly stimulus checks from Missouri has been approved by the zonal committee, but it still needs to clear several steps before it becomes a law.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Recreational marijuana legal in Missouri, buying from dispensaries will begin in at least two months

Thursday marked the first day of legalized recreational marijuana in Missouri, but a few asterisks have followed. Missourians first approved Amendment 3 in last month's midterm election with more than 53% of votes in favor. The legislation went into action Thursday and Missouri residents 21 years old and older can now legally possess up to The post Recreational marijuana legal in Missouri, buying from dispensaries will begin in at least two months appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX 2

New Ameren program gives $1,000 to unhoused customers

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Ameren Missouri launches a program to help people with no place to call home. The new energy assistance program aims to help them return to permanent housing. Through the New Start Energy Relief Program, the company is pledging a total of $1.5 million over the next three years to help customers […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KYTV

Springfield City Council tables 7-Brew Sunshine location again; approves bid for Jefferson Ave. improvement project

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Members of Springfield City Council have again tabled their vote on approving a 7-Brew coffee drive-thru location on Sunshine Street. Susan Istenes, Director of Springfield Planning and Development gave a report stating that Springfield Public Works staff looked at options to try to mitigate potential traffic backups in the area. Their recommendation was to construct a median on Jefferson Avenue.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
WIBW

Attorney suspended from practicing after explosive conversation with client

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Missouri attorney has been suspended from practicing law in the State of Kansas following an explosive conversation with his client. The Kansas Supreme Court says in Case No. 125,417: In the Matter of Troy J. Leavitt, an original proceeding in attorney discipline, that Leavitt - a lawyer out of Blue Springs, Mo., - “stipulated” to violations of the Kansas Rules of Professional conduct.
KANSAS STATE

