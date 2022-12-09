Read full article on original website
3rd Annual Chippewa Valley Parade of Lights is in full swing
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Valley Parade of Lights is well underway. If you’re looking for some creative holiday light displays, 20 homes and businesses in the Eau Claire and Altoona school districts are decked out with all kinds of holiday decorations. The friendly competition is hosted...
CIRCLE C STORE
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to give a Sunshine Award to the Circle C Store on Clairemont Avenue in Eau Claire. Over the past several years, the employees of Circle C showed incredible support and compassion toward our brother Rick. His daily walk to the store was always met with encouragement, fresh food, conversation, and other assistance. Our family will forever be grateful for their kindness.
L.E. Phillips Senior Center holds senior crafts sale
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The L.E. Phillips Senior Center held its senior craft sale this weekend to raise money for the center. Everything from knit-wear to art was sold, with the proceeds benefiting the senior center for over ten years now. The center has four to five sales a...
Eau Claire Children’s Theatre production
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Children’s Theatre wants to add some laughs to your holiday season. It’s presenting “The Farndale Housing Estate Townswomen’s Guild Dramatic Society’s Production of: A Christmas Carol” December 15-18 at The Oxford. December 15-17 at 7:30 p.m.
Battle of the Badges Blood Drive in Menomonie
MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - Two police departments and a fire department are facing off to help make sure people get the blood they need. The Menomonie Police Department, the UW-Stout Police Department and the Menomonie Fire Department are holding the Battle of the Badges Blood Drive. This year’s Blood Drive...
STEVEN ROGERS
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to nominate Steven Rogers for the Sunshine Award. He has gone above and beyond to help me with my health concerns.
SportScene 13 for Monday, December 12th
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - 6 months after his retirement, former Eau Claire North baseball head coach Bob Johnson has been named as a member of Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame. In prep basketball action, Chippewa Falls host Onalaska while the Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran girls basketball team takes on Alma Center Lincoln.
Perseverance Park Pavilion being built in Altoona
ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - A Pavilion is being built in Altoona as part of a volunteer project. The City of Altoona and the Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association are teaming up to build the Pavilion as one of the main features of a new Park being built. The Pavilion is being constructed with local resources.
CHAD GUN & DEB BREWER
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - We would like Chad Gun and Deb Brewer to receive the Sunshine Award. Chad and Deb have delivered our newspaper for years now. They get up very early in the morning, no matter what the weather is like. Everyone should have devoted employees like these two. It brightens my day that I can read the paper before work.
SportScene 13 for Saturday, December 10th
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - North High’s wrestling team hosts their 59th-annual Husky Wrestling Invitational tournament, featuring top wrestlers from Wisconsin and Minnesota. In prep boys’ basketball action, UW-Stout hosts their Northwest Tip-Off featuring teams from across western Wisconsin. Matchups include Prescott versus Fall Creek, Boyceville against Bloomer, Glenwood City facing Cadott, Plum City/Elmwood battling Stanley-Boyd, Spring Valley warring with Thorp, Elk Mound duking it out with Altoona, and Clear Lake facing off with Osseo-Fairchild.
Chippewa County Emergency Management director reflects on Stanley tornado
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - On December 15, 2021, an EF2 tornado hit the city of Stanley, leaving significant damage to buildings in its wake. For a large portion of the city, the power was out for days. “It took about three days to fully restore the power to the...
The Altoona Lions Club held its third annual Christmas tree lighting
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Altoona Lions Club got some community members together for its third annual Shine The Light tree lighting Sunday night. The tree itself is donned in lights of multiple colors, and for a donation, a bulb could be dedicated to a loved one. “So the...
Bob Johnson selected for State Baseball Coaching Hall of Fame
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Former Eau Claire North baseball head coach Bob Johnson has been selected for the 2023 class of the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame. Johnson stepped away as Huskies this past June after leading them to the WIAA State Tournament. The honor is well...
Rock Fest announces Pantera as 2023 headliner
CADOTT, Wis. (WEAU) - Rock Fest has announced its first headliner and act for the 2023 event. Pantera will perform as part of the three-day music festival in Cadott July 13-15, according to a release and social media post from the event. “Securing this act was a really big deal...
2nd man sentenced for 2020 double homicide in Rusk County
RUSK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A second man is sentenced in connection to a 2020 double homicide in Rusk County. 23-year-old Adam Rosolowski of Ladysmith, Wis. is sentenced to life in prison with the possibility to petition for parole in 40 years. A sentence hearing was held Dec. 12, 2022.
