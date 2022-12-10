The Salem Lady Cats missed a shot in the game’s final 30 seconds and Newton answered with a bucket at the buzzer to knock off Salem last night 40-28. Salem trailed 18-8 at halftime, but came out in the 2nd half to battle and tie the game with under a minute left. Salem made 2 huge defensive stops to get the ball back with 30 seconds left but missed a jumper. Emma Gregg h ad 13 for the Lady Cats, Alesia Keller added 11 and Kayla Felgenhauer chipped in with 7. Lilly Kessler led Newton with 15. The Lady Cats are 4-5 on the season and will host Freeburg on Thursday.

