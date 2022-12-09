ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklet, GA

WJCL

Pauly Seeley receives the 42nd Michael Finocchiaro Award

SAVANNAH, Ga. — New Hampstead High School senior Pauly Seeley received the 42nd Michael Finocchiaro Award Sunday afternoon. The award is given out annually to the top high school player in Savannah and is voted on by head football coaches in Chatham County and local media members. This content...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Metter man dies in lumber mill accident

METTER, Ga. (WSAV) — A 31-year-old Metter man died while working at a lumber company in Wadley last week. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Trenton Lewis died last week in an apparent industrial accident. The coroner’s office says Lewis suffered blunt force trauma to the torso. He was an employee at Battle Lumber […]
METTER, GA
wtoc.com

Routine traffic stop leads to high speed chase in Liberty Co.

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A routine traffic stop for speeding led to a high speed chase through Liberty and McIntosh County Sunday. This happened at Mile Marker 79 southbound shortly before 5 p.m. Officials say the driver of a Mustang starting speeding after a deputy turned on his lights...
LIBERTY COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

19-year old receives Bachelor’s Degree from Columbus State

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – It’s a special day on the Columbus State campus. Hundreds of Columbus State students will become Columbus State alumni as graduation ceremonies happen Friday. One young woman crossing the graduation stage is just 19 years old. Haley DuBose will graduate with a Bachelor’s Degree in Health Science. DuBose has also graduated […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WJCL

One injured in shooting on E. 71st near Sanders St. in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah Police are looking for the gunman who shot a man Saturday morning. Officers responded to the 1200 block of E. 71st Street around 11:20 a.m. in reference to a shooting. Officers discovered an unoccupied vehicle that had been damaged by gunfire but did not locate...
SAVANNAH, GA
WRBL News 3

BREAKING: Armed robbery at Columbus gas station

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – An armed robbery took place at a Texaco gas station at 1708 Wynnton Road this evening. Multiple units from the Columbus Police Department were at the crime scene conducting their investigation. The department says the alleged suspect had a knife and fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash. There […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WSAV News 3

Little Boy Lost: The Quinton Simon investigation

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — It’s been 66 days since anyone saw Quinton Simon alive, and just over two weeks since Quinton’s remains were found in a southwest Chatham County landfill. The 20-month-old little boy, his story, and his case have broken the hearts of people around the world. Background On October 5th, it started as […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Paces in Georgia

Photo byPhoto by Anastasiia Rusaeva on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you like eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely give them a try next time you are in the area.
GEORGIA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Georgia

Photo byPhoto by Aurélien Lemasson-Théobald ononUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you love eating pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Georgia that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
GEORGIA STATE
WTVM

Three injured in shooting on Drake Street in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A shooting has left three men injured in Columbus. On December 11, at approximately 2 a.m., Columbus officers responded to a shooting in the 3100 block of Drake Street. Upon arrival, officials found three men injured with non-life threatening gunshot wounds. News Leader 9 had crews...
COLUMBUS, GA
WJCL

Bryan County Sheriff's Office: Murder suspect turns himself in

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. — A man wanted for murder in Bryan County has turned himself in, according to the Bryan County Sheriff's Office. BCSO said Tavares Brown turned himself in to the Bryan County Jail on Friday evening. BCSO said Brown was wanted in connection to the shooting death...
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
WJCL

Quinton Simon's grandmother booked into Chatham County jail

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Video above: Quinton Simon's mother arrested, charged with murder. The grandmother of Quinton Simon, the 20-month-old whose remains were found in a Chatham County landfill following his October disappearance, has been booked into the Chatham County detention center on a charge of Contempt of Court. Billie...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
allongeorgia.com

Ogeechee Technical College Foundation Announces Four Appointments to Board of Trustees

Ogeechee Technical College Foundation recently announced the appointment of Holly Durrence, Jenny Foss, Joel Hanner, and Diane Holland to local board of trustees. “Adding four new members with strong local ties will continue to improve the ability of our Foundation to serve OTC’s mission of training tomorrow’s workforce,” said Michelle Davis, VP for College Advancement. “Holly, Jenny, Joel, and Diane are all incredible additions to our board, and all have a wealth of experience from different professional backgrounds.”
STATESBORO, GA
WJCL

Savannah shooting leaves 1 man injured, investigation underway

SAVANNAH, Ga. — One person is injured following a shooting in Savannah on Sunday night. It happened in the 1700 block of East 31st Lane, according to the Savannah Police Department. SPD said the victim, a man, received a non-life-threatening injury to the leg. SPD has not released any...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Soldier shot dead on Fort Stewart, suspect in custody

FORT STEWART, Ga. (WSAV) — A soldier was shot dead on Fort Stewart Monday morning and the suspect is in custody. The soldier’s identity will be released once the next of kin is notified, according to a Fort Stewart spokesperson. According to Fort Stewart officials, law enforcement was dispatched for a possible shooting at the […]
FORT STEWART, GA

