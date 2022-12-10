Read full article on original website
2022 12/14 – Chrystal Lynn Atchison
Chrystal Lynn Atchison, age 47, of Centralia, Illinois, passed away at 1:40 A.M. on Monday, December 12, 2022, at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Centralia, Illinois. Funeral arrangements for Ms. Chrystal Lynn Atchison are in the care of Moran Queen-Boggs Funeral Home at 134 South Elm Street in Centralia, Illinois, where you may call (618) 532-7321 for further information. Please view the online obituary, send condolences, or share memories with Chrystal’s family at www.moranfuneralhome.net.
2022 12/14 – Michael Pinkston
Mr. Michael Pinkston of Ashley, Il. departed this life due to injuries sustained in a traffic accident in Ashley, Il. on Friday, December 9, 2022, at 4:03 P.M. He had attained the age of 30 years, 5 months, and 25 days. Mr. Pinkston was born on June 14, 1992, in...
2022 12/15 – Dr. Segundina C. Lazo
Dr. Segundina C. Lazo, 95, of Centralia, passed away Sunday, December 11, 2022, at SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Mt. Vernon. She was born July 1, 1927, in Manila, Philippine Islands, the daughter of Isabelo Del Carmen and Flora (Tantoco) Del Carmen. She married Dr. Avelino Raquiza Lazo on December 24, 1953, and he preceded her in death on Monday, November 5, 2007.
2022 12/15 – Joyce K. Sample
Joyce K. Sample, 74, of Centralia, passed away Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Centralia with her family at her side. She was born November 22, 1948, in Centralia, IL to Roy and Mildred (Hoeinghaus) James. Joyce is survived, by her husband of 54...
2022 12/14 – Raymond Dean Phillips
Raymond Dean Phillips, 58 of Salem, Illinois passed away December 6, 2022 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Centralia. Born October 2, 1964 in Salem, he was the son of Robert E. and Doris Sevilla (Donoho) Phillips. Simple cremation was selected. There will be no public service. Burial will be...
2022 12/16 – Richard W. McGee Jr.
Richard W. McGee Jr., 100, of Hoyleton passed away, surrounded by the love of his family, Sunday, December 11, 2022. He was born on December 17, 1921, the son of Richard Sr. and Anna (Carter) McGee in Louisville, Illinois. He married Rena Walkwood and she preceded him in death on November 27, 1952. He married Lois Jean (Blankenship) Pryor on December 18, 2004, at Bethel Baptist Church in Odin and she survives in Hoyleton.
Marion County Coroner investigating bathtub drowning death
The Marion County Coroner’s office is investigating the Sunday morning drowning death of a 19-year-old Centralia woman in a bathtub at her grandmother’s home. Samantha Jo Letke was pronounced dead at the scene. She was face down in the bathtub when found. Coroner Troy Cannon says an autopsy...
HS Girls Basketball: Salem Falls At Newton…SC Drops Game With Woodlawn
The Salem Lady Cats missed a shot in the game’s final 30 seconds and Newton answered with a bucket at the buzzer to knock off Salem last night 40-28. Salem trailed 18-8 at halftime, but came out in the 2nd half to battle and tie the game with under a minute left. Salem made 2 huge defensive stops to get the ball back with 30 seconds left but missed a jumper. Emma Gregg h ad 13 for the Lady Cats, Alesia Keller added 11 and Kayla Felgenhauer chipped in with 7. Lilly Kessler led Newton with 15. The Lady Cats are 4-5 on the season and will host Freeburg on Thursday.
Police Beat for Tuesday, December 13th, 2022
A 20-year-old Centralia man has been charged with two counts of burglary and vehicle theft conspiracy following his arrest on Monday. Nyree Dugans of Cormick Street is expected to make his first appearance in court Tuesday afternoon. No other details are yet available. 32-year-old Sierra Stokes of South Mine in...
Godfrey Woman Found Deceased In Vehicle In Bond County
A female from Godfrey was found deceased last Tuesday, December 6, at Noffsinger Cemetery, between Mulberry Grove and Keyesport. Bond County Sheriff Jim Leitschuh identified the woman as Stephanie L. Trail, age 49 of Godfrey. He said after an investigation, the incident has been deemed to be an apparent suicide due to an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Salem FOP shops with 60 kids on Saturday
The Salem Fraternal Order of Police held its Shop with a Cop program over the weekend. FOP President Tyler Rose says the program is possible due to the generosity of the community that made donations to the program now in its sixth year. “This year we had about 60 kids,...
Centralia Shop with a Cop program serves 180 students this year
The Centralia Shop with a Cop program has provided Christmas Cheer to about 180 students in the Centralia area this year. Administrative Lieutenant Steve Whritenour says this is a great way for the police department to give back to the community. “Now having 2 full time SRO’s which is very...
Centralia Police say bus driver ran stop sign resulting in crash that sent SUV into house
Centralia Police have released details on a school bus and SUV crash that then caused the SUV to go out of control and hit a natural gas meter and the corner of a home. Police say there were 27 Centralia Junior High and Central School students on the Centralia City Grade School bus when the crash occurred on Friday afternoon. None were injured.
Salem Gets Host Panthers To Open Duster Thomas
The opening round matchups are set for the 15th annual Duster Thomas Hoops Classic in Pinckneyville following Christmas. The Salem Wildcats will get the host Panthers in the opening round game at 7:30 on December 27th. The winner will get either Ballard Memorial or Steeleville in the 2nd round. Other...
Police Beat for Saturday, December 10th, 2022
61-year-old Harold Rudder of North Pine in Centralia was arrested by Centralia Police for violation of bail bond. Rudder was taken to the Marion County Jail. 31-year-old Joshua Hoy of East Marvin in Central City was arrested at the Marion County Jail on an outstanding felony failure to appear warrant in a possession of methamphetamine case. Bond is set at $10,000.
Centralia man graduates from Marion County Drug Court
A 30-year-old Centralia man has graduated from Marion County Drug Court. Nathaniel Hedgwood of South Maple had two counts of possession of methamphetamine on two separate days dismissed as part of the graduation process.
2022 12/17 – Randall Gene Knolhoff
Randall Gene Knolhoff, age 72, of Centralia, Illinois, passed away at 10:00 P.M. on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Odin Healthcare Center in Odin, Illinois. He was born on March 9, 1950, in Centralia, Illinois, the son of Herbert Fred and Edna A. (Schroeder) Knolhoff. Randall is survived by his...
2022 12/17 – L. Duane Allison
L. Duane Allison, 79, of Bonnie, Illinois, passed away at 12:20 pm December 10, 2022, at his residence. He was born January 9, 1943, in Mount Vernon, Illinois to the late Drayton P. and Nadine (Bumpus) Allison. Duane married Linda L. (Anderson) Allison on February 23, 1962, in Mount Vernon, Illinois.
30-year-old Ashley man dies in Friday car-motorcycle crash
A 30-year-old Ashley man has died as the result of a car-motorcycle accident in Ashley late Friday afternoon. Washington County Coroner Mark Styninger pronounced Michael Pinkston dead at the scene at 4:03 Friday afternoon. The coroner reports Pinkston was traveling west on Main Street at a reportedly high rate of...
Fatal motorcycle crash in East Alton
One person was killed in a single vehicle crash late Sunday night on Route 3 in East Alton. Police say 25-year-old Harrison A. Henderson of Alton died after crashing a motorcycle in the 300 block of Lewis and Clark Boulevard just before 11pm Sunday. East Alton Police and the Madison...
