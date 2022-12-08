Read full article on original website
villages-news.com
Local physician arrested after alleged bloody attack on woman
A local physician was arrested after an alleged bloody attack on a woman. Pinal Kumar Patel, 34, was “out of breath and sweaty” and had blood on his shirt, pants and feet when Sumter County sheriff’s deputies arrived on the scene of a domestic disturbance at about 7:30 p.m. Friday, according to an arrest report. Deputies went to the home after a 911 hangup call.
ocala-news.com
Two men wanted in theft at GTO Airboats in Ocala
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying two men who are wanted in connection with a theft that occurred at GTO Airboats in Ocala. According to MCSO, the two male suspects (pictured below) went to GTO Airboats located at 4600 W Highway 326 in Ocala. While inside the store, the sheriff’s office stated that the two men began acting suspiciously.
WCJB
Former Ocala pastor indicted on six counts of wire fraud
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Forty-five-year-old Henry Troy Wade was a former pastor at Divine Destiny Global Ministries off NW 49th Avenue in Ocala, it’s now a Mexican restaurant. The U.S. Attorney’s Office is indicting Wade on six counts of wire fraud related to COVID-19 relief fund money. Investigators...
villages-news.com
Mischief maker charged with breaking window at home of deceased Villager
A mischief maker has been charged with breaking a window at the home of a deceased Villager. Ronnie Phillips, 41, is already facing charges after a window-smashing spree at Spanish Springs Town Square. He is facing an additional charge of criminal mischief after a neighbor reported a smashed window at...
villages-news.com
Villager arrested after allegedly hitting man on head with wine bottle
A Villager was arrested after allegedly hitting a man on the head with a wine bottle. Kathleen Lenhart-Murnane, 74, of the Village of Rio Grande, was arrested Friday afternoon on a felony charge of battery on a person over the age of 65, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg woman arrested after allegedly burglarizing a car
A Leesburg woman has been arrested after allegedly burglarizing a car. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office had been searching for 25-year-old Helen Lee Stamp since a deputy was dispatched on Nov. 6 to the 3300 block of Crestwood Avenue to investigate a car burglary and theft of tools from a car.
Deputies: 2 dead after shooting, SWAT response at Orange County home
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Two people are dead after a shooting at a home in west Orange County. Deputies responded to Alston Drive near Hiawassee Road around 3 p.m. Monday, and they didn’t leave until almost midnight. Orange County deputies were also backed up by SWAT units. A...
WCJB
Trial begins in Marion County to decide sentence for man who killed his family
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The trial for Michael Wayne Jones’ sentencing is underway in Marion County starting on Monday. Jones plead guilty to four counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder in the death of his family. Investigators say Jones killed his victims and stuffed them...
Pasco County Sheriff spent over $32,000 trying to suppress videos of inmate abuse
There may be more costs for the county's taxpayers if PCSO has to pay for court fees.
villages-news.com
DUI arrest tossed out of court in case of Bad Parking at Sam’s Club
A drunk driving case has been tossed out of court in a situation in which Bad Parking led to the suspect’s arrest at Sam’s Club in Lady Lake. The prosecutor’s office announced last week that no information will be filed in the case of 51-year-old Leonard Izera Durham of Leesburg, who was arrested June 10 on a charge of driving under the influence.
villages-news.com
Teen with stolen gun arrested after shooting victim airlifted to Ocala hospital
A teen with a stolen gun was arrested after a shooting victim was airlifted to Ocala Regional Medical Center. The 17-year-old was taken into custody as a result of the shooting which occurred Thursday night at the Spring Lake Cove Apartments in Fruitland Park. The teen barricaded himself inside when law enforcement arrived on the scene, but ultimately surrendered. He was in possession of a Smith & Wesson M&P 45 handgun, which was stolen.
Mother Told 911 She Suffocated Son, Claimed He Wasn’t Hers, and Said He Was an Abomination: Police
A mother was formally charged on Thursday with murdering her young son. According to cops, defendant Carlisha Maria Anderson, 25, called 911 from a hotel on Nov. 15, to say “she killed her baby by suffocation,” according to the partially redacted affidavit for an arrest affidavit. From the...
villages-news.com
VHS alum sentenced in drug arrest that cost her USF research job
A Villages High School alumnus has been sentenced in a 2020 drug arrest that prompted her termination from her job as a clinical research assistant at the University of South Florida. Monica Racy, 23, was sentenced earlier this month in Sumter County Court to five years probation to include two...
Detectives search for suspect after deadly shooting in DeLand, sheriff’s office says
DELAND, Fla. — A man was found dead overnight on Sunday, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies said they received a call to Chipola Avenue around 1:55 a.m. and found the victim, identified as Korey Woulard, 29, lying on the road. Investigators said a DeLand police officer...
ocala-news.com
Ocala police looking for three suspects who allegedly stole $17,000 worth of jewelry
The Ocala Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify three individuals who are suspected of stealing over $17,000 worth of jewelry from the Ocala Antique Mall. On December 2, 2022, two male suspects and a female suspect walked into the Ocala Antique Mall. Once inside, the...
ocala-news.com
MCSO looking for man suspected of withdrawing $21,000 from victim’s bank account
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who is suspected of stealing over $21,000 from a victim’s bank account. According to MCSO, an out-of-state male victim contacted the sheriff’s office to report that thousands of dollars had been fraudulently withdrawn from his account at Truist Bank on NW Blitchton Road in Ocala.
villages-news.com
Summerfield man arrested while riding motorcycle with plate that expired in 2007
A Summerfield man was arrested while riding a motorcycle with a license plate that expired in 2007. Jason Michael Nuss, 43, Summerfield, was riding the motorcycle in the wee hours Friday morning on U.S. Hwy. 441 when he was pulled over for the expired license plate, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
villages-news.com
Reply to letter about the homeless in need of money
After reading your letter, I was angry. Angry at you, not the man who was begging. You seem to have it all figured out. All the details about this man’s situation. A bit presumptuous of you, don’t you think? I’m so tired of judgmental people. You need to count your blessings and mind your own business.
villages-news.com
72-year-old Villager arrested after unwanted return to City Fire
A 72-year-old Villager was arrested after making an unwanted return to City Fire. James Joseph Hagan of the Village of Duval went into the restaurant at Lake Sumter Landing at about 7 p.m. Wednesday, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The Kentucky native had been banned from City Fire on Nov. 25 after getting into a verbal dispute with the restaurant’s management and staff.
Deltona woman, 60, dies after being struck by Orange City police car while crossing street
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a deadly crash Monday in Volusia County. Troopers said a 60-year-old Deltona woman died after she was struck by an Orange City police cruiser. The crash happened around 2:35 a.m. on U.S. 17-92 and Enterprise Road. Troopers said the...
