How Breckenridge Ski Resort opens up terrain on all 5 of its peaks, and a sneak peek at what will open next

Summit Daily News
How much snow can each Summit County ski area expect? Forecasts make their best predictions.
As forecasts gain confidence in predicting where snow will fall across Colorado this week, Steamboat and Beaver Creek resorts are leading the way, but Summit County ski areas won’t miss out on powder days despite lower expectations. As the three-day storm rolls in, Summit County could see certain areas...
Summit Daily News
Vail Mountain’s Beth Howard reports ‘off the charts’ excitement, energy for resort’s 60th season
VAIL MOUNTAIN — It was all positivity and excitement in an operations update from Vail Mountain’s Chief Operating Officer Beth Howard during Tuesday’s Vail Town Council meeting. Howard spoke on the early season hype, some persisting hiring challenges, and hope for the future both on the mountain...
Summit Daily News
‘Keep grinding it out:’ Making it in the Vail Valley is tough for builders, bankers
VAIL — Making it is tough in the Vail Valley, even for those who build homes and help finance them. Nick Haller is a project manager for RA Nelson, one of the valley’s biggest construction firms. Haller came to the valley in 2019 as an intern, working on...
Summit Daily News
Rocky Mountains — and Summit County — could see multiple powder days this week, meteorologists say
Up to 18 inches of snow could accumulate over Summit County this week, according to the National Weather Service, and OpenSnow meteorologists say certain mountains could record up to 2 feet. Summit County is under a winter weather advisory from 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, until 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec....
How much snow will Denver get by Tuesday morning?
The next round of snow is on the way for Colorado. While some parts of the state will experience blizzard conditions, the Denver metro area will see limited snowfall totals.
Strong Winter blast set for Tuesday!
DENVER(CBS)- There are three ingredients coming together to blast Colorado with snow and cold in the week ahead. A small front moves in Monday followed by the 2nd system which may produce blizzard conditions for the northeastern plains. The 3rd system will be cold Arctic air that drops behind the first two at the end of the week.We have a FIRST ALERT Weather Day posted for Tuesday to help you prepare for the storm. The expected meshing of all of these systems Monday night into Tuesday has prompted the issuance of a variety of watches, warnings and advisories as we...
travelawaits.com
Experience The Rocky Mountains Along This Unique Amtrak Route — Plus Your Skis Ride Free
Amtrak’s Winter Park Express train is returning for the 2023 season in January. The “ski train” will make it easy to access the popular Winter Park Ski Resort. The seasonal train, which leaves from Denver’s Union Station, travels about 66 miles to the resort. Rocky Mountain...
Colorado weather: Why Monday night's winter storm will lead to a huge gap in metro area snowfall totals
DENVER — Picture this. You wake up on Tuesday morning in downtown Denver to maybe an inch or so of snow. You turn on 9NEWS, and you see a raging blizzard at Denver International Airport, with six or more inches of snow blowing around. That's an entirely realistic outcome....
Denver, other Front Range cities now included in 'Winter Weather Advisory' ahead of powerful storm
The National Weather Service (NWS) has widened the scope of Monday's 'Winter Weather Advisory' to include several Front Range cities including Fort Collins, Denver, Castle Rock, and Greeley, ahead of powerful storm system. According to the service, the advisory goes into effect at 9 PM on Monday and will expire...
Summit Daily News
Heath Hyche kicks off Warren Station’s winter comedy series Friday for 2022-23 season
Warren Station Center for the Arts and Denver Comedy Works are bringing comedy to the High Country again this winter season. The first event in their comedy series is slated for Friday, Dec. 16, and features Heath Hyche. Hyche uses stand-up comedy, quick-change costumes, original music, sound effects and props...
Summit Daily News
Summit County Preschool to host fundraiser at Outer Range Brewing Co. Wednesday
Summit County Preschool’s winter fundraiser is aiming to spread holiday cheer. Called Christmas and Craft, people can bid on holiday-themed baskets while sipping on local brews. The event is at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, at Outer Range Brewing Co., 182 Lusher Court, Frisco. Admission includes beer from Outer...
Winter storm set to impact Colorado with strong winds, snow
DENVER — A winter storm will blast parts of Colorado with snow and strong winds, though exact details remain in considerable doubt as of Friday afternoon. Here's what we know and what we don't about this upcoming storm. What we know. A big area of low pressure approaches Colorado...
Westword
Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week, December 3-9
After a few slow days around Thanksgiving, the action on the Denver dining scene picked up this week. Following in the path of many other decades-old eateries that have said goodbye in 2022, the 37-year-old Cherry Crest Seafood Restaurant & Market served its last meal on December 3. In an announcement, the owners said that they're retiring and thanked customers for their support over the years.
KDVR.com
Denver weather: Strong storm system Tuesday with snow accumulation
DENVER (KDVR) — Enjoy the above-average temperatures in Denver’s weather forecast Sunday before the next snowstorm moves in late Monday overnight into Tuesday. There will be mainly clear skies across Denver overnight into Sunday morning with lows around 25. Winds are expected to be light before a storm moves in late Monday.
Denver boy fighting for his life in Belize after horseback riding accident
The family of 8-year-old Stefan Keryan is asking for help to get him back to Colorado as soon as possible after he suffered a horseback riding accident in Belize.
There’s a New Burger Joint in Colorado and They Look Like a ‘Must Eat’
It's one of America's favorite foods meeting one of America's most common first names. Are you ready to dive into some of the most mouth-watering burgers you've ever had?. These guys like to keep it simple, too. They have four burgers, a couple of sandwiches, and you can get a wagyu beef dog. It doesn't have to be complicated to be delicious, apparently.
KDVR.com
Where wolves could be released in Colorado
Voters approved the reintroduction of wolves to Colorado in 2020. Evan Kruegel reports. Voters approved the reintroduction of wolves to Colorado in 2020. Evan Kruegel reports. FOX31's Courtney Fromm visited the Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children where a toy drive was held on Saturday. FOX31 and Channel 2 Toy Drive...
Here's The Best Pastry Spot In Colorado
Yelp found the best place to grab pastries in every state, and one under-the-radar Florida cafe made the list.
Summit Daily News
House fire sparks in Silverthorne on Saturday, Dec. 10
Editor’s note: This story was originally published at 10:30 a.m. and was updated at 11:15 a.m. with new information. It was given a final edit at 3:30 p.m. No one was injured in an early morning fire that destroyed a home under construction in Silverthorne’s Eagles Nest neighborhood Saturday, Dec. 10, according to Summit Fire & EMS.
Summit Daily News
Letter to the Editor: Icy roads are an issue in Summit County that need attention
We have been researching icy roads and why it’s an issue. We wanted to inform people in Summit County about icy roads and what they can do to keep themselves safe here. There are many people that get hurt and injured. This is an issue in other communities, but it is a bigger issue here. There are around 1,000 to 2,000 deaths each year, 100,000 to 200,000 injuries and 500,000 to 600,000 crashes annually.
