Pauly Seeley receives the 42nd Michael Finocchiaro Award
SAVANNAH, Ga. — New Hampstead High School senior Pauly Seeley received the 42nd Michael Finocchiaro Award Sunday afternoon. The award is given out annually to the top high school player in Savannah and is voted on by head football coaches in Chatham County and local media members. This content...
Savannah Clovers final ID Trial to fill roster spots ahead of the team's Pro season debut
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Savannah Clovers hosted their third and final ID Trials at Memorial Stadium Saturday afternoon. The team is looking to fill the final rosters spots ahead of the Clovers' Pro season debut in the National Independent Soccer Association (NISA). Around 30 athletes were invited to the...
Metter man dies in lumber mill accident
METTER, Ga. (WSAV) — A 31-year-old Metter man died while working at a lumber company in Wadley last week. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Trenton Lewis died last week in an apparent industrial accident. The coroner’s office says Lewis suffered blunt force trauma to the torso. He was an employee at Battle Lumber […]
Routine traffic stop leads to high speed chase in Liberty Co.
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A routine traffic stop for speeding led to a high speed chase through Liberty and McIntosh County Sunday. This happened at Mile Marker 79 southbound shortly before 5 p.m. Officials say the driver of a Mustang starting speeding after a deputy turned on his lights...
Savannah State University facing possible program cuts for majors like Africana Studies
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah State University leaders are being faced with possibly cutting programs like English, History and Africana Studies. Former Savannah Mayor Otis Johnson who used to attend and teach at Savannah State tells WTOC the school is facing declining enrollment and an $11 million deficit. “Savannah State...
19-year old receives Bachelor’s Degree from Columbus State
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – It’s a special day on the Columbus State campus. Hundreds of Columbus State students will become Columbus State alumni as graduation ceremonies happen Friday. One young woman crossing the graduation stage is just 19 years old. Haley DuBose will graduate with a Bachelor’s Degree in Health Science. DuBose has also graduated […]
Georgia scuba instructor described as ‘architect’ of $6 million VA fraud scheme sentenced to prison
LISTEN: a man involved with two Coastal Georgia scuba businesses has been sentenced to federal prison, after siphoning money from the Department of Veterans Affairs meant to fund diving lessons for veterans. GPB's Benjamin Payne reports. A Florida man who worked as a scuba instructor in Coastal Georgia has been...
One injured in shooting on E. 71st near Sanders St. in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah Police are looking for the gunman who shot a man Saturday morning. Officers responded to the 1200 block of E. 71st Street around 11:20 a.m. in reference to a shooting. Officers discovered an unoccupied vehicle that had been damaged by gunfire but did not locate...
BREAKING: Armed robbery at Columbus gas station
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – An armed robbery took place at a Texaco gas station at 1708 Wynnton Road this evening. Multiple units from the Columbus Police Department were at the crime scene conducting their investigation. The department says the alleged suspect had a knife and fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash. There […]
Little Boy Lost: The Quinton Simon investigation
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — It’s been 66 days since anyone saw Quinton Simon alive, and just over two weeks since Quinton’s remains were found in a southwest Chatham County landfill. The 20-month-old little boy, his story, and his case have broken the hearts of people around the world. Background On October 5th, it started as […]
Attempted traffic stop in Liberty County leads to high-speed chase, seizure of drugs
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. — Two men were arrested on Sunday after a routine traffic stop on Interstate 95 in Liberty County led to a high-speed chase and the discovery of drugs. According to the Liberty County Sheriff's Office, a deputy tried to pull over the driver of a mustang for speeding near mile marker 79 southbound shortly before 5 p.m. on Sunday.
4 Great Seafood Paces in Georgia
Photo byPhoto by Anastasiia Rusaeva on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you like eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely give them a try next time you are in the area.
4 Great Pizza Places in Georgia
Photo byPhoto by Aurélien Lemasson-Théobald ononUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you love eating pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Georgia that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Aria Janel joins WTOC team as new Daybreak anchor, Morning Break co-host
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We have a new team member at WTOC and on Morning Break. You probably remember Morning Break had three hosts. We said good-bye to Cyreia Sandlin this summer and have been searching for a replacement ever since - and we have found the perfect fit. Aria...
Three injured in shooting on Drake Street in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A shooting has left three men injured in Columbus. On December 11, at approximately 2 a.m., Columbus officers responded to a shooting in the 3100 block of Drake Street. Upon arrival, officials found three men injured with non-life threatening gunshot wounds. News Leader 9 had crews...
Bryan County Sheriff's Office: Murder suspect turns himself in
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. — A man wanted for murder in Bryan County has turned himself in, according to the Bryan County Sheriff's Office. BCSO said Tavares Brown turned himself in to the Bryan County Jail on Friday evening. BCSO said Brown was wanted in connection to the shooting death...
Quinton Simon's grandmother booked into Chatham County jail
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Video above: Quinton Simon's mother arrested, charged with murder. The grandmother of Quinton Simon, the 20-month-old whose remains were found in a Chatham County landfill following his October disappearance, has been booked into the Chatham County detention center on a charge of Contempt of Court. Billie...
Ogeechee Technical College Foundation Announces Four Appointments to Board of Trustees
Ogeechee Technical College Foundation recently announced the appointment of Holly Durrence, Jenny Foss, Joel Hanner, and Diane Holland to local board of trustees. “Adding four new members with strong local ties will continue to improve the ability of our Foundation to serve OTC’s mission of training tomorrow’s workforce,” said Michelle Davis, VP for College Advancement. “Holly, Jenny, Joel, and Diane are all incredible additions to our board, and all have a wealth of experience from different professional backgrounds.”
Savannah shooting leaves 1 man injured, investigation underway
SAVANNAH, Ga. — One person is injured following a shooting in Savannah on Sunday night. It happened in the 1700 block of East 31st Lane, according to the Savannah Police Department. SPD said the victim, a man, received a non-life-threatening injury to the leg. SPD has not released any...
Soldier shot dead on Fort Stewart, suspect in custody
FORT STEWART, Ga. (WSAV) — A soldier was shot dead on Fort Stewart Monday morning and the suspect is in custody. The soldier’s identity will be released once the next of kin is notified, according to a Fort Stewart spokesperson. According to Fort Stewart officials, law enforcement was dispatched for a possible shooting at the […]
