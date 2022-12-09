Forecast: Back into cooler weather Friday, possible showers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – It was nice to see some sunshine today!

Much warmer, too. We hit 70 degrees at Charlotte! But it won’t last long; we’re back on the cooler side to wrap up the week Friday.

We’ll be in the clouds again, too.

As for the rain, it won’t be a washout; just a few showers are possible from morning through evening. The same situation for Saturday, you’ll get some dry time, but a couple of showers can’t be ruled out.

We’ll get the final round of showers on Sunday, but most of the rain will be concentrated near the Charlotte area and south. Not everyone will see the rain.

Finally, on Monday, full sunshine returns!

Tonight: Cloudy with showers/drizzle. Low 50.

Friday: Cloudy with a few showers. High 54.

