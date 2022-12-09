You don’t have to be Maga or Republican to not cheer for her release. She broke the law of a foreign country and went to jail for it. This guy is the Mercenary of Death and now he’s free back in Russia. Shame on any administration who would green light that swap
nothing to be proud of ..putin dancing in street..we left 28 other Americans including Whelan, a retired military man for a basketball player.... we left Americans and Afghani people who helped us behind in Afghanistan and got 13 soldiers killed y in the debacle of pullout ..leaving millions $ of military equipment and ammo behind..nothing to.be proud of....
there are plenty of democrats who aren't happy about the trade either. nothing like the media sewing hate to divide us even more.
Related
Brittney Griner is going to sleep great in her 3,000-square-foot home
Brittney Griner Released From Russian Penal Colony in Prisoner Swap
Russian arms dealer delivers clear message to Brittney Griner
Texas Native Brittney Griner Ignored by Abbott in Tweet for Whelan Release
Brittney Griner’s Wife Shares Gratitude For WNBA Star’s Return From Russia
The latest on Ted Cruz' hospitalized daughter
President Obama, Hillary Clinton, Rev. Al Sharpton, And Others React To News Of Brittney Griner’s Release From Russian Prison
Jim Jordan Tells Awkward Lie When Asked To Denounce Tweet Shouting Out Ye
Trump says he turned down deal to release Paul Whelan
Neo-Nazis Say Attack Leaving 40,000 Americans in Dark Is Only the Beginning
Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Biden Should Be Impeached for Bringing Brittney Griner Home
After years of arguing, Congress is finally letting the US Air Force send some A-10 Warthogs to the boneyard
Fact Check: Was Joe Biden Caught With Written Instructions at G20?
Nancy Pelosi Glows In Gold Gown With Daughter Alexandra At Joe & Jill Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photo
Jack Smith, special counsel named in the Trump investigations, has ties to Staten Island
Trump Remarks Blasting Brittney Griner as 'Loaded Up With Drugs' Resurface
Brittney Griner swap for Russia 'Merchant of Death' is trading an 'elephant for a fly': Ex-FBI official
Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner's Wife's Admission
Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito Is Facing Calls To Resign Amid KKK and Black Santa Controversy
Brittney Griner will mostly face mental and nutritional challenges after returning to America from her 10-month detainment in Russia, one psychology expert says
NBC News
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 353