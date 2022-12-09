EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - We would like Chad Gun and Deb Brewer to receive the Sunshine Award. Chad and Deb have delivered our newspaper for years now. They get up very early in the morning, no matter what the weather is like. Everyone should have devoted employees like these two. It brightens my day that I can read the paper before work.

EAU CLAIRE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO