Cleveland Jewish News
Senior living residences prepare for Chanukah festivities
During the holidays, many senior living facilities make it a priority to ensure that their residents experience a sense of home and tradition. For Chanukah, this means providing them with the services and activities they have known throughout their lives and offering the opportunity for their families to join in on the festivities.
Cleveland Jewish News
Bikur Cholim receives new wheelchair accessible van
Gloomy skies and cold temperatures couldn’t stop Bikur Cholim of Cleveland’s supporters from celebrating the organization’s new wheelchair-accessible van at a ribbon-cutting ceremony Dec. 11 at one of Bikur Cholim’s guest homes in Cleveland Heights. Held at the Dessler Guest Home on Shannon Road, the new...
Cleveland Jewish News
Cleveland Ballet’s ‘The Nutcracker’ Dec. 15
Cleveland Ballet, in partnership with the Kimpton Schofield hotel, will host “A Night Out at the Theater” with a showing of “The Nutcracker” at 7 p.m. Dec. 15 at Playhouse Square’s Connor Palace at 1615 Euclid Ave. in downtown Cleveland. Included in the rate per night of stay at the Kimpton Schofield is a night at the theater, a $50 food and beverage credit at Betts Restaurant and valet parking.
Cleveland Jewish News
Diversity Center honors McNair, Mihaljevic
Darrell L. McNair and Dr. Tomislav Mihaljevic were honored at the Diversity Center of Northeast Ohio’s 68th Annual Humanitarian Award Celebration was held Dec. 6 at the downtown Cleveland Hilton Hotel. McNair is president and CEO of MVP Group of Companies and Dr. Tomislav Mihaljevic is CEO and president...
Cleveland Jewish News
Youngstown federation raises $22,000, 1,200 pounds of food for Second Harvest
Youngstown Area Jewish Federation's Jewish community relations council held its 30th annual High Holiday food drive for Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley, receiving $22,495 and 1,287 pounds of food. The monetary donations included a $20,000 grant from the Thomases Family Endowment of the federation as the committee,...
Cleveland Jewish News
Beachwood board vote on schools rescheduled to Dec. 15
The Beachwood School Board will delay until Dec. 15 discussions and votes on seeking levies to fund rebuilding Bryden Elementary School and Hilltop Elementary School, as well as updates to the Fairmount preschool – a project that will cost is $69.4 million – due to at least one board member unable to attend the Dec. 12 school board meeting.
Cleveland Jewish News
Beachwood police investigating Instagram threats made to students
The Beachwood Police Department is investigating threatening Instagram messages sent to Beachwood middle and high school students, according to a Dec. 12 email sent to parents from Superintendent Dr. Robert P. Hardis. The email said a group of students at the high school and middle school have received or are...
Cleveland Jewish News
Cleveland Institute of Music awarded $2M from Kulas Foundation
Renewing its relationship with the Cleveland Institute of Music, the Kulas Foundation gave an unprecedented $2 million grant, a multi-year commitment to the Institute. The gift is a reinvestment in the Institute’s Kulas Hall and demonstrates the foundation’s endorsement of CIM as a pillar of musical life and education in the region, according to a Dec. 5 news release.
Cleveland Jewish News
Cuyahoga County STIMulus grant winners announced
Fifty-five small businesses are to receive financial awards through the Cuyahoga County Small Business STIMulus Grant Program, Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish announced on Dec. 1. Over 2,800 businesses applied for the grant. A committee of 13 reviewed all applications and made final decisions on awards, which included representatives from...
Cleveland Jewish News
Tower City Center to add two new food tenants
Tower City Center is adding two new food tenants to the mixed-use facility at 230 W. Huron Road in downtown Cleveland. Cleveland Sandwich Co. will open at The Eatery, the center’s food court, in December. It will serve signature sandwiches, salads and sides curated by chef Kevin O’Connell. It has two other locations, one in the lobby of the Superior Building at 815 Superior Ave, also in downtown Cleveland, and the other at the Ernst & Young Building at 950 Main Ave. in the Flats.
Cleveland Jewish News
Fund will create Rich chair at Cleveland Clinic
The Rich Family Foundation, Robert and Melinda Rich and the Dreamcatcher Foundation have made a joint $5 million gift to the Cleveland Clinic to support key projects and ideas identified by Cleveland Clinic’s chief caregiver officer, according to a news release. Chief caregiver officer K. Kelly Hancock will serve...
Cleveland Jewish News
Kuvin, Lois
Lois Claire Kuvin (nee Nagelbush), born Feb. 4, 1939, passed away Dec. 10, 2022. Devoted mother of Brad (Brenda), Randy (Gina) and Stacey Elliot (Wayne); cherished grandmother of Katie, Lindsey (Eric), Alex, Ryan, Jonah and Brett; loving great-grandmother of Henry; dear sister of Joyce (deceased) (Don Greenberg); dearest daughter of the late Eleanor and Sidney Nagelbush.
