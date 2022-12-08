ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

‘There is more that unites than divides us,’ Sen. Portman says in final floor speech

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bcTEt_0jcPBZ0900

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Sen. Rob Portman, the Republican from Ohio, spoke about unity in his farewell speech from the floor of the U.S. Senate on Thursday afternoon.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Senator Rob Portman hosts round table in Dayton on opioid crisis

Elected in 2010, he represented Ohio in the Senate for 12 years. Portman announced in January 2021 that he was not running for reelection.

He thanked fellow Ohio Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown for working with him across the aisle to get things done for Ohioans.

“Despite our differences, we made progress for Ohio together,” he said.

>>RELATED: Senator Portman announces funding for two Ohio airports, including Darke County

Portman was first elected to Ohio’s 2nd Congressional District in 1994 and reelected six times before resigning upon his appointment by President George W. Bush as the U.S. trade representative in 2005. He later served as director of Office of Management and Budget from 2006 to 2007.

“Servant leadership begins with a respect for constituents, by listening to them, and understanding their concerns,” Portman said. “And then, whenever possible, delivering results for them.”

He is concerned about the political rhetoric in this country, saying, “We need to do everything we can to restore faith in our democratic institutions, both for our own sake and so we can continue to be a shining beacon on the hill for the rest of the world.”

“While I no longer will be a member of this body, I urge all of my colleagues and constituents to remember that there is more that unites us than divides us,” Portman said.

>>J.D. Vance defeats Tim Ryan in race for U.S. Senate seat

He also said this about Senator-Elect J.D. Vance, who was elected in November as his replacement.

“J.D. has an impressive background of service in our military and in the private sector,” Portman said Thursday. “I know he wants to make a difference in the lives of Ohio workers and families, and I look forward to watching him in action here in the Senate.”

Vance, who defeated U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, Democrat from Ohio’s 13th Congressional district, will take Portman’s place in January when the 118th Congress begins on Jan. 3, 2023.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Cleveland.com

Trump third run: Darcy cartoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Will the third time be the charm in running for the presidency and from indictments? As expected, former President Donald Trump announced his third bid for President of the United States, which is his newest bid to stave off indictments from the Department of Justice, Fulton County, Georgia and a Presidential run by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Independent

Melania predicts what Trump’s return to White House would look like in three words

Former first lady Melania Trump hailed her husband's bid to run for the president's office in 2024, suggesting that his return to the White House would lead to "success and prosperity".Donald Trump, the twice-impeached former president who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, launched his campaign to try to return to the White House for a second time. His team filed his paperwork with the Federal Election Commission, establishing his candidacy to run for the office. "America's comeback starts right now," he said in a speech."I support my husband’s decision to run for president of this...
The List

Why Some Democrats Are Openly Supporting Donald Trump's 2024 Presidential Run

As the familiar refrain of the Sam & Dave song "Hold On, I'm Comin'" played on the sound system, Donald J. Trump triumphantly walked off the stage at Mar-a-Lago on the night of November 15, 2022. It was the night America had been anticipating for months: Trump announced that he will be seeking the Republican nomination for the 2024 presidential election. Declaring that he was running "in order to make America great and glorious again," the former president spent just over an hour reminiscing about his accomplishments and promising more of the same in a second term. To no one's surprise, he painted a picture of President Joe Biden's America as being a bleak landscape of crime-ridden cities, open borders, and staggering inflation (via Reuters).
GEORGIA STATE
Daily Montanan

The end of the road for Donald Trump

For six long years now Americans have been assailed by non-stop lies from Donald J. Trump, the twice-impeached former president who launched an attempted coup against Congress and relentlessly — albeit falsely — accused the election system of being rigged. But the midterms didn’t turn out to be the “red wave” he predicted. In fact, […] The post The end of the road for Donald Trump appeared first on Daily Montanan.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Business Insider

Trump threatened to withdraw his endorsement of Nevada Republican Joe Lombardo after the then-candidate chose not to call him a 'great' president at an October debate: NYT

Trump threatened to nix support for Joe Lombardo after he declined to call him "great," per the NYT. Lombardo, in an October debate, said Trump was "sound," which prompted Trump to call Ronna McDaniel. Lombardo, now the governor-elect of Nevada, narrowly defeated Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak. During the 2022 midterms,...
NEVADA STATE
Business Insider

Airplanes fly near Mar-a-Lago with pro-DeSantis banners taunting Trump as a loser ahead of his 'HUGE announcement'

Banner airplanes were trolling Donald Trump as a loser on Tuesday ahead of his "HUGE announcement" at Mar-a-Lago, an expected third bid for the presidency. One plane was observed near his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida with a message calling him a "3X bigly loser." Another tagged his potential rival for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who resoundingly won re-election last week.
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

SEE IT: Key guests attend Biden's first White House state dinner

Politicians and celebrities flocked to the White House for a state dinner of which French President Emmanuel Macron is the guest of honor. Biden said France was the United States's "best friend" and told Macron that he could not have had a better guest at his first state dinner as commander in chief. The state dinner is the first of Joe Biden's presidency and is pivotal for the president as he attempts to smooth tensions between the U.S. and France relating to trade subsidies and China.
MAINE STATE
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
104K+
Followers
145K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy