WIBW
Two hospitalized after teen driver collides head-on with SUV
PAWNEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two adults were sent to the hospital with serious injuries after a teen driver collided head-on with their SUV. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 8:15 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9, emergency crews were called to the area of U.S. Highway 56 and County Road J with reports of an injury crash.
Multiple requested charges sought for Geneseo woman whose car struck tree
A Geneseo woman was arrested after the vehicle she was driving left the roadway and struck a tree in west-central Salina Friday afternoon. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that Abagale Hill, 35, of Geneseo, was eastbound on Franklin Street in a 2008 Buick Lucerne when the car went off the roadway and into the yard of 841 Plaza Drive, where it struck a tree. The accident occurred at approximately 4:35 p.m. Friday.
2 from Great Bend hospitalized after Pawnee Co. head-on crash
PAWNEE COUNTY–Three people were injured in an accident just after 8p.m. Friday in Pawnee County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2007 Chevy Tahoe driven by Marissa S. Doctor, 15, Larned, was westbound on U.S. 56 just west of County Road J. The SUV crossed the center line and...
KWCH.com
Mother of Hutchinson man killed in 1988 terrorist attack reacts to suspect arrest
When the tree was cut down last week, a Wichita woman had concerns. She contacted 12 News for answers.
KWCH.com
Mary Robin Walter's family responds to arrest from 1980 murder
Mary Robin Walter's family responds to arrest from 1980 murder
Continuing coverage: Daughter of 1980 Kansas cold case victim reacts to recent arrest
BARTON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – On Thursday, the Barton County Sheriff’s Office announced that a suspect in a 1980 cold case homicide was arrested. Mary Robin Walter, a 23-year-old wife and mother, was killed on Jan. 24, 1980, just west of Great Bend in her mobile home. Despite having gathered a substantial amount of information […]
WIBW
2 die, 4 hospitalized after vehicles collide on rural Kan. road
STAFFORD, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people are dead and four continue to recover in the hospital after an SUV-pickup collision on a rural Kansas road. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log reports that just after 2:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7, emergency crews were called to the area of NE 50th Ave. and NE 40th St. in Stafford Co. - about 5 miles east of St. John - with reports of a crash.
‘I forgave him a long time ago’: Daughter of 1980 Kansas cold case victim reacts to recent arrest
Nearly 43 years after a Great Bend woman was found shot to death, her suspected killer is behind bars. KSN spoke with the victim's daughter to get her reaction.
KWCH.com
Concern expressed after tree taken down in which eagles nested
Concern expressed after tree taken down in which eagles nested

When the tree was cut down last week, a Wichita woman had concerns. She contacted 12 News for answers.
kfdi.com
New details released in Barton County cold case arrest
New details have been released on the arrest in a 42-year-old cold case in Barton County. Mary Robin Walker was found fatally shot on January 24, 1980. Through an investigation, Steven Hanks was identified as a person of interest in the case, but no arrest was ever made. Hanks reportedly lived next to Walker at the time of her death.
Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (12/9 - 12/11)
BOOKED: Gustavo Mendoza on Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear with a bond of $2,500 C/S. BOOKED: Michael Wheeler on Barton County District Court warrant for probation violation, bond set at $20,000 C/S. BCDC warrant for probation violation with a bond set at $10,000 C/S. BOOKED: Omar...
“We believe this is the oldest homicide arrest in the state of Kansas”: Suspect in 1980 Kansas cold case murder arrested.
A suspect in a 1980 Barton County homicide case was arrested.
KWCH.com
Keystone Pipeline oil spill affecting the gas industry
Mother of Hutchinson man killed in 1988 terrorist attack reacts to suspect arrest. The attack on Dec. 21, 1988, over Lockerbie, Scotland, killed 270 people, including a man from Hutchinson. Wesley Medical Center unveils 1st part of emergency department renovations. Updated: 12 hours ago. Wesley Medical Center cut the ribbon...
KWCH.com
Scott Conklin, ‘Face’ of Conklin Cars, dies at 62
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man recognized by many for his appearances in commercials for the family business died Thursday, Dec. 8 at the age of 62. Scott Conklin became the “face” of Conklin Cars in 2005, taking over advertising after his father’s death. The obituary for...
Trash continues to be an eyesore along Arkansas River
The phrase river rat has many definitions, some good, some bad. It's been a good thing around Great Bend. The River Rats have almost become synonymous with the Central Kansas Offroad Association. While they often use the river and surrounding area for recreational purposes, they also do much of the trash pickup. River Rats Founder Shanna Meeks said the situation is still almost impossible.
classiccountry1070.com
Scott Conklin, Well-Known Spokesman for Conklin Cars, Dies at 62
Scott Conklin, the face of Conklin Cars in numerous commercials, has died. He was 62. Conklin passed on Thursday, Dec. 8th at Hospice House in Hutchinson surrounded by family. He took over advertisements for the family’s business in 2005 following his father, Stuart “Joe” Conklin’s, passing. Conklin served in a leadership role for the business for roughly 40 years.
UPDATE: Dense fog advisory extended
UPDATE 10 a.m. Saturday: The dense fog advisory for Ellsworth Lincoln Marion, McPherson, and Saline counties has been extended to noon. Dense fog advisories are in effect for most counties in our area. The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a dense fog advisory in effect until noon. Saturday...
TEFAP distribution is Dec. 18
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The next TEFAP commodity distribution is from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at the KMS Warehouse at 3401 E. 4th. This program is for low-income people of all ages. TEFAP commodities are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. There is no need to pre-register. You are not allowed to pick up boxes for anyone other than yourself.
Sugartime Confections is downtown sweet spot
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Aunt P’s Sugartime Confections seeks to be downtown Hutchinson’s sweet-treats that cannot be beat. “I started in July of 2017,” Malynda Jarrett, owner of Aunt P’s Sugartime Confections, said. “I just had this storefront here, where I just did baked items, decorated cookies, cakes, baked cookies, cupcakes, any custom order.”
Program to give senior citizens gifts continues
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Home Instead Senior Care office serving Hutchinson is participating in the Be a Santa to a Senior® program again this year. The program provides gifts and companionship for lonely and isolated seniors. The program is made possible by the generous support of area nonprofit organizations, retailers, numerous volunteers and members of the community.
